SMC Institutional Suite

SMC Institutional Suite v3.7

Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5

What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update

This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings.

  • Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart.
  • Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) lines are now fully stable, with no shifting or redrawing on each new candle.
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones do not duplicate, ensuring the same zone is never drawn twice.
  • BOS, CHoCH, and Sweep labels remain fixed and are permanently anchored to the exact candle where they were detected.
  • Inducement (IDM) labels are stable and do not flicker after a new bar forms.
  • Market Bias text in the panel is clearer and always readable on all systems.

Note: No changes have been made to indicators, inputs, strategy logic, or any trading features. This is a pure visual stability release.

Do you ever feel like the market moves against you right after you enter a trade? That is not bad luck. That is Smart Money at work.

SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 is a comprehensive, all-in-one indicator built on the principles of Smart Money Concept (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. This is the same framework used by institutional traders, banks, and hedge funds to move the market. This indicator brings institutional-grade analysis directly to your chart, clearly and automatically, so you can trade in harmony with the major market participants.

Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Indices, or Crypto across any timeframe (from M1, M5, M15, to H1, H4, and daily), SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 gives you a complete picture of where the market is heading and where the highest-probability entries are located.

What Makes This Indicator Different?

Most indicators tell you what has already happened. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 shows you why it happened and where price is likely to go next.

It automatically reads the market footprint: the liquidity pools hunted by institutions, the zones where large orders were placed, and the moments when market structure shifts direction. There is no manual drawing or guesswork needed. Everything is detected and plotted automatically.

Additionally, in version 3.7, those drawings stay exactly where they belong permanently, without flickering, even after hundreds of new candles have formed.

Key Features

1. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH)

The foundation of SMC trading. The indicator automatically identifies when the market is continuing its trend (BOS) - signaling it is safe to follow - and when it shifts direction (CHoCH) - warning you a reversal may be forming.

  • BOS lines are drawn each time price breaks a key swing high or low, confirming trend continuation.
  • CHoCH lines appear when the market breaks against the existing trend, providing your early warning signal.

2. Order Blocks - Where Institutions Left Their Footprints

Order Blocks (OBs) are the price zones where banks and institutional traders placed their large orders. When price returns to these zones, there is a high probability of a strong reaction, making them prime entry zones.

  • Bullish Order Blocks: Zones to look for buy entries when price pulls back.
  • Bearish Order Blocks: Zones to look for sell entries when price rallies into them.

Each Order Block zone is drawn with a clean, color-coded rectangle that extends to the right edge of your chart, so you always know which zones are still active and valid. In version 3.7, OB zones are permanently stable and no longer flicker or vanish when a new candle forms.

3. Order Block Statistics - Know Which Zones to Trust

The indicator tracks the performance of every Order Block it detects and shows you real statistics directly on the panel:

  • Total OBs Detected: How many Order Blocks have been identified (Bullish and Bearish separately).
  • Hit Rate %: What percentage of OBs were touched by price.
  • Success Rate %: What percentage of touched OBs resulted in a successful bounce.

4. Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Fair Value Gaps are price imbalances, representing areas where price moved so fast that it left a gap in the market. Institutions use these gaps as magnets to pull price back. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 detects both Bullish FVGs and Bearish FVGs, and automatically removes them when price has fully filled them, keeping your chart clean and up to date.

5. Volumized Order Blocks - The Institutional Confirmation

Not all Order Blocks are created equal. Volumized Order Blocks (VOBs) are OBs that occurred with a significant volume spike, meaning an unusually large amount of money was transacted at that level. These high-quality zones are highlighted on the chart with a special lightning text marker, a gold border, and the exact volume ratio (e.g., "Bull VOB 2.8x"). Extreme spikes are further highlighted with a fire text marker.

6. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)

Entering trades that go against the higher timeframe trend is a common mistake. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 helps eliminate this. You can configure up to 4 timeframes, and the indicator will display the trend of each one on the panel:

  • Bullish: Higher timeframe is trending up.
  • Bearish: Higher timeframe is trending down.
  • Ranging: No clear trend.

The panel also shows a clear Market Bias status:

  • BULLISH [MTF OK] - All timeframes agree, showing full confidence to trade.
  • BULLISH [!MTF] - Bullish signal is present, but timeframes are not yet aligned. This suggests reducing position size or waiting.

7. Equal Highs & Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) - Liquidity Pools

When price creates two or more highs (or lows) at almost the same price level, it creates a liquidity pool. This is a cluster of stop-loss orders that smart money often hunts before reversing.

  • EQH (Equal Highs): Potential sweep target to the upside before a sell-off.
  • EQL (Equal Lows): Potential sweep target to the downside before a rally.

In version 3.7, EQH/EQL lines are perfectly stable, with no more shifting after new candles appear.

8. Inducement (IDM) & Liquidity Sweeps

Inducement is the market's way of baiting retail traders into entering too early, right before a major move in the opposite direction. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 automatically identifies IDM levels and marks when price has swept through them, confirming that smart money has collected liquidity and the real move is about to begin.

9. Premium / Discount Zones

A core ICT concept is to buy at a discount and sell at a premium:

  • Premium Zone: Price is relatively expensive. Look for sell opportunities here.
  • Equilibrium (EQ): The 50% midpoint, representing the balance point of the range.
  • Discount Zone: Price is relatively cheap. Look for buy opportunities here.

10. Volume Profile - See Where the Real Action Is

The built-in Volume Profile reveals where the highest concentration of volume has occurred:

  • POC (Point of Control): The price with the highest traded volume, acting as a powerful magnet level.
  • VAH (Value Area High): The upper boundary of fair value.
  • VAL (Value Area Low): The lower boundary of fair value.

