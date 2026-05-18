SMC Institutional Suite v3.7



Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5

What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update

This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings.

Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart.

Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) lines are now fully stable, with no shifting or redrawing on each new candle.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones do not duplicate, ensuring the same zone is never drawn twice.

BOS, CHoCH, and Sweep labels remain fixed and are permanently anchored to the exact candle where they were detected.

Inducement (IDM) labels are stable and do not flicker after a new bar forms.

Market Bias text in the panel is clearer and always readable on all systems.

Note: No changes have been made to indicators, inputs, strategy logic, or any trading features. This is a pure visual stability release.

Do you ever feel like the market moves against you right after you enter a trade? That is not bad luck. That is Smart Money at work.

SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 is a comprehensive, all-in-one indicator built on the principles of Smart Money Concept (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. This is the same framework used by institutional traders, banks, and hedge funds to move the market. This indicator brings institutional-grade analysis directly to your chart, clearly and automatically, so you can trade in harmony with the major market participants.

Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Indices, or Crypto across any timeframe (from M1, M5, M15, to H1, H4, and daily), SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 gives you a complete picture of where the market is heading and where the highest-probability entries are located.

What Makes This Indicator Different?

Most indicators tell you what has already happened. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 shows you why it happened and where price is likely to go next.

It automatically reads the market footprint: the liquidity pools hunted by institutions, the zones where large orders were placed, and the moments when market structure shifts direction. There is no manual drawing or guesswork needed. Everything is detected and plotted automatically.

Additionally, in version 3.7, those drawings stay exactly where they belong permanently, without flickering, even after hundreds of new candles have formed.

Key Features

1. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH)

The foundation of SMC trading. The indicator automatically identifies when the market is continuing its trend (BOS) - signaling it is safe to follow - and when it shifts direction (CHoCH) - warning you a reversal may be forming.

BOS lines are drawn each time price breaks a key swing high or low, confirming trend continuation.

CHoCH lines appear when the market breaks against the existing trend, providing your early warning signal.

2. Order Blocks - Where Institutions Left Their Footprints

Order Blocks (OBs) are the price zones where banks and institutional traders placed their large orders. When price returns to these zones, there is a high probability of a strong reaction, making them prime entry zones.

Bullish Order Blocks: Zones to look for buy entries when price pulls back.

Bearish Order Blocks: Zones to look for sell entries when price rallies into them.

Each Order Block zone is drawn with a clean, color-coded rectangle that extends to the right edge of your chart, so you always know which zones are still active and valid. In version 3.7, OB zones are permanently stable and no longer flicker or vanish when a new candle forms.

3. Order Block Statistics - Know Which Zones to Trust

The indicator tracks the performance of every Order Block it detects and shows you real statistics directly on the panel:

Total OBs Detected: How many Order Blocks have been identified (Bullish and Bearish separately).

Hit Rate %: What percentage of OBs were touched by price.

Success Rate %: What percentage of touched OBs resulted in a successful bounce.

4. Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Fair Value Gaps are price imbalances, representing areas where price moved so fast that it left a gap in the market. Institutions use these gaps as magnets to pull price back. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 detects both Bullish FVGs and Bearish FVGs, and automatically removes them when price has fully filled them, keeping your chart clean and up to date.

5. Volumized Order Blocks - The Institutional Confirmation

Not all Order Blocks are created equal. Volumized Order Blocks (VOBs) are OBs that occurred with a significant volume spike, meaning an unusually large amount of money was transacted at that level. These high-quality zones are highlighted on the chart with a special lightning text marker, a gold border, and the exact volume ratio (e.g., "Bull VOB 2.8x"). Extreme spikes are further highlighted with a fire text marker.

6. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)

Entering trades that go against the higher timeframe trend is a common mistake. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 helps eliminate this. You can configure up to 4 timeframes, and the indicator will display the trend of each one on the panel:

Bullish: Higher timeframe is trending up.

Bearish: Higher timeframe is trending down.

Ranging: No clear trend.

