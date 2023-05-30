Equity and Balance Account Protector
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 May 2023
- Activations: 5
Then this Utility Expert Advisor is the solution for you!
This Expert Advisor monitors your account Equity or Balance or even both!
If the Equity and/ or Balance fall under your defined stop limits, the EA closes all of your positions and keeps you so on track.
Options and Variables:
Monitored Values: Choose which values should get monitored
Equity: if your account Equity falls below your Equity Liquidation Level --> all Positions get closed
Balance: if your account Balance falls below your Balance Liquidation Level --> all Positions get closed
Equity and Balance: if your account Equity and/ or Balance fall below your Equity and Balance Liquidation Level --> all Positions get closed
Offset: Choose if you want to use a Offset which gets added to your Liquidation Limits
No Offset: the Liquidation Limit gets used directly (Liquidation Limit 990 = Liquidation Limit 990)
Percentage Offset: the Liquidation Limit gets multiplied by a percentage factor (Note that 0 = the normal Liquidation Limit) (one percent over the normal Liquidation Price would be 1 entered in the OffsetValue)
Absolute Offset: the Liquidation Limit gets added by a absolute value (Liquidation Limit 990 + Absolute Offset 10 = Liquidation Limit: 1000)
OffsetValue: the value which gets used, if you use an offset
(No Offset: value entered as OffsetValue doesn't matter; Percentage Offset: 100% Limit is 0 entered as OffsetValue, 101% would be 1 entered as Offset Value;
AbsoluteOffset: Limit gets added by this Value, if you have a OffsetValue: 100 and Liquidation Limit 1000 your new Liquidation Limit would be 1100)
Equity Liquidation Limit: when the Account Equity falls below this Limit --> all Positions get closed
Balance Liquidation Limit: when the Account Balance falls below this Limit --> all Positions get closed
Note that nearly every broker has latency and depending on your position/s takes spread!