Trailing Stop Fast

Trailing Stop Fast 
Trailing Stop Fast EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade.

There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit.

TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated i.e   trade moved 100 points towards profit .

TrailingStep input defines once TrailingStart activated Stop Loss should be moved further once  trade moved 25 points after  TrailingStart activated  .



So when market moves 100 points in profit SL moved 50 points in profit ( TrailingStop=100-50 = 50)

when market moves 125 points in profit SL moves 75 points in profit (TrailingStep =TrailingStop+25=75) so on. 



TrailingStart = 100 (Default can be changed by user)

 TrailingStop = 50(Default can be changed by user)

TrailingStep = 25(Default can be changed by user)
Recommended products
Equity and Balance Account Protector
Anton Frederic Burmester
Utilities
Don't want to risk or loose your personal trading account or prop trading firm account because of a simple Margin Call or exceeded Loss Limit? Then this Utility Expert Advisor is the solution for you! This Expert Advisor monitors your account Equity or Balance or even both! If the Equity and/ or Balance fall under your defined stop limits, the EA closes all of your positions and keeps you so on track. Options and Variables: Monitored Values: Choose which values should get monitored Equity: if
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Utilities
Partial Close Manager – Trade Volume Adjustment Tool This tool enables users to perform partial closes on open trades in MetaTrader 5. Functionality Partial Close: Close a portion of open trades with one action. Volume Calculation: Automatically calculates the volume to be closed, eliminating manual input. Multi-Order Support: Applies partial closes to all open orders on the same symbol simultaneously. Draggable Table: Click and hold the header to move the table anywhere on the chart.
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilities
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
RiskShield Hedge EA
Andrei Frasin
Experts
RiskShield Hedge EA TRY ON GBP/USD XAU/USD - 5 MIN RiskShield Hedge EA   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide smart, automated, and prudent trade management for volatile markets such as XAUUSD and other CFD/Forex instruments. Key Features: Intelligent Risk Management: The system continuously monitors market volatility and adapts its trading activity to avoid the riskiest periods, helping to reduce exposure during times of high instability. Advanced Protection: With a unique risk filt
Panel Trade Basic
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilities
Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications. Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization. Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control. BUY key (C) SELL key (V) CLOSE ALL key (X) Delete Pending Key
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT5 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want partial automation in their trade execution and monitoring. The Expert displays a variety of price action patterns inside a dedicated dashboard, organized in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the dashboard, traders can place a trading zone (box) directly on the chart. When price interacts with these zone
News Dashboard Pro
Beatrice Bernard Mgaya
2 (1)
Utilities
Certainly! Let me provide descriptions for the News Filter tools available on both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms: News Filter for MT4 : Description : The News Filter for MT4 is an expert advisor (EA) template that allows traders to manage their positions during news events. It downloads news data from investing.com without using any external DLLs (Dynamic Link Libraries). Traders can customize their actions based on news releases. Features : Automatic News Detection : The
DualFlex EA
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
DualFlex EA is a versatile MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that lets you deploy either Buy/Sell Limit or Buy/Sell Stop pending orders—all with the same proven risk-management engine. Key Features Dual Order Modes : switch on-the-fly between Limit and Stop pending orders Symmetric Entries : places both Buy and Sell pending orders at your defined distance Advanced Risk Controls : dynamic lot sizing by % balance, free-margin and aggregate-volume caps Instrument Support : built-in filters for EURUSD &
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT5 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify T
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
SL Maker
Linas Kucinskas
Utilities
EA Functionality -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - The EA automatically sets SL (Stop Loss) of the specified size in points for each position immediately after opening position; - EA will close all open positions if their losses exceed the set amount; - Close all positions biggest then set limit; Position automatically closed if it bigger than set limit; - New function how much you can loss per day.
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Streamline your trade closure process with the Close Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade exits for manual or EA-placed trades on MetaTrader 5, offering traders precise control over exit strategies. Widely praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its versatile and customizable closure criteria, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Users report a 30-50%
FREE
Smart Trade Panel MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilities
This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order.  It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.  You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is
FREE
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilities
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Fibo 61 8 percent level gold scalping orders
Komila Safarova
4.27 (22)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements and high-volatility periods in hedging. Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold XAUUSD . Set file for bitcoin btcusd click here . Update to 1.17 version, it can work smoothly untill 11th of January.  Scalping is a trading approach focused on capturing small, frequent price movements. High market liquidity and tight spreads are important for scalping, as they help reduce execution ri
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Grid Navigator
Anastasia Danilova
Experts
Adaptive Grid Trading System Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions. The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5
Shammi Akter Joly
Utilities
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT5 combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background. What truly makes this assist
MT5 Trading Control Panel
Ludo Frisch
Utilities
