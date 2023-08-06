EA Can MT4

EA CAN

This EA is used to trade Forex and Gold with Martingale Strategy.

Please send message to me after you purchase this EA. I will send the presets to you, including:

CAD, AUD, NZD, EUR, XAU etc.


Points to note during the setting:

Use M15 Chart

Min. USD3000 per each currency


If you want to lower the risk and trade automatically, please use reserve USD10,000 per each currency. 


Signal for your reference:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1756938



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Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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