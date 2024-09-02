Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5

5

Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5 is special scalping Expert Advisor for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum Retracement Reversal and other secret indicator for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by Fibonacci Retracement and ATR (hardcoded can't change value). 


This EA is not pure scalping, half scalping and half day trading. This EA sometimes has many loss (55 consecutive loss), if you need more stable for longterm but litle slowly you can try Master Nasdaq (with different method). Nasdaq Super Scalper is no trade everyday, but more aggressive than Master Nasdaq. This EA can trade 100 - 150 trades every month.


This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!


Try Nasdaq Series (with different method)


Advantages :

  • Single entry with SL & TP (by ATR & Fibo)
  • No grid
  • No Martingale
  • Low risk
  • No history reader on backtest (All fair)
  • Re-entry SL & TP value if empty or changing by bad broker


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit (mini contract) : $300 
  • Minimum deposit (standart contract)  : $3000
  • Account type: Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Max. spread : 4.00
  • Account without commission is recommended 

Mini Contract broker : fpmarkets, exness, tickmill, multibank, roboforex, Hantec Markets, HFM, FXTM, fxpro, IUX MARKETS, weltrade, PU PRIME, etc

Standart Contract broker : Eightcap, fxopen, gomarket, Lirunex, AUSForex, CPT Markets, headways etc


ICMARKETS, XM, Thinkmarkets, BlackbullMarkets, Pepperstone, and Vantage are mini contract, but minimal lotsize on all of them broker is 0.1 lotsize (broker's rule). Therefore balance must be $3000.


You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.


Tested broker : ICMARKETS, FPMARKETS, FXOPEN, EIGHTCAP, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX 


SETFILE https://c.mql5.com/31/1789/nasdaq-scalper-2_7-m5-mt5-UPL.set

Reviews 2
Michael Arthur Schorr
2169
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 18:47 
 

Solid EA good price, profitable but has room for improvements

Moncy Kuriakose
783
Moncy Kuriakose 2024.12.03 05:27 
 

I’ve been using this EA for the past few months, along with other EAs from the same author, and I’m highly impressed with its performance. The results align well with the backtests, which is always reassuring. Unlike many grid or martingale EAs that show a smooth, straight-line equity curve, this EA experiences occasional drawdowns and stagnation periods—inevitable in real trading. However, it demonstrates strong recovery potential and delivers impressive profits over time. It's important to note that this EA may not show its full potential if used only for a few days or weeks. Its performance is consistent with both the backtests and the author's signal. For those willing to be patient, this could be a highly profitable EA in the long run. I recommend running your own backtests to understand the potential profits and drawdowns, as performance can vary depending on brokers due to differences in price feeds and lot sizes. The author is friendly, responsive, and highly supportive, which adds great value. I will definitely support his future projects.

