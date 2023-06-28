Binary and scalping

This is a trend following system for Binary options traders and forex scalpers. It is carefully crafted and recognizes periods of very strong trends in the market and gives the trader the advantage and opportunity of riding with the momentum. It works on all timeframes and currency pairs especially high liquidity pairs. Avoid news events 15mins before and after. Always have your money management script or system in place. Tested on Deriv synthetics as well, please check screenshots.

The mt4 version can be gotten here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101723?source=Site

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Jeslyn
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
This is a multi-purpose system that suits both Binary options, and Forex. Manual traders can use this either as a scalping system or a strategy to get into very strong momentum, or it can be automated for forex trading with Universal EAs.   This is a less-risky system if you know what to do with it or just use a universal EA. Use on M5 timeframe There is of course no chance of repainting or recalculation. Once the price closes, the arrows remain there forever! This is because prices don't lie.
Binary and Scalping Mt4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
This is a trend following system for Binary options traders and forex scalpers. It is carefully crafted and recognizes periods of strong trends in the market and gives the trader the advantage and opportunity of riding with the momentum. It works on all timeframes and currency pairs especially high liquidity pairs. Avoid news events 15mins before and after. Always have your money management script or system in place. Tested on Deriv synthetics as well, please check screenshots. MT5 version can b
JesUsdjpy MT4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Comprehensive Documentation for the JesUsdJpy Expert Advisor (EA) Overview For best result, Main Strategy: Set to true for Main Usdjpy strategy, then use default settings. Strategy2: Set this to false Unless you like the strategy This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for forex traders, with an emphasis on optimizing performance on the USD/JPY currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It features advanced trading strategies, dynamic risk management tools, and customizable settings to adapt
Gradale MT4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Overview The Gradale EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer a strategy based purely on price action and trend momentum. Developed over seven years of meticulous fine-tuning, this EA delivers optimal performance, particularly in high-volatility currency pairs like GBP/JPY. Extensively tested and optimized for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, the Gradale EA offers robust and dynamic trading capabilities. Key Highlights Dynamic Lot Sizing:   Adjusts lot size based on accou
BinaryGrail
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis. Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions. For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more  minutes expiry. For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA:   
DynamicCOG Mt4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Dynamic Center of Gravity Indicator Revolutionary Price Action Trading System Harness the power of price momentum with the Dynamic Center of Gravity indicator - an advanced price action trading tool designed for serious traders. This innovative indicator identifies powerful gravity zones that attract rapid price movements, creating high-probability trading opportunities when momentum breaks free from these zones. Key Features Pure price action analysis - no lagging indicators Works effectively a
Waterfall Mt4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Waterfall Trading Indicator Overview The Waterfall Trading Indicator is a powerful momentum detection tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. Built on pure price action analysis, this indicator provides clear, non-repainting signals that are especially effective for binary options and forex trading. Key Features Non-Repainting Signals : Based on real-time price action, ensuring reliable trade signals Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Effective a
Telos Dashboard MT4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Introducing Telos Dashboard Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Optimized For Forex! Note: This is a dashboard indicator and won't work on the strategy tester, demoing it there is a waste. Instead get the main indicator or, use the demo of DynamicCOG to see how it works with arrows, although Telos is a more refined and filtered version than the DynamicCOG indicator.  Never Miss a Trading Opportunity Again! Welcome to the future of trading with the Telos Dashboard Indicator ! Inspired b
JesVersal Universal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Jesversal Universal EA – The Ultimate Automated Trading Experience The Jesversal EA is a powerful Universal EA that can take trades from any indicator with buy and sell signal buffers. Once you know the buffer integer for the signals—most indicators assign their first buy signal with “0” and the second for sell with “1”—simply feed these values into the EA and watch it work its magic. Packed with advanced functions, Jesversal EA makes your trading look as professional as that of institutional tr
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
This is a multi-purpose system that suits both Binary options, and Forex. Manual traders can use this either as a scalping system or a strategy to get into very strong momentum, or it can be automated for forex trading with Universal EAs.   This is a less-risky system if you know what to do with it or just use a universal EA. Use on M5 timeframe There is of course no chance of repainting or recalculation. Once the price closes, the arrows remain there forever! This is because prices don't lie.
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Jesversal Universal MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) Documentation Overview Jesversal is a sophisticated Universal MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide advanced trading automation with multiple signal integration and sophisticated risk management strategies. Key Features 1. Multi-Indicator Signal Processing Supports up to three different indicators simultaneously Can process up to 16 different buffer signals Indicator 1 and 3 can handle up to 4 signal buffers Indicator 2 can handle up to
JesUsdJpy
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Comprehensive Documentation for the JesUsdJpy Expert Advisor (EA) Overview For best result, Main Strategy: Set to true for Main Usdjpy strategy, then use default settings. Strategy2: Set this to false Unless you like the strategy This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for forex traders, with an emphasis on optimizing performance on the USD/JPY currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It features advanced trading strategies, dynamic risk management tools, and customizable settings to adapt
Gradale
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Overview The Gradale EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer a strategy based purely on price action and trend momentum. Developed over seven years of meticulous fine-tuning, this EA delivers optimal performance, particularly in high-volatility currency pairs like GBP/JPY. Extensively tested and optimized for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe, the Gradale EA offers robust and dynamic trading capabilities. Key Highlights Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot size based on account
BinaryGrail MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Great For Binary options. Works on all timeframes. Recommended for M5 timeframe. one candle expiry. Experienced traders can explore. Strategy is based on price action and multi timeframe analysis. Recommended During high volatility sessions, like the London and new York sessions. For the M1(One minute) timeframe, Traders can use four or five candle expiry, this means it can be applied for 4, 5 or more  minutes expiry.  For forex traders, I tested the indicator with the JesVersal universal EA:   
DynamicCOG
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Dynamic Center of Gravity Indicator Revolutionary Price Action Trading System Harness the power of price momentum with the Dynamic Center of Gravity indicator - an advanced price action trading tool designed for serious traders. This innovative indicator identifies powerful gravity zones that attract rapid price movements, creating high-probability trading opportunities when momentum breaks free from these zones. Key Features Pure price action analysis - no lagging indicators Works effectively a
Waterfall by Kratus
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview The Waterfall Trading Indicator is a powerful momentum detection tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. Built on pure price action analysis, this indicator provides clear, non-repainting signals that are especially effective for binary options and forex trading. Key Features Non-Repainting Signals : Based on real-time price action, ensuring reliable trade signals Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Effective across all timeframes, with o
Telos Dashboard
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
Introducing Telos Dashboard Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Optimized For Forex! Note: This is a dashboard indicator and won't work on the strategy tester. Demoing it there is a waste. Instead get the main indicator or, use the demo of DynamicCOG to see how it works with arrows, although Telos is a more refined and filtered version than the DynamicCOG indicator.  Never Miss a Trading Opportunity Again! Welcome to the future of trading with the   Telos Dashboard Indicator ! Inspired
Merger
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
MERGER EA: The Fusion of Precision and Profit ​Unlock the full potential of your trading with Merger. Highly optimized for GBPJPY on the M5 timeframe, use default settings   adjusted timezone settings to avoid one hour before and after New York market close. The advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor built for intelligent and fast price action trading. Designed to excel especially on the GBPJPY currency pair, with proven performance on others like USDCHF, and other JPY pairs. MERGER is the definitive tool
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