Volume Spike candles are highlighted with colored backgrounds (classified as Medium or Extreme), allowing you to instantly spot institutional activity on the chart itself.

11. Key Levels - Previous Day & Week High/Low

PDH / PDL (Previous Day High and Low) and PWH / PWL (Previous Week High and Low) are drawn automatically every day and week, keeping your key levels current without requiring manual input.

12. Trading Session Boxes - Tokyo, London, New York

Color-coded session boxes show you which session you are in at a glance, so you can adjust your strategy to match the characteristics of each market session.

13. Smart Dashboard Panel

The built-in information panel gives you a complete market overview at a glance:

  • Current trend direction (Bullish, Bearish, or Ranging).
  • BOS and CHoCH status.
  • Multi-Timeframe alignment overview.
  • Liquidity sweep and IDM status.
  • Active Order Blocks and FVG count.
  • Order Block Statistics: total detected, hit rate %, success rate %.
  • Current price zone (Premium, Equilibrium, or Discount).
  • PDH, PDL, PWH, and PWL key levels.
  • Equal Highs and Lows count.
  • POC, VAH, and VAL from Volume Profile.
  • Signal Bias: a clear, actionable market direction summary.

All panel sections can be individually toggled on or off, keeping your chart as clean or as detailed as you prefer.

14. Smart Alerts & Push Notifications

Never miss a setup, even when you are away from your screen:

  • BOS Alert: A new Break of Structure has been confirmed.
  • CHoCH Alert: The market has changed character (potential reversal).
  • Signal Alert: The overall bias has shifted.

Alerts can be sent to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app via push notifications, displayed as a screen popup, and logged to the Experts tab. A configurable cooldown timer is included to prevent alert spam.

Built for Serious Traders

  • All modules are independently calculated, eliminating visual noise or dependency errors.
  • Optimized for performance: only updates what needs to be updated, keeping your charts fast and responsive.
  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes in MetaTrader 5.
  • Works on any broker, including those with non-standard digits or symbols.
  • Fully customizable: every color, feature, and panel section can be adjusted.
  • Visual stability: all drawings are permanently anchored, with zero flickering.

Who Is This For?

  • Traders learning Smart Money Concept and ICT methodology who want visual confirmation.
  • Experienced traders who want a fast, reliable, all-in-one SMC confluence tool.
  • Scalpers and day traders on lower timeframes (M1 to M15) who need quick, clear signals.
  • Swing traders on higher timeframes (H1 to D1) who want to see the larger institutional picture.
  • EA (Expert Advisor) developers looking to integrate SMC logic into automated systems.

Complete Feature List

Market Structure & Key Levels

  • Break of Structure (BOS) - Bullish and Bearish
  • Change of Character (CHoCH) - Bullish and Bearish
  • Swing High and Swing Low labels (HH, HL, LH, LL)
  • Previous Day High and Low (PDH / PDL)
  • Previous Week High and Low (PWH / PWL)

Order Blocks & Imbalances

  • Order Blocks: Auto-detected and auto-invalidated
  • Order Block Hit Rate Statistics: Total Detected, Hit Rate, and Success Rate
  • Volumized Order Blocks (VOB): Volume-confirmed institutional zones
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Auto-mitigated

Liquidity & Volume Analysis

  • Inducement (IDM): Detection and sweep confirmation
  • Liquidity Sweeps: Visual markers
  • Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) detection
  • Volume Profile with POC, VAH, and VAL
  • Volume Spike Candle Highlight: Colored background for Medium and Extreme volume

Dashboard Panel, Alerts & Settings

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis (4 configurable timeframes)
  • Multi-Timeframe Alignment indicator
  • Trading Session Boxes: Tokyo, London, and New York sessions
  • Comprehensive Smart Dashboard Panel with toggle-able sections
  • Signal Bias with actionable suggestion text
  • Push Notifications, Screen Alerts, and Log Alerts with configurable cooldown
  • Fully customizable colors for every element on the chart

Version History

  • v3.7: Visual Stability Update - eliminated all flickering on OB, FVG, EQH/EQL, BOS, CHoCH, and IDM drawings. Clearer panel text. Zero visual regressions.
  • v3.6: Bug Fix Release - OB 2-pass scan, instant color refresh, VOB border fix, MTF alignment fix, historical OB validation.
  • v3.5: Added Order Block Hit Rate Statistics (Detected, Hit Rate, Success Rate).
  • v3.4: Added Multi-Timeframe Overview panel (4 configurable TF slots).
  • v3.3: Added Volumized Order Blocks (volume-confirmed OBs).
  • v3.2: Added Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL) and Trading Session Boxes.
  • v3.1: Added Key Levels (PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL) and Push Alerts.
  • v3.0: Initial release featuring Volume Profile, Swing Points, FVG, and Premium/Discount Zone.

Customer Support

For technical inquiries, parameter configuration support, or optimization assistance, please utilize the native product Comments section or initiate an internal private message via the platform.
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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
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5 (1)
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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Meravith Scanner
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5 (3)
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Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
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Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
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Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
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[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
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ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
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+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
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issam rahhal sabour
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Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Professional MetaTrader 5 Indicator 13 Patterns • Fibonacci • CLUSTER ML • Multi-Filter 1. Overview Advanced MT5 indicator combining 13 Pattern Detection , Fibonacci Analysis , CLUSTER Machine Learning and Multi-Filter system for precise signals on Forex, indices, commodities, crypto. 5-step pipeline: indicators → filter → patterns → signals → levels. 2. Trading Setup Heikin-Ashi colored bars. Buy/Sell arrows with Entry, TP1(1x ATR), TP2(2x
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Aleksey Panfilov
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The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Indicators
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
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