Ftmo MultiCurrency

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Broker Here : https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188



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Overview:

The strategy of the EA combines Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Support/Resistance levels identified on the H1 timeframe with pending limit orders. The strategy involves setting pending Buy and Sell Limit orders at key levels derived from FVGs and Support/Resistance on H1, with trade confirmation and entry executed on the M5 timeframe.

It can trade also on Prop Firms like FTMO,Getfunded and any other types of propfirm brokers. This will helps you pass the challenge and get funded.

the EA sets an Risk Reward Ratio of 1:Infinite. Means the SL is below 2% while the TP is Unlimited, this EA will accumulate as much PIPS as long as the market is on trending.





TIMEFRAME : H1



Setfiles :

CHALLENGE Account : 10k Balance And Above

Real Account(Any Broker) : 100$ Minimum





Components:

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on H1: Identification: Identify FVGs on the H1 chart, which are zones where the price has moved rapidly, leaving gaps between candles. These gaps are potential areas for the market to revisit.

Identify FVGs on the H1 chart, which are zones where the price has moved rapidly, leaving gaps between candles. These gaps are potential areas for the market to revisit. Significance: These gaps act as potential retracement zones where the price might return to before continuing in the direction of the trend. Support and Resistance on H1: Support Levels: Identify strong support levels on the H1 chart where the price has previously bounced upward.

Identify strong support levels on the H1 chart where the price has previously bounced upward. Resistance Levels: Identify strong resistance levels where the price has faced selling pressure.

Identify strong resistance levels where the price has faced selling pressure. Confluence Zones: Look for areas where FVGs overlap with support or resistance levels, as these are high-probability zones. M5 Confirmation: Bullish Confirmation: When the price approaches a support level or an FVG zone on H1, switch to the M5 timeframe. Look for a series of bullish candles, indicating potential strength returning to the market. Ideally, a bullish FVG on the M5 chart acts as additional confirmation.

When the price approaches a support level or an FVG zone on H1, switch to the M5 timeframe. Look for a series of bullish candles, indicating potential strength returning to the market. Ideally, a bullish FVG on the M5 chart acts as additional confirmation. Bearish Confirmation: When the price approaches a resistance level or an FVG zone on H1, switch to the M5 timeframe. Look for a series of bearish candles, indicating potential selling pressure. A bearish FVG on the M5 chart confirms the setup.

Trade Execution with Pending Limit Orders:

Buy Limit Setup: Condition: Price is near or entering a strong support level or an FVG zone on the H1 chart.

Price is near or entering a strong support level or an FVG zone on the H1 chart. Order Placement: Place a Buy Limit order at or slightly above the support level or within the lower boundary of the H1 FVG.

Place a Buy Limit order at or slightly above the support level or within the lower boundary of the H1 FVG. Stop Loss: Set the stop loss a few pips below the support level or the lower boundary of the FVG.

Set the stop loss a few pips below the support level or the lower boundary of the FVG. Take Profit: Set the take profit at the nearest resistance level or at the upper boundary of the FVG on the H1 chart. Sell Limit Setup: Condition: Price is near or entering a strong resistance level or an FVG zone on the H1 chart.

Price is near or entering a strong resistance level or an FVG zone on the H1 chart. Order Placement: Place a Sell Limit order at or slightly below the resistance level or within the upper boundary of the H1 FVG.

Place a Sell Limit order at or slightly below the resistance level or within the upper boundary of the H1 FVG. Stop Loss: Set the stop loss a few pips above the resistance level or the upper boundary of the FVG.

Set the stop loss a few pips above the resistance level or the upper boundary of the FVG. Take Profit: Set the take profit at the nearest support level or at the lower boundary of the FVG on the H1 chart. Managing Orders: Order Activation: Once the price reaches the limit order and triggers it, monitor the trade using the M5 chart for additional confirmation and potential adjustments.

Once the price reaches the limit order and triggers it, monitor the trade using the M5 chart for additional confirmation and potential adjustments. Order Cancellation: If a significant price action on the M5 chart indicates a strong breakout against the trade direction (e.g., breaking the resistance with a strong bullish move for a sell order), consider canceling the pending order or manually exiting the trade if already triggered. Adjusting Pending Orders: Dynamic Adjustments: If support or resistance levels shift or if new FVGs are formed on the H1 timeframe, adjust your pending limit orders accordingly to align with the new levels.

Summary:

This strategy is designed to place pending limit orders at key levels derived from the H1 timeframe, with entry confirmations aligned with the M5 timeframe. It leverages the concept of retracements into FVGs and reversals at strong support and resistance levels. By using pending orders, the strategy ensures trades are only triggered when the price reaches these critical zones, reducing the risk of false entries and maximizing the potential for profitable trades.

Contact directly if you have questions.

NOTE : This EA is new and on Promotions for up to 50% Discount.