Prototype Swinger MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.7
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 15
This EA use swing method (with long takeprofit), maybe make boring for waiting SL & TP. If you need more aggressive EA, you can try Master Nasdaq (daytrading with different method).
This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!
Advantages :
- Single entry with SL & TP (by ATR)
- No grid
- No Martingale
- Low risk
- No history reader on backtest (All fair)
- Re-entry SL & TP value if empty or changing by bad broker
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit (mini contract) : $150
- Minimum deposit (standart contract) : $1500
- Account type: Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Max. spread : 4.00
- Account without commission is recommended
Mini Contract broker : fpmarkets, exness, tickmill, multibank, roboforex, Hantech Markets, HFM, FXTM, fxpro, IUX MARKETS, weltrade, etc
Standart Contract broker : Eightcap, fxopen, gomarket, Lirunex, AUSForex, CPT Markets, headways etc
ICMARKETS, XM, Thinkmarkets, BlackbullMarkets, Pepperstone, and Vantage are mini contract, but minimal lotsize on all of them broker is 0.1 lotsize (broker's rule). Therefore balance must be $1500.
You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.
Tested broker : ICMARKETS, FPMARKETS, FXOPEN, EIGHTCAP, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX
setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1323/swinger-2.7-m5-mt5.set