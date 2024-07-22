Equity Protector SL TP MT5

This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors. If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting).


How to use :

  • attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle
  • make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle
  • entry magic number '0' if you need handle to manually order
  • setting what do you want

Features :

  • Moving Average for exit
  • Trailing Stop
  • Break Even
  • Basket SL TP
  • SL TP by $$$ (individual OP)
  • SL TP by points (individual OP)
  • Max Trade Holding Time
  • Profit Loss $$$ (Basket) > complete features
  • Profit Loss %%% (Basket) > complete features


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Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5   is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own res
Gold Gridscalping MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.58 (43)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: standart, Raw, or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! se
FREE
Gold Singgalang MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.2 (5)
Experts
Gold Singgalang MT5   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with breakout method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by ATR. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Please send me inbox if you need password investor for monitoring. Because I only have cent account, that's mean can't make signal on mql5. Pric
Master Gold Demarker MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! setfiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mq
Gold Gridscalping MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.68 (19)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
FREE
Nexus SnD Blueprint
Yudi Sri Warsito
Indicators
Nexus SnD Blueprint : The Ultimate Framework for Institutional Trading. "A premium indicator delivering high-precision zone detection powered by a clutter-free, intelligent modern UI." Are you tired of cluttered charts, overlapping zones, and fake alerts that disrupt your trading focus? Welcome to Nexus SnD Blueprint, a masterpiece for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Supply & Demand traders who prioritize absolute precision and professional visual aesthetics. Nexus SnD Blueprint is more than just
FREE
Master Gold Demarker MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (5)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! sefiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mql
Brain SMC Ultimate
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Indicators
THE BRAIN SMC ULTIMATE   "Trade Like an Institution, Analyze Like a Professional" Are you tired of cluttered charts, lagging indicators, and conflicting signals? Welcome to the era of Clean Trading. The Brain SMC Ultimate is engineered for traders who prioritize visual clarity without sacrificing data accuracy. Utilizing the latest Smart Money Concepts (SMC) algorithms, this indicator maps institutional footprints directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart. CORE PREMIUM FEATURES Smart Entry Guidan
FREE
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (2)
Experts
Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5  is special scalping Expert Advisor for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum Retracement Reversal and other secret indicator for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by Fibonacci Retracement and ATR (hardcoded can't change value).  This EA is not pure scalping, half scalping and half day trading. This EA sometimes has many loss (55 consecutive loss), if you need more stable for longterm
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.8 (5)
Experts
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small be
FREE
Sangkakala Merbabu MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Brain SMC Ultimate MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Indicators
THE BRAIN SMC ULTIMATE   "Trade Like an Institution, Analyze Like a Professional" Are you tired of cluttered charts, lagging indicators, and conflicting signals? Welcome to the era of Clean Trading. The Brain SMC Ultimate is engineered for traders who prioritize visual clarity without sacrificing data accuracy. Utilizing the latest Smart Money Concepts (SMC) algorithms, this indicator maps institutional footprints directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart. CORE PREMIUM FEATURES Smart Entry Guidan
FREE
Flexible Copy Trade MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilities
Flexible Copy Trade EA:  The Premier MetaTrader Multi-Account Synchronizer Streamline your trading operations with the most reliable, high-speed trade copier designed for the modern MetaTrader environment. Whether you are managing multiple accounts, coordinating a trading team, or looking to mirror signals across different terminals with near-zero latency, Flexible Copy Trade EA is your enterprise-grade solution. It offers seamless, lightning-fast synchronization regardless of the broker or acco
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.8 (5)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small
FREE
Master Breakout MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
3 (1)
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Flexible Copy Trade MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilities
Flexible Copy Trade EA:  The Premier MetaTrader Multi-Account Synchronizer Streamline your trading operations with the most reliable, high-speed trade copier designed for the modern MetaTrader environment. Whether you are managing multiple accounts, coordinating a trading team, or looking to mirror signals across different terminals with near-zero latency, Flexible Copy Trade EA is your enterprise-grade solution. It offers seamless, lightning-fast synchronization regardless of the broker or ac
FREE
Sangkakala Merbabu MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Equity Protector SL TP MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilities
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Master Trade Manager MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
MASTER TRADE MANAGER  — Complete Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 Stop wasting time on manual order setup. Master Trade Manager  is your ultimate trading co-pilot — fast, precise, and fully in control. Trial Version: download from blog MT5 Version : click here FEATURES: TAB MAIN Lot Size with +/- stepper for quick input Risk Per Trade % — auto lot calculation based on account balance Stop Loss & Take Profit in pips, adjustable directly from the panel Customizable order Magic Number Customizab
Master Breakout MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies.  This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Prototype Swinger MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Prototype Swinger use swing method (with long Takeprofit) for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index.  This EA is designed with candle breakout, Force index divergence, MFI, Moving Average and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. This EA use swing method (with long takeprofit), maybe make boring for waiting SL & TP. If you need more aggressive EA, you can try Master Nasdaq (daytrading with different met
Master Strategy MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Make Your Own Strategy. Master Strategy expert advisor is designed for traders who want complete features and create their own strategies. For those who do not have their own strategy, we provide a strategy setfile that can be downloaded below. Some of the features we provide are: Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Moving average PSAR Fractal MACD ADX Engulfing candle Always ON Trade Management : SL and TP (individual trade) Basket SL and TP Trai
Bitcoin Tambora MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Bitcoin Tambora MT5   is a special expert advisor for Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend and candle box breakout (my secret) method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.  Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Noted : Please make sure your balance is enough. If balance is not enough, I recommend using cent account. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not gu
Singgasana Galunggung MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Singgasana Galunggung MT5   is a special expert advisor for USDJPY. This EA is designed with breakout triangle method (my secret) for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Key Features : No History Reader  : EA result doesn't manipulation data
Gold Batukaru Propfirm
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.6 (5)
Experts
Gold Batukaru Propfirm   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  Gold Batukaru Propfirm has been tested at various backtest levels, but past results don't guarantee future performance. Please do your own research! Suggested use cent account if balance is not enough, because this EA need huge balance. This EA is designed for longterm, just set
Master Trade Manager
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
MASTER TRADE MANAGER  — Complete Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Stop wasting time on manual order setup. Master Trade Manager  is your ultimate trading co-pilot — fast, precise, and fully in control. Trial Version: download from blog MT4 Version : click here FEATURES: TAB MAIN Lot Size with +/- stepper for quick input Risk Per Trade % — auto lot calculation based on account balance Stop Loss & Take Profit in pips, adjustable directly from the panel Customizable order Magic Number Customizab
Prime Liquidity Hunter MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Indicators
Stop guessing and start trading alongside institutional money. Prime Liquidity Hunter is not just another indicator; it is a complete, institutional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) algorithmic dashboard designed to give serious traders an unfair advantage in the market. Say goodbye to cluttered screens, false breakouts, and missed opportunities. Built with a lightning-fast, non-blocking architecture, this powerhouse tool automatically hunts unmitigated prime liquidity, validates true institutio
Notification Spy Protector
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
​Notification Spy Protector is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (Utility) that monitors your trading activity and sends real-time alerts to your mobile device (via MT5 Push) and/or Telegram. Equipped with a solid and reliable Account Protector, this utility is fully compatible and highly recommended for Prop Firm trading to safeguard your accounts from violating drawdown limits. It also provides advanced transaction filters and a clean on-chart dashboard. Never miss a trade. Protect your account f
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