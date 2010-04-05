KD MTF Candle Timer

KD_MTFCandleTimer — Multi-Timeframe Candle Countdown & UTC Clock

KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.

⏱ Know Exactly When Every Candle Closes

One clean list on your chart. Countdowns for every timeframe that matters — M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 — plus Server Time & Local Time (auto UTC offset). No more guessing, no more switching charts.

🎨 Color Tells You When to Pay Attention

Time Left Color Meaning > 75% 🟢 Green Relax 50–75% 🟡 Yellow Getting closer 25–50% 🟠 Orange Stay alert < 25% 🔴 Red Closing soon

Example: H1 at 34:00 left (57%) → 🟡 Yellow. Drops under 15:00 (25%) → 🔴 Red. One glance, zero math.

📈 Why Traders Watch the Final Minutes

Price often picks up momentum in the last minutes before a big candle closes (M15/H1/H4). When the countdown flips 🟠/🔴, it's a cue to watch closely — best used together with the other tools for confirmation, not as a standalone signal.

✨ Key Features

⏱ Countdown for M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 — toggle any on/off

— toggle any on/off 🌍 Server + Local time , auto UTC offset

, auto UTC offset 🎨 Green → Yellow → Orange → Red urgency coloring

urgency coloring ⭐ Highlight list — spotlight the timeframes you actually trade

— spotlight the timeframes you actually trade 🖋 Clean monospace UI , gridlines hidden behind text

, gridlines hidden behind text 📍 Any chart corner, custom position, font & spacing

👤 Who It's For

Scalpers, session traders, news traders — anyone who trades around the clock, not just the chart.

🧩 Part of KD Trading Suite

Covers the Timing pillar. More free & pro tools coming for a full top-down view on one chart.

100% Free. Add it to your chart — stop guessing when the candle closes. ⭐ A rating helps keep more free tools coming!