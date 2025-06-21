Auto SLTPTS for MT5

🚀 Revolutionize Your Trading with Auto SLTPTS Expert Advisor.


Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization.


Key Features :


🛡️ Advanced Risk Management Suite :

- Customizable Stop Loss protection

- Smart Take Profit targeting

- Dynamic Trailing Stop technology

- Innovative Break Even system


💎 Professional Trading Tools :

- Intelligent Break Even trigger system

- Customizable Break Even offset levels

- Unique Magic Number for multi-pair trading

- Professional position management


🎯 Precision Control :

- Fine-tune your risk parameters

- Optimize profit targets

- Protect your gains automatically

- Set and forget convenience


🖥️ Elegant User Interface :

- Sleek, modern design

- Clear trading information display

- Customizable fonts and sizes

- Professional chart layout


Performance Benefits :

- Eliminates emotional trading

- Consistent risk management

- 24/7 market monitoring

- Automated trade protection


🏆 Perfect For :

- Day traders seeking automation

- Swing and Scalping traders wanting protection

- Professional forex traders

- Risk-conscious investors


Don't let manual trade management hold you back. Upgrade to Auto SLTPTS EA today and experience the power of professional automated risk management.

📈 Take Control of Your Trading Success - Get Auto SLTPTS EA Now!


