FDT Guardian

FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you

MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per position. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole. And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen.

FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open position across every symbol, swaps and commissions included — and acts the moment that figure reaches the limit you set.

One chart watches the entire account

This is the key difference from similar utilities. FDT Guardian doesn't rely on the ticks of the chart it's attached to. It runs on an internal timer that scans the full account several times per second, whether or not the chart symbol is moving.

Attach it once, to any chart, any symbol, any timeframe. From there it sees everything you have open.

Guardian mode: protection doesn't stop at the first close

Most tools of this kind close your positions and switch off. The problem is that if something keeps opening trades — a copy subscription, a runaway robot — your account fills back up within seconds.

FDT Guardian stays in guardian mode after it fires: every new position that appears is closed immediately. That state holds until you press RESET, and it survives a terminal restart, recompilation and timeframe changes. It never disarms itself.

It tells you when you are NOT protected

A panel showing "protecting" while algorithmic trading is switched off is worse than no panel at all — it creates a false sense of safety.

FDT Guardian detects the five conditions that would stop it from closing positions:

  • Algorithmic trading button disabled in the terminal
  • Algo trading permission unchecked in the expert's settings
  • Account not permitted to trade by the server
  • Server does not allow expert advisors
  • Terminal disconnected

Whenever any of these occurs, the panel turns to a flashing red warning stating the exact reason, and sends both a platform alert and a push notification to your phone.

An important detail: if the limit is reached while trading is blocked, the expert does not mark itself as triggered, because nothing was actually closed. It keeps alerting, and the instant you enable trading it closes everything. You never end up with losses still open and the expert believing its job is done.

On-chart control panel

Everything about your account in one place, updated in real time:

  • Account status: balance, equity, free margin and margin level
  • Open exposure: total lots, buy/sell breakdown, net volume, position count and symbol count
  • Per-symbol breakdown: net lots and P/L for each pair, sorted worst first, so the symbol bleeding the most is always at the top
  • Limit consumption bar: green, amber or red depending on how far you are from the trigger
  • Protection status showing the percentage of your limit already used

Seven manual actions

Quick-management buttons, all with confirmation prompts:

Button Action
CLOSE ALL Closes every open position on the account
CLOSE BUYS Closes long positions only
CLOSE SELLS Closes short positions only
CLOSE WINNERS Closes positions currently in profit
CLOSE LOSERS Closes positions currently in loss
REVERSE Closes everything and opens the net volume in the opposite direction
RESET Re-arms protection after a trigger

Each one checks that trading is enabled first — if it isn't, it says so on screen instead of failing silently.

REVERSE is the only function that opens positions. It ships disabled by default and always requires explicit confirmation. The positions it creates are unmanaged: no copy provider and no other expert will look after them.

Who it's for

Copy trading accounts. When you copy another trader you inherit their trades but not their risk discipline. You don't know whether they set a stop, whether they'll move it, or how far they're prepared to let a drawdown run. FDT Guardian lets you set your own limit, on your side of the account.

Multi-EA portfolios. If you run five, six or seven robots in parallel, each manages its own risk in isolation and none of them knows what the others are doing. Several moderate simultaneous drawdowns add up to one large drawdown that no expert is watching. FDT Guardian is the missing layer — the one that looks at the total.

Unattended manual trading. A safety limit for positions left open while you're away from the screen.

How to choose your limit

The right limit is not a universal percentage. It depends on how whoever opens the trades in your account actually operates.

If you set a limit below that system's normal drawdown, you aren't protecting it — you'll be cutting trades that would have recovered, paying the spread every time.

The correct reference is the maximum historical drawdown of the trader or expert doing the trading, plus a margin of safety. If the resulting figure exceeds what you're willing to risk, the answer isn't to tighten the limit — it's to reduce your volume until that system's normal drawdown fits inside your tolerance.

Inputs

Protection limit

  • InpMode — Calculation mode: by money or by percentage
  • InpValue — Limit value (account currency or percentage, depending on mode)
  • InpPctBase — Percentage base: current balance or equity at startup

Behaviour

  • InpKeepGuarding — Stay in guardian mode after triggering
  • InpDeletePendings — Also delete pending orders
  • InpMagic — Filter by magic number (0 = all positions)
  • InpTimerMs — Scan interval in milliseconds
  • InpSlippage — Maximum slippage on close, in points

Confirmations and alerts

  • InpConfirmReset — Ask for confirmation before re-arming
  • InpConfirmButtons — Ask for confirmation on the close buttons
  • InpAlertPopup — Show platform alert
  • InpPush — Send push notification to your phone
  • InpPersist — Keep the triggered state after a terminal restart

Trading-disabled warning

  • InpWarnNoAlgo — Warn when the expert is unable to trade
  • InpBlinkWarning — Flashing panel in that state
  • InpReAlertSec — Repeat the warning every X seconds (0 = once only)

Manual actions

  • InpEnableReverse — Enable the REVERSE button (disabled by default)

Panel

  • InpX , InpY — Panel position on the chart

Requirements and usage notes

  • Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe
  • Attach to one chart only. A single instance covers the entire account; multiple instances simply duplicate the work
  • Algorithmic trading must be enabled. If you run several experts and want to stop them, remove them from their charts rather than switching off that button — it's global and would disable this protection too
  • The terminal must stay open for monitoring to be active. A VPS is recommended for continuous protection
  • Test on a demo account first

Disclaimer

FDT Guardian is a risk management utility. It generates no signals, performs no market analysis and opens no trades of its own (with the sole exception of the REVERSE function, which is disabled by default and manually operated).

It does not guarantee that losses will stop at exactly the configured value: during fast markets, thin liquidity or widened spreads, closing execution may occur at a worse level than expected.

Trading leveraged instruments carries the risk of losing your invested capital.

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4.4 (5)
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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4.92 (12)
Utilities
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5 (10)
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
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5 (2)
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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