Recommended products
News Trading Ultimate Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Experts
Do the backtest on a raw spread account and you’ll see impressive results. track record of myfxbook (add dots..) :   www myfxbook com/members/goldexter/goldexter/11786364 Expert Advisor (EA) Overview: This EA is primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, with H4 as a strong secondary option. Performance has been fine-tuned for the unique volatility and structure of the gold market. We are not selling you a get-rich-quick dream. We are offering you a powerful and effective
Scalping 4H Range EA
VQS SOLUTIONS
Experts
Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
Circinus MT5
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for   EURUSD   pair. Backtesting showed more than   220% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 100 USD   and   initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than   130% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 1,000 USD   and   initial Lot 0.1   (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  130% profits  in 12 months for    initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0   (TP_money =100) C
Metatron MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157841 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157842 Metatron EA — Trend Entry + Smart Grid Management  Metatron is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor built for traders who want a clean trend-based entry with a complete automated trade management system. It starts trades using a proven logic: EMA crossover confirmed by ADX strength, then manages positions with a flexible dynamic pip-step grid, enhanced by ATR-based Stop Lo
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Fea
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
RoboTrader 3 EA
Hisyamuddin Bin Jumain
Experts
RoboTrader 3 (RT3) EA – Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Architecture RoboTrader 3 (RT3) is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for stability and long-term capital growth. Built on a sophisticated volatility breakout architecture, RT3 dynamically adapts to market conditions using advanced ATR-driven risk management. Designed for serious traders who value empirical data, this EA has been rigorously stress-tested to survive and thrive across diverse market cycles. Pr
FREE
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (44)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Wick Sniper Reversal Pro
Anuoluwapo Oluwatobi Ayeni
5 (1)
Experts
WickSniper Reversal Pro EA - Automated Inside Bar Breakout Trading Transform Your Trading with Professional Automation WickSniper Reversal Pro EA is the automated version of our highly successful WickSniper Pro indicator (1000+ downloads). This powerful Expert Advisor automatically detects and trades inside bar breakout patterns, eliminating the need for manual monitoring while maintaining the same proven strategy. Key Features Advanced Pattern Recognition - Inside Bar Detection: Au
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
EGA News Pulse
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
FOR US30 EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi - Advanced News Pulse Trading System Professional-Grade News Trading Solution The EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi is an elite-level Expert Advisor specifically engineered for professional traders who understand the critical impact of economic news events on market volatility. This sophisticated system leverages MetaTrader 5's built-in economic calendar and news feed to execute precision entries during high-impact financial announcements. Strategic Advantage Unlike conve
SMF Grid
Shabana Kanwal
Experts
IF YOU WANT TO MAKE YOUR  OWN EA ON YOUR STRATEGY YOU CAN CONTACT ME ON TELEGRAM      @Alpha_098760                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     SMF Grid   is a fully automated grid-martingale Expert Advisor that builds and manages a structured averaging basket on any symbol and any timeframe. It opens a directiona
FREE
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – BTCUSD M5 Expert Advisor Satoshi Nakamoto is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines RSI-based entries with ADX-powered exits, plus robust risk management layers. The goal: capture Bitcoin’s micro-moves while maintaining strict account protections. Key Features Symbol & Timeframe Specific: Optimized f
Zeno
Anton Kondratev
3.67 (3)
Experts
ZENO EA  is a Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open EA for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for GOLD ! Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale  ,  Not    " AI"     , Not    " Neural Network" ,  Not    " Machine Learning"  , Not "ChatGPT" ,   Not   Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  Signal Live ICM +51 Weeks :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350001 Default   Settings for One Сhart   XAUUSD or GOLD H1 ZENO Guide About Settings Signals Commission Free Broker Refund Updates My Blog Optimizatio
Ussr Fris
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to you an advisor and an indicator in one project. The advisor settings are displayed on the screens presented in the market. You choose the basic design principle yourself. The first thing you should do is set a specific price at which the advisor will start calculating and drawing the trading zone, the range is also set by you. The advisor trades on the principle of breaking out the previous or future zone.
RSI Bullseye Gold MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
Gold Pulse Scalping Pro V1
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldPulse Pro EA v2.3 – Precision Multi-Confirmation Trading System GoldPulse Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities using a structured multi-confirmation approach. The system is designed to reduce noise, filter weak signals, and execute trades only when multiple technical conditions align. Smart Multi-Layer Trading Logic XAUUSD (Only) : GoldPulse Pro operates through a refined three-layer framework: 1. Market Direction Filter (Hi
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Experts
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Experts
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
X7pro
Viktor Mitrofanov
Experts
X7 PRO — Adaptive Trade Driver. Shifts when the market shifts.  = XAU, CFD, FOREX = X7 PRO was built with a deep understanding of trading's core axiom: the market never stands still, and the search for a single "holy grail" formula is destined to fail. The purpose of this tool is not to guess the market, but to synchronize with it. We designed it as a flexible, adaptive environment that remains "alive" through every phase of the market cycle. It doesn't provide ready-made answers — it provides
Pure Structure Sniper
Sebastian Grigore Malanca
Experts
Pure Structure Sniper v1.0 | The Elite V-Shape Breakout Engine Pure Structure Sniper is a highly optimized, institutional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on explosive structural market breakouts. Built from the ground up for precision, safety, and sub-millisecond execution, it utilizes an embedded structure engine to detect high-probability "V-Shape" macro swings. Unlike amateur EAs that rely on lagging moving averages, dangerous grid math, or terminal-freezing code,
MT5 opnMAX Artemis
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
Experts
opnMAX Artemis: Expert Advisor Overview o pnMAX  Artemis  is a purely price-action-driven, institutional-style execution engine Expert Advisor (EA). Instead of using moving averages to find trends, it trades purely on market structure shifts and liquidity concepts. Key Functional Features Liquidity Sweep Engine: The EA uses a fractal period scanner (default 5 bars) to map out major swing highs and swing lows. It waits for the market to "sweep" the liquidity above or below these extremes. Fair Va
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Orb Pulse
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
OrbPulse — NAS100 Scalper One moment. One trade. Surgical precision. Built by uGenesys and refined across thousands of historical Nasdaq sessions. OrbPulse is a lean, disciplined day-trading robot for the US Tech 100 index. Every morning it measures the New York opening range, waits for the 10:00 snapshot, and takes a single high-probability continuation trade in the direction the market is already pushing. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down — one clean trade per day, a hard time-stop, an
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (5)
Experts
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5   is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own res
Gold Gridscalping MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.58 (43)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: standart, Raw, or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! se
FREE
Gold Singgalang MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.2 (5)
Experts
Gold Singgalang MT5   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with breakout method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by ATR. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Please send me inbox if you need password investor for monitoring. Because I only have cent account, that's mean can't make signal on mql5. Pric
Master Gold Demarker MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! setfiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mq
Gold Gridscalping MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.68 (19)
Experts
