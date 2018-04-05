Euro GB Advance Grid

This EA is written to generate cash flow for you.

Using Grid system to make profits easier


Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk.

Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD.


For example, if the cost is 2000 USD

Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08

Profit Target = 20*2 = 40


Initial cost should be 1000 USD.



Features

- Open order with Safe Signal.

- Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ).

- Suitable for Generate Cashflow.

- Backtest on Best Quality of Data ( 99.9% with Variable Spread )



Note

- This EA is Grid Trading, You will got Small Profit for each trade to Save you account, If you need BIG profit each trade , This EA isn't for you.


Setting UP

- Minimum Deposit : 1000 USD

- Currency Pair :  ONLY EURGBP  


CAUTION - Past Backtest is not guarantee of future profitability. 


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UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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