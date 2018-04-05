Euro GB Advance Grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA is written to generate cash flow for you.
Using Grid system to make profits easier
Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk.
Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD.
For example, if the cost is 2000 USD
Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08
Profit Target = 20*2 = 40
Initial cost should be 1000 USD.
Features
- Open order with Safe Signal.
- Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ).
- Suitable for Generate Cashflow.
- Backtest on Best Quality of Data ( 99.9% with Variable Spread )
Note
- This EA is Grid Trading, You will got Small Profit for each trade to Save you account, If you need BIG profit each trade , This EA isn't for you.
Setting UP
- Minimum Deposit : 1000 USD
- Currency Pair : ONLY EURGBP
CAUTION - Past Backtest is not guarantee of future profitability.