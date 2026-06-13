Autotrail Lm Pro Manager

AUTOTRAIL LM PRO MANAGER v3.30

Professional management of manual trades across all symbols

Autotrail LM Pro Manager is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically manage all manually opened positions, including trades on symbols other than the chart where the EA is installed.

You do not need to attach the manager to every chart.

For example, you can install it on a single XAUUSD chart and manage manual trades opened on:

  • XAUUSD

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Metals

  • Energies

  • Other CFDs offered by your broker

Its main feature is fully money-based trade management.

Stop Loss, Break-even and trailing management do not depend on the number of points travelled by the price. The system directly monitors the actual profit or loss of each individual position.

This solves one of the main limitations of traditional point-based trailing systems: every market has a different point value, tick size and volatility.

With Autotrail LM Pro Manager, the same money-management logic can be applied across completely different instruments.

WHY IT IS DIFFERENT FROM A STANDARD TRAILING STOP

A traditional trailing stop works in points.

For example, 100 points on XAUUSD do not have the same financial value as 100 points on EURUSD, BTCUSD or an index.

The financial result also changes according to the trade volume.

Autotrail LM Pro Manager monitors the actual monetary result of the position.

When the trailing trigger is set to €0.80, it activates when that specific trade actually reaches €0.80 in profit, regardless of the symbol, the number of points travelled or the selected volume.

This makes trade management:

  • easier;

  • more consistent;

  • more precise;

  • easier to understand;

  • suitable for multi-symbol portfolios.

Monetary values follow the account currency. On a EUR-denominated account, the values directly represent euros.

VIRTUAL MONEY-BASED TRAILING

The virtual trailing system is the core of the manager.

Unlike a standard trailing stop, the EA does not continuously move the Stop Loss on the broker’s server.

The program records the maximum profit reached by each individual position and calculates a protected profit level.

When the current profit falls back to the virtually protected level, the manager closes the position at market.

Example

Settings:

  • Trail Start: €0.80

  • Trail Lock: €0.20

  • Trail Step: €0.05

How it works:

  1. The position reaches €0.80 profit.

  2. The trailing system activates and virtually protects €0.20.

  3. The profit rises to €0.85.

  4. The protected level advances to €0.25.

  5. The profit rises to €1.00.

  6. The protected level advances to €0.40.

  7. If the profit falls back to €0.40, the position is closed.

The trailing system follows the highest profit reached without being affected by point-value differences between symbols.

MONEY-BASED STOP LOSS

The manager can automatically apply a Stop Loss based on a predefined financial loss.

Example:

  • Stop Loss: €5.00

The system calculates the price distance required for the theoretical loss of the position to equal approximately €5.00.

The calculation is performed separately for every trade and considers:

  • symbol;

  • volume;

  • tick size;

  • tick value;

  • Buy or Sell direction.

The manager also uses a virtual monetary safety check.

If the real Stop Loss does not perfectly match the requested amount because of broker restrictions, slippage or market conditions, the EA continues monitoring the actual loss and may close the trade when the configured monetary threshold is reached.

MONEY-BASED BREAK-EVEN

Break-even management is also based on monetary values rather than points.

Example:

  • Break-even Start: €0.50

  • Break-even Lock: €0.10

When the position reaches €0.50 profit, the system protects approximately €0.10.

This helps prevent a trade that has reached the selected profit level from completely turning into a losing position, except in cases involving slippage, gaps or abnormal market conditions.

Break-even is calculated individually for each symbol and trade volume.

MULTI-SYMBOL MANAGEMENT FROM ONE CHART

Autotrail LM Pro Manager can be installed on one chart while monitoring all manual positions in the trading account.

It does not matter whether the main chart is XAUUSD.

The manager can continue monitoring, for example:

  • a Buy position on EURUSD;

  • a Sell position on XAUUSD;

  • a NASDAQ position;

  • a BTCUSD position;

  • a position on any other available symbol.

The EA periodically scans all open positions.

This means that its management logic does not exclusively depend on new ticks arriving on the main chart symbol.

MANUAL TRADES ONLY

When the manual-trade option is enabled, the manager controls only positions with Magic Number zero.

This allows other Expert Advisors to continue operating on the same account without automatically mixing their trades with manually opened positions.

Recommended configuration:

  • Manage All Symbols: true

  • Manage Manual Only: true

With this configuration, the program manages all manual positions while leaving trades opened by other robots separate.

PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

The manager includes a graphical dashboard that provides quick access to the most important information and controls.

