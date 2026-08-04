AUTO TP and SL for Averaging
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.22
- Activations: 5
The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades.
AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders. Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired profit target or maximum loss in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically.
Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip
Key Features
✔ Set Target Profit in USD for all open positions.
✔ Set Maximum Loss in USD to protect your account.
✔ Automatically updates Take Profit & Stop Loss for multiple orders.
✔ Works with both Open Positions and Pending Orders.
✔ No need to modify TP/SL one order at a time.
✔ One-click operation with a simple and intuitive interface.
✔ Ideal for Scalping, Averaging, Grid, and Martingale trading strategies.
✔ Saves time and reduces trading errors.
Perfect For
- Scalping traders
- Averaging traders
- Grid trading
- Martingale strategies
- Traders managing multiple positions simultaneously
Trade smarter. Manage your positions faster. Protect your profits automatically with AUTO TP & SL.