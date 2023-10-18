Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5

Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in local terminal, set entry parameters and close it, while the remote instance (i.e. running on VPS) will catch all this data and monitor the market and execute orders at determined time or manage trailing stop for open positions. 

The key feature of the panel is order scheduling, which allows to:

  • Quickly pick a trade type you wish to schedule, set all trading conditions and you are in. Expert will execute the trade at expected time if market meets your criteria, then it will manage your active trades and take care of the rest.
  • Set the time interval during which the expert will try to open the position (Time and Duration functions).
  • Set market condition limits to avoid unfavorable trade execution, i.e., spread limit, leverage limit and allowed price range.
  • Time Server selection for fast decisions. You can choose GMT, Local or Server time.
  • Manage Orders window shows scheduled orders table and their parameters. It has also some handy buttons. 
  • Close Mode function allows panel to execute and Trail positions based on Bid or Ask price only. For traditional trading experience Default mode is still available and selected by default.
Main features:

  • Master-Slave Mode: Master runs on local PC, while Slave runs on remote pc (i.e. VPS). Both instances should run on the same account and when new order sent or scheduled in Master instance, it will syncronize the order information with Slave instance and the latter will manage the order execution and/or trailing. After Master and Slave are successfully syncronized Master can be closed and Slave will continue the work. For solo trading Default mode selected by default. Detailed manual will be posted later, for now you can contact us if you need help. 
  • Intuitive interface giving similar experience of interacting with any windows application.
  • After restarting MetaTrader 5 and reconnecting, the Expert Advisor completely restores its logic and trading orders and continues managing open positions.
  • Place your trades with 1-click
  • 6 different sizes of the panel for best user experience regardless of the size of monitor.
  • 4 color schemes for chart customization.
  • Calculate your lot size precisely by picking up your risk in fixed lot, % or money
  • Risk Management can be calculated based on equity, balance and free margin. 
  • Multiple Take Profit and Stop Loss calculation modes (as TP/SL ratio, as money, point or price).
  • Horizontal lines to set TP and SL levels on the chart by dragging.
  • Smart Trailing algorithm. Set the desired Take Profit and once price hits the Take Profit trailing will start.
  • Displays important information, spread, swap, leverage, pips value, required margin, expected gain or loss depending on TP, SL, as well as detailed info about current symbol and account.
  • Works with any symbol pair. 
  • Works on any account type and a broker. 
  • Closing all positions or all profit positions.    
  • Variable sounds confirming actions (open position, close, add to schedule, error etc.).
  • Control menus and edit boxes with mouse scroll.
  • And many more ...

  

EA cannot be run with the visual backtester. 


Detailed manual and Master-Slave setup instruction will be sent to all buyers upon their request. 

Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5 Demo Version - Download

Please note that demo version can work only on AUDCAD symbol and H1 timeframe. There is also time limit for the demo version. 



Developers are open for community suggestions and feedbacks. Feel free to let us know your thoughts. 


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Utilities
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs struggle!
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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