Gold Gridscalping  is designed with a Moving Average and MACD indicator for entry points. If you have suggestions or criticism, or additional features and indicators, please submit them via comments or reviews.  I will fix it in the next version. Recommendations: Currency pair: GOLD/ XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! set
FREE
Nexus SnD Blueprint
Yudi Sri Warsito
Indicators
Nexus SnD Blueprint : The Ultimate Framework for Institutional Trading. "A premium indicator delivering high-precision zone detection powered by a clutter-free, intelligent modern UI." Are you tired of cluttered charts, overlapping zones, and fake alerts that disrupt your trading focus? Welcome to Nexus SnD Blueprint, a masterpiece for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Supply & Demand traders who prioritize absolute precision and professional visual aesthetics. Nexus SnD Blueprint is more than just
FREE
Master Gold Demarker MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (5)
Experts
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD  Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended) Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! sefiles : 2 digit :  https://c.mql
Brain SMC Ultimate
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Indicators
THE BRAIN SMC ULTIMATE   "Trade Like an Institution, Analyze Like a Professional" Are you tired of cluttered charts, lagging indicators, and conflicting signals? Welcome to the era of Clean Trading. The Brain SMC Ultimate is engineered for traders who prioritize visual clarity without sacrificing data accuracy. Utilizing the latest Smart Money Concepts (SMC) algorithms, this indicator maps institutional footprints directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart. CORE PREMIUM FEATURES Smart Entry Guidan
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.8 (5)
Experts
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small be
FREE
Sangkakala Merbabu MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Brain SMC Ultimate MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Indicators
THE BRAIN SMC ULTIMATE   "Trade Like an Institution, Analyze Like a Professional" Are you tired of cluttered charts, lagging indicators, and conflicting signals? Welcome to the era of Clean Trading. The Brain SMC Ultimate is engineered for traders who prioritize visual clarity without sacrificing data accuracy. Utilizing the latest Smart Money Concepts (SMC) algorithms, this indicator maps institutional footprints directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart. CORE PREMIUM FEATURES Smart Entry Guidan
FREE
Flexible Copy Trade MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilities
Flexible Copy Trade EA:  The Premier MetaTrader Multi-Account Synchronizer Streamline your trading operations with the most reliable, high-speed trade copier designed for the modern MetaTrader environment. Whether you are managing multiple accounts, coordinating a trading team, or looking to mirror signals across different terminals with near-zero latency, Flexible Copy Trade EA is your enterprise-grade solution. It offers seamless, lightning-fast synchronization regardless of the broker or acco
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.8 (5)
Experts
Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small
FREE
Master Breakout MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
3 (1)
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Flexible Copy Trade MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilities
Flexible Copy Trade EA:  The Premier MetaTrader Multi-Account Synchronizer Streamline your trading operations with the most reliable, high-speed trade copier designed for the modern MetaTrader environment. Whether you are managing multiple accounts, coordinating a trading team, or looking to mirror signals across different terminals with near-zero latency, Flexible Copy Trade EA is your enterprise-grade solution. It offers seamless, lightning-fast synchronization regardless of the broker or ac
FREE
Sangkakala Merbabu MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
Equity Protector SL TP MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilities
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Master Trade Manager MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
MASTER TRADE MANAGER  — Complete Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 Stop wasting time on manual order setup. Master Trade Manager  is your ultimate trading co-pilot — fast, precise, and fully in control. Trial Version: download from blog MT5 Version : click here FEATURES: TAB MAIN Lot Size with +/- stepper for quick input Risk Per Trade % — auto lot calculation based on account balance Stop Loss & Take Profit in pips, adjustable directly from the panel Customizable order Magic Number Customizab
Master Breakout MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies.  This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points. Signal Features : Range breakout Time range breakout Fractal breakout PSAR breakout Additional Signal : Moving average RSI Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended) Minimum deposit
Prototype Swinger MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Prototype Swinger use swing method (with long Takeprofit) for  Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index.  This EA is designed with candle breakout, Force index divergence, MFI, Moving Average and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. This EA use swing method (with long takeprofit), maybe make boring for waiting SL & TP. If you need more aggressive EA, you can try Master Nasdaq (daytrading with different met
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
Master Strategy MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Make Your Own Strategy. Master Strategy expert advisor is designed for traders who want complete features and create their own strategies. For those who do not have their own strategy, we provide a strategy setfile that can be downloaded below. Some of the features we provide are: Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Moving average PSAR Fractal MACD ADX Engulfing candle Always ON Trade Management : SL and TP (individual trade) Basket SL and TP Trai
Bitcoin Tambora MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Bitcoin Tambora MT5   is a special expert advisor for Bitcoin/ BTC/ BTCUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend and candle box breakout (my secret) method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit.  Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Noted : Please make sure your balance is enough. If balance is not enough, I recommend using cent account. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not gu
Singgasana Galunggung MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Singgasana Galunggung MT5   is a special expert advisor for USDJPY. This EA is designed with breakout triangle method (my secret) for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  While past results don't guarantee future performance, the EA has been tested at various backtest levels. Please do your own research! Price $ 30 only for promotion. Price will increase over time. Key Features : No History Reader  : EA result doesn't manipulation data
Gold Batukaru Propfirm
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.6 (5)
Experts
Gold Batukaru Propfirm   is a special expert advisor for Gold/ XAU/ XAUUSD. This EA is designed with follow trend method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit. Performance :  Gold Batukaru Propfirm has been tested at various backtest levels, but past results don't guarantee future performance. Please do your own research! Suggested use cent account if balance is not enough, because this EA need huge balance. This EA is designed for longterm, just set
Master Trade Manager
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
MASTER TRADE MANAGER  — Complete Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Stop wasting time on manual order setup. Master Trade Manager  is your ultimate trading co-pilot — fast, precise, and fully in control. Trial Version: download from blog MT4 Version : click here FEATURES: TAB MAIN Lot Size with +/- stepper for quick input Risk Per Trade % — auto lot calculation based on account balance Stop Loss & Take Profit in pips, adjustable directly from the panel Customizable order Magic Number Customizab
Prime Liquidity Hunter MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Indicators
Stop guessing and start trading alongside institutional money. Prime Liquidity Hunter is not just another indicator; it is a complete, institutional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) algorithmic dashboard designed to give serious traders an unfair advantage in the market. Say goodbye to cluttered screens, false breakouts, and missed opportunities. Built with a lightning-fast, non-blocking architecture, this powerhouse tool automatically hunts unmitigated prime liquidity, validates true institutio
Notification Spy Protector
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
​Notification Spy Protector is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (Utility) that monitors your trading activity and sends real-time alerts to your mobile device (via MT5 Push) and/or Telegram. Equipped with a solid and reliable Account Protector, this utility is fully compatible and highly recommended for Prop Firm trading to safeguard your accounts from violating drawdown limits. It also provides advanced transaction filters and a clean on-chart dashboard. Never miss a trade. Protect your account f
Filter:
Michael Arthur Schorr
2169
Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 18:47 
 

