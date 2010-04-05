KD MTF Candle Timer
- Indicators
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Dien Du Khanh DuongKD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Prediction.
- Version: 1.0
KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.
⏱ Know Exactly When Every Candle Closes
One clean list on your chart. Countdowns for every timeframe that matters — M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 — plus Server Time & Local Time (auto UTC offset). No more guessing, no more switching charts.
🎨 Color Tells You When to Pay Attention
|Time Left
|Color
|Meaning
|> 75%
|🟢 Green
|Relax
|50–75%
|🟡 Yellow
|Getting closer
|25–50%
|🟠 Orange
|Stay alert
|< 25%
|🔴 Red
|Closing soon
Example: H1 at 34:00 left (57%) → 🟡 Yellow. Drops under 15:00 (25%) → 🔴 Red. One glance, zero math.
📈 Why Traders Watch the Final Minutes
Price often picks up momentum in the last minutes before a big candle closes (M15/H1/H4). When the countdown flips 🟠/🔴, it's a cue to watch closely — best used together with the other tools for confirmation, not as a standalone signal.
✨ Key Features
- ⏱ Countdown for M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 — toggle any on/off
- 🌍 Server + Local time, auto UTC offset
- 🎨 Green → Yellow → Orange → Red urgency coloring
- ⭐ Highlight list — spotlight the timeframes you actually trade
- 🖋 Clean monospace UI, gridlines hidden behind text
- 📍 Any chart corner, custom position, font & spacing
👤 Who It's For
Scalpers, session traders, news traders — anyone who trades around the clock, not just the chart.
🧩 Part of KD Trading Suite
Covers the Timing pillar. More free & pro tools coming for a full top-down view on one chart.
100% Free. Add it to your chart — stop guessing when the candle closes. ⭐ A rating helps keep more free tools coming!