Master Strategy MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 15 February 2025
- Activations: 20
Make Your Own Strategy.
Master Strategy expert advisor is designed for traders who want complete features and create their own strategies. For those who do not have their own strategy, we provide a strategy setfile that can be downloaded below. Some of the features we provide are:
Signal Features :
- MFI
- Force Index
- De Marker
- WPR
- CCI
- RSI
- Stochastic
- Bollinger Bands
- Moving average
- PSAR
- Fractal
- MACD
- ADX
- Engulfing candle
- Always ON
- SL and TP (individual trade)
- Basket SL and TP
- Trailing Stop
- Breakeven
- Close daily
- Close on friday
- max profit/ loss (%)
- max profit/ loss ($)
- max trade holding time
- min ATR
- min StDev
- max time after bar start
Recommendation :
My suggestion is to create as many accounts as possible (can cent accounts) for diversification. If there is an account that fails, there are still other accounts that are safe. Good luck!
Backtest :
This EA uses trick only opening positions during open candles, so you can backtest with 'open price only' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.
Setfiles :
This is setfiles from my strategy, you can make your own strategy.
- Best pair : EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, and NZDCAD (1 pair $1000)
- Follow Trend Strategy (TF M5): https://c.mql5.com/31/1301/FOLLOWTREND-FOREX-MS1.3-M5-MT5.set
- MA-RSI-Stoch Strategy (TF M5) : https://c.mql5.com/31/1301/MARSISTOCH-FOREX-MS1.3-M5-MT5.set
- Price Action Strategy (TF M5) : https://c.mql5.com/31/1301/PRICEACTION-FOREX-MS1.3-M5-MT5.set
- Pullback Strategy (TF M5) : https://c.mql5.com/31/1301/PULLBACK-FOREX-MS1.3-M5-MT5.set