Solid EA good price, profitable but has room for improvements

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2025.02.23 05:32
Big thank you for great review. Good luck Sir.
Moncy Kuriakose
783
Moncy Kuriakose 2024.12.03 05:27 
 

I’ve been using this EA for the past few months, along with other EAs from the same author, and I’m highly impressed with its performance. The results align well with the backtests, which is always reassuring. Unlike many grid or martingale EAs that show a smooth, straight-line equity curve, this EA experiences occasional drawdowns and stagnation periods—inevitable in real trading. However, it demonstrates strong recovery potential and delivers impressive profits over time. It's important to note that this EA may not show its full potential if used only for a few days or weeks. Its performance is consistent with both the backtests and the author's signal. For those willing to be patient, this could be a highly profitable EA in the long run. I recommend running your own backtests to understand the potential profits and drawdowns, as performance can vary depending on brokers due to differences in price feeds and lot sizes. The author is friendly, responsive, and highly supportive, which adds great value. I will definitely support his future projects.

Yudi Sri Warsito
29972
Reply from developer Yudi Sri Warsito 2024.12.06 15:03
Thank you very much for the great review. This EA is designed for long term. Using the law of large numbers in probability, sometimes loss sometimes win. The final result according to the law of large numbers will end in profit. Actually, myself was frustrated when had a big draw down, thank God finally recovered and returned to profit. Good luck!
Reply to review