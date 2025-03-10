Prototype Swinger MT5

Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with candle breakout, Force index divergence, MFI, Moving Average and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR.

use swing method (with long Takeprofit) for





This EA use swing method (with long takeprofit), maybe make boring for waiting SL & TP. If you need more aggressive EA, you can try Master Nasdaq (daytrading with different method).









Advantages :

Single entry with SL & TP (by ATR)

No grid

No Martingale

Low risk

No history reader on backtest (All fair)

Re-entry SL & TP value if empty or changing by bad broker



Recommendations:

Currency pair: Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit (mini contract) : $150

Minimum deposit (standart contract) : $1500

Account type: Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Max. spread : 4.00

Account without commission is recommended





Mini Contract broker : fpmarkets, exness, tickmill, multibank, roboforex, Hantech Markets, HFM, FXTM, fxpro, IUX MARKETS, weltrade, etc

Standart Contract broker : Eightcap, fxopen, gomarket, Lirunex, AUSForex, CPT Markets, headways etc





ICMARKETS, XM, Thinkmarkets, BlackbullMarkets, Pepperstone, and Vantage are mini contract, but minimal lotsize on all of them broker is 0.1 lotsize (broker's rule). Therefore balance must be $1500.





You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.







Tested broker : ICMARKETS, FPMARKETS, FXOPEN, EIGHTCAP, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX





setfile : https://c.mql5.com/31/1323/swinger-2.7-m5-mt5.set



