Master Strategy MT5

Master Strategy expert advisor is designed for traders who want complete features and create their own strategies. For those who do not have their own strategy, we provide a strategy setfile that can be downloaded below. Some of the features we provide are:

Signal Features :

Trade Management :

Recommendation :

My suggestion is to create as many accounts as possible (can cent accounts) for diversification. If there is an account that fails, there are still other accounts that are safe. Good luck!





Backtest :

This EA uses trick only opening positions during open candles, so you can backtest with 'open price only' with the same accuracy as 'everytick (based on real tick)' with much faster calculations.





Setfiles :

This is setfiles from my strategy, you can make your own strategy.