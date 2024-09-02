Nasdaq Super Scalper MT5 is special scalping Expert Advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum Retracement Reversal and other secret indicator for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit by Fibonacci Retracement and ATR (hardcoded can't change value).





This EA is not pure scalping, half scalping and half day trading. This EA sometimes has many loss (55 consecutive loss), if you need more stable for longterm but litle slowly you can try Master Nasdaq (with different method). Nasdaq Super Scalper is no trade everyday, but more aggressive than Master Nasdaq. This EA can trade 100 - 150 trades every month.





This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own research!





Try Nasdaq Series (with different method)





Advantages :

Single entry with SL & TP (by ATR & Fibo)

No grid

No Martingale

Low risk

No history reader on backtest (All fair)

Re-entry SL & TP value if empty or changing by bad broker



Recommendations:

Currency pair: Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit (mini contract) : $300

Minimum deposit (standart contract) : $3000

Account type: Standard, Raw or Zero spread accounts

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Max. spread : 4.00

Account without commission is recommended





Mini Contract broker : fpmarkets, exness, tickmill, multibank, roboforex, Hantec Markets, HFM, FXTM, fxpro, IUX MARKETS, weltrade, PU PRIME, etc

Standart Contract broker : Eightcap, fxopen, gomarket, Lirunex, AUSForex, CPT Markets, headways etc





ICMARKETS, XM, Thinkmarkets, BlackbullMarkets, Pepperstone, and Vantage are mini contract, but minimal lotsize on all of them broker is 0.1 lotsize (broker's rule). Therefore balance must be $3000.





You can backtest with '1 minute OHLC' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.







Tested broker : ICMARKETS, FPMARKETS, FXOPEN, EIGHTCAP, TICKMILL, ROBOFOREX





SETFILE : https://c.mql5.com/31/1789/nasdaq-scalper-2_7-m5-mt5-UPL.set