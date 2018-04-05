Euro GB Advance Grid

This EA is written to generate cash flow for you.

Using Grid system to make profits easier





Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk.

Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD.





For example, if the cost is 2000 USD

Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08

Profit Target = 20*2 = 40





Initial cost should be 1000 USD.









Features

- Open order with Safe Signal.

- Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ).

- Suitable for Generate Cashflow.

- Backtest on Best Quality of Data ( 99.9% with Variable Spread )









Note

- This EA is Grid Trading, You will got Small Profit for each trade to Save you account, If you need BIG profit each trade , This EA isn't for you.





Setting UP

- Minimum Deposit : 1000 USD

- Currency Pair : ONLY EURGBP





CAUTION - Past Backtest is not guarantee of future profitability.