Recommended products
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with 2 Moving Averages" for MT5, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - With PC and Mobile alerts on WP
Risk Sentinel
R H Blantran De Rozari
Utilities
ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever! Also available for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185979 Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT5, built for prop-firm evaluation and funded traders. Drag your stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk sta
BerelzBridge
Barend Willem Van Den Berg
Utilities
BerelzBridge Pro Read also comment sectie above for more. MT5-to-JSON data bridge for all timeframes with account information. Overview BerelzBridge Pro is an MT5 indicator that exports live market data to a JSON file on disk. It writes bid and ask prices, spread, tick volume, daily statistics, account information and OHLCV bars for all 9 timeframes. The file is updated at a configurable interval with a default of 2 seconds. The indicator runs alongside Expert Advisors on the same chart without
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilities
BTC Trading Assistant EA (MT5) Manual trading assistant that helps place and manage trades with automated risk and stop management. Overview BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 intended for manual traders. It provides a chart interface to execute BUY/SELL/CLOSE actions and automates selected trade management functions such as position sizing, initial SL/TP placement, break-even, trailing stop and optional partial profit taking. This EA does not generate trade si
T Position Size Calculator
Thyda Saing
Utilities
Demo version T Position Size Calculator   doesn't work in the strategy tester. The Strategy Tester does not support the processing of ChartEvent. It does not support most of the panel's functionality. Contact me for any questions or ideas for improvement or in case of a bug found. Control and manage your trading like a professional trader with T Position Size Calculator. T Position Size Calculator – an MT5 Expert Adviser, is a user-friendly custom tools (Dialog Panel and Three Lines, Order Line
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Precision sniper xauusd
Shoheb Iqbal
Experts
SMC OTE Gold Pattern — OTE Zone Expert Advisor for MT5 SMC OTE Gold Pattern is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade Fibonacci Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones using market structure, trend, volatility and confirmation filters. The EA identifies completed swing movements and calculates the 61.8%–79% Fibonacci retracement area as a potential OTE zone. A 70.5% reference level is also displayed within the zone. OTE Zone Detection The EA monitors swing highs and swing lows
FiboPlusMultiTF MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the abilit
RSI Pro Alert
Fang Yu Lin
Indicators
# RSI Pro Alert - Advanced RSI Indicator A powerful professional-grade RSI indicator with intelligent alerts, scheduled snapshots, and multi-dimensional notifications to help you capture market opportunities with precision! --- ## Key Features ### Smart Signal Detection - **Precision Cross Detection** : Automatically identifies critical moments when RSI crosses overbought/oversold levels - **State Tracking Mechanism** : Real-time monitoring of market state changes (Overbought/Overso
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Trade History Visualizer
Wael Tahar
Indicators
Trades History Visualizer is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays your trading history directly on the chart, providing a clear visual representation of past trades with additional information. Key Features: Visual trade history display with entry arrows Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit horizontal lines Color-coded connector lines between entry and exit points (green for profit, red for loss) Risk-Reward ratio display for each closed trade Profit/Loss amount display option Pip display option
TB Manager Pro
Indra Dwiyanto
Utilities
TBManager – Professional Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 Manage Positions Like a Professional TBManager is an advanced trade management utility designed to help traders control positions faster, reduce manual workload, and improve risk management directly from the chart. Whether you are a scalper, grid trader, recovery trader, swing trader, or portfolio manager, TBManager provides powerful one-click tools to manage multiple positions efficiently and consistently. Why TBManager? Many t
Hotkeys Shortcut Trading Assistant
Jose Ricardo Guilherme Ferreira
Utilities
HOTKEY SHORTCUT TRADING ASSISTANT - SPEED & PRECISION IN EVERY TRADE Stop struggling with the standard order window. The Hotkeys Trading Assistant is a professional-grade execution tool designed for scalpers and day traders who need split-second speed combined with rigorous risk management. If you are serious about trading, hotkeys trade assistant is your way to go. Professionals squeeze every pip out of the market and you now you can do it too. They do that by optimizing everything they can inc
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
CRT Fibo OTE Scanner MT5
Tuan Phuong Ha
Utilities
CRT Fibo OTE Scanner MT5 is a multi-symbol CRT scanning and chart-visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It detects active CRT-style setups, draws CRTH/CRTL zones, supports OTE entry Fibonacci and custom target Fibonacci layers, and provides optional context filters such as pivot BOS, PDH/PDL, weekly high/low, Asian sweep, killzone timing, HTF bias, displacement and FVG confirmation. This product is a chart utility and scanner. It does not open, modify, or close trades automatically. Full Product
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Bneu Execution Scaling System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
Bneu Execution and Scaling System — Professional Trading Command Center Premium on-chart command center with 5 dashboard tabs. 28-pair opportunity radar scans every 8 seconds. Dual-gate qualification: indicator engine + AI confidence scoring. One-click execution with auto SL/TP and smart lot sizing. Full autopilot mode with 6 built-in safeguards. Multi-account trade copier (publisher or receiver in one EA). Adaptive Money Management protects every position automatically. WHAT IT DOES Attach
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
TradeRoad Risk Panel Advanced
Robin Vautrin
Utilities
# TradeRoad Risk Panel Advanced TradeRoad Risk Panel Advanced is a MetaTrader 5 utility panel designed to help traders prepare and monitor their risk before and during a trading session. It does not open trades automatically, does not provide trading signals, and does not promise results. Its purpose is simple: make risk, drawdown and trading discipline easier to read directly on your MT5 chart. ## Main features - Position size / lot calculation based on planned risk - Risk amount and risk
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilities
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount due to the launch of AstroTrade : 100$ >>> 75$ (Only for the first 10 purchases) AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execu
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Beat the Market Maker Indicator
Stephen Anthony Coppard
Utilities
BTMM-PRO — Manual Trading Assistant for the Market Maker Cycle BTMM-PRO is a manual trading dashboard built around Steve Mauro's "Beat The Market Makers" methodology. It is not an auto-trading robot — every trade executes only when you click the on-chart BUY, SELL, or CLOSE ALL buttons. What it does: Detects Tokyo-range stop hunts and BUY/SELL reversal setups in real time Draws strict Mauro NY-anchored session boxes (Asian, London, NY) with live pip ranges Calculates risk-based position sizing a
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
More from author
Auto SLTPTS and Close All Button MT4
Firman Syah
Utilities
Revolutionize Your Trading with   Auto SLTPTS + Close All Expert Advisor . Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization.   Key Features : ️   Advanced Risk Management Suite : - Customizable Stop Loss protection - Smart Take Profit targeting - Dynamic Trailing Stop technology - Innovative Break Even system   Professional Trading Tools : - Intell
RexCatch EA mt4
Firman Syah
Utilities
RexCatch EA is designed to recognize all forms of boxes or rectangles with the specified color which will later be used for order execution, both buy and sell in the form of Supply and demand. This EA is also able to read indicators installed on the chart that display box or rectangle shapes, such as the Supply Demand indicator or boxes and rectangles that are made manually by giving them the color as specified in the EA setting. Can only open 1 order and will reopen the order when the active
Pivot SR MT4
Firman Syah
Indicators
Pivot SR Indicator   - Powerful Technical Analysis Tool Pivot SR   is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market with high precision. This indicator offers:   Key Features   : - 5 Pivot Point Calculation Methods (Classic, Camarilla, Demark, Fibonacci, Woodie) - Automatic calculation of support and resistance levels - Clean and easy-to-read visuals - Full customization of colors, styles, and appearance ️   Flexible Settings   : - Choi
Ex Calibur MT4
Firman Syah
Utilities
️   Ex-Calibur   EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.   Key Features:   Powerful Inside Bar Strategy - Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points - Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis - Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts   Advanced Risk Management - Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits - Automatic Break Even to protect capital - Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market vol
XC Fibo MT4
Firman Syah
Indicators
XC-Fibonacci:   The Ultimate Smart Fibonacci Indicator for Maximum Profit! Do you struggle with drawing the right Fibonacci retracement lines? Or do you often miss out on crucial market moves when the price hits key levels? Meet XC-Fibonacci , a premium indicator by Eazytrading specifically designed to simplify your technical analysis and drastically improve your entry and exit accuracy! Going beyond standard drawing tools, XC-Fibonacci automates your Support, Resistance, and Fibonacc
RexCatch EA
Firman Syah
Utilities
RexCatch EA is designed to recognize all forms of boxes or rectangles with the specified color which will later be used for order execution, both buy and sell in the form of Supply and demand. This EA is also able to read indicators installed on the chart that display box or rectangle shapes, such as the Supply Demand indicator or boxes and rectangles that are made manually by giving them the color as specified in the EA setting. Can only open 1 order and will reopen the order when the active o
Ex Calibur MT5
Firman Syah
Utilities
️   Ex-Calibur   EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.   Key Features:   Powerful Inside Bar Strategy - Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points - Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis - Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts   Advanced Risk Management - Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits - Automatic Break Even to protect capital - Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market vol
Pivot SR MT5
Firman Syah
Indicators
Pivot SR Indicator - Powerful Technical Analysis Tool Pivot SR is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market with high precision. This indicator offers: Key Features : - 5 Pivot Point Calculation Methods (Classic, Camarilla, Demark, Fibonacci, Woodie) - Automatic calculation of support and resistance levels - Clean and easy-to-read visuals - Full customization of colors, styles, and appearance ️ Flexible Settings : - Choice of timefram
XC Fibo MT5
Firman Syah
Indicators
XC-Fibonacci: The Ultimate Smart Fibonacci Indicator for Maximum Profit! Do you struggle with drawing the right Fibonacci retracement lines? Or do you often miss out on crucial market moves when the price hits key levels? Meet XC-Fibonacci , a premium indicator by Eazytrading specifically designed to simplify your technical analysis and drastically improve your entry and exit accuracy! Going beyond standard drawing tools, XC-Fibonacci automates your Support, Resistance, and Fibonacci le
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review