The Trading Control Panel EA let you: - Calculated lot size based on the (% or $ risk) - Place multiple (Market/Limit/Stop) trades at same time - Manage all open trades (move SL to BE, take partial profit, close all trades) This is a handy tool for those who wont to open multiple orders without spending time on lot calculations. When opening multiple orders the first order has the first TP and all other orders get the second TP.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Optimize your trade management with the Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate stop-loss adjustments for manual or EA-placed trades, ensuring profit protection and risk management. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its precision in managing trailing stops and breakeven levels, this EA is a favorite among traders seeking to secure gains effi
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Experts
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
SemiAuto Martin System
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Utilities
SemiAuto Martin System introduce This tool is used for semi-automatic Martin trading, click on the panel to place an order and the EA will manage the position Just decide the direction of the transaction, and leave the rest to the EA management Automatic Martin, add warehouse according to the set grid, you can also disable this function One-click liquidation One key lock function time control Warning sound prompt characteristic Trading chart: any Tradeable currency: any Automatic take profi
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps you instantly publish your trade to the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your own Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending orders; Modification of stop loss and take provision (last order); Stop loss and take prov triggered; Activation and deletion of a pending order: Sending trading reports; Sending a message for deposits
Buyers of this product also purchase
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Utilities
Introducing the latest version of the Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard for MT5. Now packed with many new features, this new dashboard transforms your trading experience and allows you to see the market and the price action from a completely different perspective. Discover new possibilities with simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes covering multiple symbols. User-friendly interface for manual trading and management of positions and an expanded ability to apply predefined automated strate
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Cool Martingale Pro EA
Truong Ve Quyen
Utilities
Cool Martingale EA – Smart Hedging and Auto Trading Cool Martingale EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for continuous trading on the attached chart symbol (e.g. XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY). The EA implements a smart hedging Martingale strategy with flexible inputs, margin protection, and an on-chart control panel for real-time adjustments. Key Features Automatic Buy/Sell hedging with Martingale multiplier Fully customizable parameters: lot size, gap distance, multiplier, TP points,
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – Real-Time Crypto Tick Data and Order Book Integration Overview Crypto Ticks streams real-time tick data and order book depth from major cryptocurrency exchanges directly into MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who require precise market data for scalping, algorithmic strategies, and strategy testing. Supported Exchanges Binance : Spot (includes active chart window order book depth) and Futures (supports multiple symbols with order book depth) KuCoin : Spot and Fu
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK WHEN TESTING  See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA. 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate. NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering. Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide Key Features Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilities
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Equity Gaurd
Eredewei Henry Tiemo
Utilities
️ Equity Protector EA – Auto SL & Trailing Stop for MT5 Protect your capital. Automate your risk. Maximize your control. The Equity Protector EA is a powerful risk management tool designed for Meta Trader 5 traders who prioritize capital preservation and smart trade automation. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this EA ensures your account stays protected while optimizing trade exits with precision. Key Benefits Drawdown Shield Automatically monitors your accoun
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
More from author
Trailing Stop Forward
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Trailing Stop Forward EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade. There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit. TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated i.e   trade moved 1
Closing Through Button
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
This  is utility for Closing All trades or Closing All Buy Trades Or Closing All Sell Trades based on button clicked. Advantages and features of  Product is as follows Closes trades very fast  customised based on traders frequently encountered situation .This is very simple utility  which can be used by beginner or  advanced trader . Trader just need click   button like "Close All" "Close Buy" Or "Close Sell" and their request is executed.
Group SL TP
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP Group Trade SL TP This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time. Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed. SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP so once your profit reaches 500
Group SL TP Auto SL TP Calc
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP Auto SL TP Calc   This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters  PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot. SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot) so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $. This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or p
MAX Lot Allowed
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
This is script to check what is max lot allowed on a currency pair , so you need to drag this script to a currency chart and this utility will print max allowed lot with available balance. Sometimes we need know maximum allowed lot information for some purpose so this script will really help to know the lots allowed with given balance in live account for any broker . Hope explanation will help.
Group Trades SL TP Portfolio SL TP
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP/Portfolio SL TP/ Group Trade SL TP This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time. Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed  automatically. SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP
Group SL TP Automatic SL TP Calculation
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket  SL TP  Automatic SL TP Calculation   This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters  PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot. SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot) so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $. This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trade
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review