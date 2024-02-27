Master Breakout MT5

Master Breakout is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies.  This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, RSI to see momentum, and range/time breakout candles for entry points.

Signal Features :

  • Range breakout
  • Time range breakout
  • Fractal breakout
  • PSAR breakout

Additional Signal :

  • Moving average
  • RSI

Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD and ALL PAIR CURRENCIES
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit currencies : $250 ($500 recommended)
  • Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended)
  • Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts 
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

setfiles allcurrencies (best pair : EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD) :


setfiles GOLD/ XAUUSD :

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