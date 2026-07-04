Correlation Risk Manager

You think you're diversified. Your correlations say otherwise.

MetaTrader shows you every position you hold. The margin, the floating P/L, the lot size, all of it. What it doesn't show you is whether your trades are secretly the same bet. And that's usually what takes the account down.

Say you open five trades, 1% risk on each. Feels like 5% at stake. Spread out, sensible. But three of them are long the same dollar move under different tickers, so when one bad print hits, all three drop together in the same second. That 5% was never 5%. It was closer to 9%. You just couldn't see it until it already happened.

This tool fixes that. It reads your whole account, measures how your positions actually move together, and shows you the real risk while you can still do something about it.

I built it because I kept trying to judge correlation in my head and kept getting it wrong. I do quant finance for a living, so this is the risk math the desks use, not arrows and hype. It runs live on your chart and tells you the truth in language you can act on.

It never touches your trades. Doesn't open, close, or change anything. It reads, it calculates, it warns you. Run it beside any EA or manual strategy and it stays out of your way.

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WHO THIS IS FOR

Hold one trade at a time and you don't need this. Save your money.

Hold two or more and it's built for you:

– Basket and multi-pair traders – Gold-and-indices traders – Scalpers stacking entries into the same move – Prop-firm challenge and funded traders guarding a daily loss limit

Correlation stays invisible until it hurts. The more positions you carry, the more this earns its spot on your chart.

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WHAT IT DOES

Three tabs. Each answers a question you're already asking yourself, faster and without the guesswork.

■ PORTFOLIO — where do I stand right now?

A single Risk Score for your whole book, 0 to 100 with a letter grade. One look tells you if you're fine or overextended. Green is good. Under it, one plain sentence naming your biggest risk at that moment, so you don't have to decode a dashboard to know what's about to bite.

Then: how concentrated you are (how much of your risk is really one bet), your bad-day loss in real money and as a percent of the account, how many genuinely independent bets you're actually holding, and a straight call on what to do next. Not just a number. A move.

That bad-day figure is a true portfolio VaR. It accounts for how your trades move together instead of naively stacking individual risks the way cheaper tools do. That gap is the whole reason this exists.

■ TRADE — how big should my next trade be?

Every lot calculator out there sizes a trade like it's the only one you've got. This one knows what you're already holding.

Pick BUY or SELL, pick your risk (0.5, 1, or 2 percent), and you get two numbers. What a normal calculator would say, and what you should actually trade once your open book is factored in. When they disagree, it tells you why, in plain words: "Downsized: 88% correlated with your BTC cluster." It will never size you up. It only stops you from quietly doubling a bet you already hold.

Two more things on this tab, and they're the ones that save accounts:

Domino Risk. When a stop gets hit, the correlated trades are usually dropping with it. This shows the real total damage, not the tidy number you set on that single position. You set -1%. Reality says -1.8%. Better to know beforehand.

News Guard. It reads your broker's economic calendar live and flags a high-impact event about to land on a currency your book is loaded on. No more getting caught full-size into a release you forgot was coming.

■ MAP — which of my trades are secretly the same bet?

The picture MetaTrader will never draw for you. A live, direction-adjusted correlation heatmap of everything you hold. Red cells move together, one bet pretending to be several. Green cells hedge. You'll spot clusters you didn't know you had.

Below it, your net currency exposure once the overlap is combined. Long GBPUSD and long USDJPY doesn't feel like a big dollar position until it's stacked into one bar in front of you.

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HOW TO USE IT, START TO FINISH

  1. Drag it onto one chart. Just one. It reads your entire account, not only that symbol, so a single instance covers everything you're running.

  2. Nothing to set up first. No DLLs, no web permissions, nothing to whitelist. Works out of the box.

  3. It opens in SIMPLE. Risk Score, the one-line headline, your concentration, one clear action. For most traders that's the whole job, at a glance, all day.

  4. Want the full engine? Hit PRO. Every metric shows up: hidden-risk ratio, diversification, gross exposure, open R, book reward-to-risk. Same panel, more depth, your call.

  5. Before a new order, open TRADE. Set direction and risk. Read the size and the reason. Then place the trade you meant to place instead of the one that quietly wrecks your book.

  6. Open MAP when you want the full view of how your positions interact. That's the one worth screenshotting for your journal.

  7. New to any of these terms? Tap one on screen. Risk Score, hidden risk, domino, all of them explain themselves in plain language right there in the panel. You don't need a finance degree to run this. I have one, and it's already in the math so you don't have to.

  8. Minimize it to the title bar when you want it gone. Bring it back when you need it.

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WHEN IT EARNS ITS KEEP

– Right before adding to a position. See if you're spreading risk or doubling down blind. – Running a basket. Watch the effective number of bets, not the position count. – Gold, indices, and a couple of majors together. Half of it is the same risk-on bet. Now you can measure how much. – Chasing a prop challenge. Keep your real, correlation-adjusted risk under the daily limit instead of guessing at it. – Ahead of a news window. Know how exposed the whole book is, not just the pair on your screen. – Any time you catch yourself wondering, am I actually spread out here, or does it just look that way.

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SETTINGS YOU CONTROL

– Correlation model: the timeframe and how much history used to measure trades moving together. – Risk model: confidence level, daily scaling, and an optional fixed equity for what-if planning. – Severity thresholds: where CAUTION turns into DANGER, set to your own tolerance. – Sizer: your default target risk, and a manual stop distance if you'd rather not use the automatic ATR estimate. – News guard: how far ahead to look, and whether to include medium-impact events. – Alerts: a pop-up (and optional phone push) the moment concentration or bad-day risk crosses your danger line. – Panel: position, refresh rate, and an interface scale so it stays sharp on any screen, high-DPI included.

────────────────────────────────

WHY THIS ONE

Most risk tools on the market are a drag-to-calculate lot box or a one-click order panel with a stop button. Handy, but none of them measure correlation, true portfolio VaR, clustering, or a stop cascade. They can't tell you your five trades are one bet, because they never look.

This does the full quant layer, then explains it in plain English so you can use it mid-session. Institutional risk math plus a panel a normal trader reads at a glance. That combination is the gap, and it's what you're paying for.

I won't promise you profit. Nobody honest can, and anyone who does is selling you something. This gives no signals and predicts nothing. What it does is rarer, and if you trade more than one thing at once, more useful: it shows you the risk you're actually carrying, so you trade the size you meant to and stop getting ambushed by losses that show up in packs.

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STRAIGHT TALK

– It's advisory. Never sends, modifies, or closes an order. Zero interference with your strategy or your EAs. – Built for live charts. The correlation and news features run on your live account, not in the Strategy Tester. – News accuracy depends on your broker's calendar feed. Most are fine, some are thin. It'll say so honestly rather than invent something. – Trading carries risk of loss. This helps you see and manage it. It doesn't erase it. Past results don't guarantee future ones.

────────────────────────────────

Updates are coming and they're free for buyers. If something's unclear or you want a feature, message me. I read them, and I built this because I use it myself.

Stop guessing whether you're diversified. Look.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Utilities
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
Becktester Telegram Signals for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Multi currency testing mode in MT5. Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the m
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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Complete Trade Logger CSV Export
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Complete Trade Logger records every trade you close into a clean, ready-to-analyze CSV file. Unlike timer-based loggers, it is fully event-driven, so it captures everything: partial closes, fast round-trips, stop-loss and take-profit hits, manual closes, and margin stop-outs. For each closed trade it records: - Open and close time, and trade duration - Symbol, direction, and volume - Open price, close price, and the entry stop-loss / take-profit - Profit, commission, swap, and net result - Exi
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