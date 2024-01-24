Master Gold Demarker MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.8
- Updated: 28 February 2024
- Activations: 20
Master Gold Demarker is a very accurate expert advisor for gold and all pair currencies. This EA is designed with a moving average indicator to see trends, demarker to see momentum, and MACD/engulfing candles for entry points.
- Currency pair: XAUUSD/GOLD
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit gold/xauusd : $1000 ($2000 recommended)
- Account type: Raw or zero spread accounts
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
excellent ea, great results and perfect support from developer. thank you...!!