The dashboard can display or manage:

  • manager status;

  • number of managed positions;

  • combined floating profit;

  • monetary Stop Loss;

  • break-even activation level;

  • break-even locked profit;

  • trailing activation level;

  • initial trailing lock;

  • monetary trailing step;

  • default volume for manual buttons;

  • trend structure across selected timeframes;

  • main chart symbol information;

  • spread;

  • economic calendar;

  • Buy and Sell buttons;

  • closing of managed positions;

  • manager activation and deactivation.

MAIN BENEFITS

One manager for the whole account

There is no need to attach a separate copy of the EA to every symbol.

Real monetary management

The behaviour does not change simply because a symbol has a different number of decimal places or point value.

Designed for manual trading

Open positions using your own trading strategy and let the manager handle risk and profit protection.

Progressive profit protection

The virtual trailing system follows the highest profit reached and progressively increases the protected amount.

Simple configuration

Parameters are expressed using clear monetary values.

Compatible with different volumes

Every position is calculated individually according to its trade size.

Separation from other robots

The manager can be configured to completely ignore trades opened by other Expert Advisors.

WHO IT IS DESIGNED FOR

Autotrail LM Pro Manager is suitable for:

  • discretionary traders;

  • manual scalpers;

  • intraday traders;

  • multi-symbol traders;

  • users who want to protect small profits quickly;

  • traders who do not want to manually calculate points, pips and tick values;

  • users who combine manual trades with automated trading systems.

The manager does not provide entry signals and does not decide when to buy or sell.

The trader remains fully responsible for the entry strategy, while the EA manages the position after it has been opened.

QUICK START GUIDE

1. Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Select File.

  3. Select Open Data Folder.

  4. Open the MQL5 folder.

  5. Open the Experts folder.

  6. Copy the Expert Advisor file into the folder.

  7. Open MetaEditor.

  8. Compile the file.

  9. Return to MetaTrader 5.

  10. Refresh the Expert Advisor list.

2. Attaching the manager

  1. Open any chart, such as XAUUSD.

  2. Drag Autotrail LM Pro Manager onto the chart.

  3. Allow algorithmic trading.

  4. Enable the MetaTrader 5 Algo Trading button.

  5. Confirm that the dashboard displays “AUTO MANAGER: ON”.

You do not need to open one chart for every symbol.

3. Recommended starting settings

Balanced example configuration:

  • Stop Loss Money: €5.00

  • Break-even Start: €0.50

  • Break-even Lock: €0.10

  • Trail Start: €0.80

  • Trail Lock: €0.20

  • Trail Step: €0.05

  • Manage All Symbols: true

  • Manage Manual Only: true

These values are examples only and should be adjusted according to account size, volume, symbol and trading strategy.

4. Opening trades

A trade can be opened:

  • manually from MetaTrader 5;

  • through the manager’s Buy and Sell buttons;

  • from MetaTrader 5 mobile;

  • from another terminal connected to the same trading account.

Once the position is detected, the manager automatically applies the configured management rules.

5. How virtual trailing works

Virtual trailing activates only when the position reaches the Trail Start amount.

Before that point, no virtual trailing protection is active.

After activation:

  • Trail Lock becomes protected;

  • each additional Trail Step increases the protected profit;

  • if the profit falls to the protected level, the position is closed.

6. Changing parameters

The main values can be changed directly from the dashboard.

After entering a new value:

  1. confirm the change;

  2. verify the displayed value;

  3. make sure the manager remains active.

The new configuration is then applied according to the program’s management logic.

7. Virtual trailing requirements

Because trailing protection is virtual:

  • MetaTrader 5 must remain open;

  • the Expert Advisor must remain active;

  • Algo Trading must be enabled;

  • the account must remain connected to the broker;

  • the computer or VPS must have a stable connection.

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

RISK WARNING

Autotrail LM Pro Manager is a trade-management tool and does not guarantee profits.

Spread, commissions, swaps, slippage, market gaps, execution speed and broker specifications may cause actual results to differ from the configured theoretical values.

During fast market conditions, a position may be closed at a different amount from the virtually protected level.

Before using the manager on a live account, users should:

  • test it on a demo account;

  • verify its behaviour with their broker;

  • use volumes suitable for their account size;

  • avoid monetary settings that are too small compared with spread and commissions;

  • use a stable internet connection or VPS.

Trading involves a risk of capital loss.

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Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Salvatore Petrazzuolo
18
Salvatore Petrazzuolo 2026.07.01 09:28 
 

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Mihaela Negoescu
23
Mihaela Negoescu 2026.06.17 21:21 
 

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