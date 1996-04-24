The Oriole indicator is designed to identify price trends and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It works on all timeframes and currency pairs.





The Oriole indicator provides fairly accurate signals and can be used in both trending and flat markets. It is recommended to use it in combination with other tools to get more reliable signals and make informed decisions.





The indicator does not redraw, which makes it a reliable tool for analyzing the market and adequately predicting price behavior.