The panel also shows a clear Market Bias status:

BULLISH [MTF OK] - All timeframes agree, showing full confidence to trade.

BULLISH [!MTF] - Bullish signal is present, but timeframes are not yet aligned. This suggests reducing position size or waiting.

7. Equal Highs & Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) - Liquidity Pools

When price creates two or more highs (or lows) at almost the same price level, it creates a liquidity pool. This is a cluster of stop-loss orders that smart money often hunts before reversing.

EQH (Equal Highs): Potential sweep target to the upside before a sell-off.

EQL (Equal Lows): Potential sweep target to the downside before a rally.

In version 3.7, EQH/EQL lines are perfectly stable, with no more shifting after new candles appear.

8. Inducement (IDM) & Liquidity Sweeps

Inducement is the market's way of baiting retail traders into entering too early, right before a major move in the opposite direction. SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 automatically identifies IDM levels and marks when price has swept through them, confirming that smart money has collected liquidity and the real move is about to begin.

9. Premium / Discount Zones

A core ICT concept is to buy at a discount and sell at a premium:

Premium Zone: Price is relatively expensive. Look for sell opportunities here.

Equilibrium (EQ): The 50% midpoint, representing the balance point of the range.

Discount Zone: Price is relatively cheap. Look for buy opportunities here.

10. Volume Profile - See Where the Real Action Is

The built-in Volume Profile reveals where the highest concentration of volume has occurred:

POC (Point of Control): The price with the highest traded volume, acting as a powerful magnet level.

VAH (Value Area High): The upper boundary of fair value.

VAL (Value Area Low): The lower boundary of fair value.

Volume Spike candles are highlighted with colored backgrounds (classified as Medium or Extreme), allowing you to instantly spot institutional activity on the chart itself.

11. Key Levels - Previous Day & Week High/Low

PDH / PDL (Previous Day High and Low) and PWH / PWL (Previous Week High and Low) are drawn automatically every day and week, keeping your key levels current without requiring manual input.

12. Trading Session Boxes - Tokyo, London, New York

Color-coded session boxes show you which session you are in at a glance, so you can adjust your strategy to match the characteristics of each market session.

13. Smart Dashboard Panel

The built-in information panel gives you a complete market overview at a glance:

Current trend direction (Bullish, Bearish, or Ranging).

BOS and CHoCH status.

Multi-Timeframe alignment overview.

Liquidity sweep and IDM status.

Active Order Blocks and FVG count.

Order Block Statistics: total detected, hit rate %, success rate %.

Current price zone (Premium, Equilibrium, or Discount).

PDH, PDL, PWH, and PWL key levels.

Equal Highs and Lows count.

POC, VAH, and VAL from Volume Profile.

Signal Bias: a clear, actionable market direction summary.

All panel sections can be individually toggled on or off, keeping your chart as clean or as detailed as you prefer.

14. Smart Alerts & Push Notifications

Never miss a setup, even when you are away from your screen:

BOS Alert: A new Break of Structure has been confirmed.

CHoCH Alert: The market has changed character (potential reversal).

Signal Alert: The overall bias has shifted.

Alerts can be sent to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app via push notifications, displayed as a screen popup, and logged to the Experts tab. A configurable cooldown timer is included to prevent alert spam.

Built for Serious Traders

All modules are independently calculated, eliminating visual noise or dependency errors.

Optimized for performance: only updates what needs to be updated, keeping your charts fast and responsive.

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes in MetaTrader 5.

Works on any broker, including those with non-standard digits or symbols.

Fully customizable: every color, feature, and panel section can be adjusted.

Visual stability: all drawings are permanently anchored, with zero flickering.

Who Is This For?

Traders learning Smart Money Concept and ICT methodology who want visual confirmation.

Experienced traders who want a fast, reliable, all-in-one SMC confluence tool.

Scalpers and day traders on lower timeframes (M1 to M15) who need quick, clear signals.

Swing traders on higher timeframes (H1 to D1) who want to see the larger institutional picture.

EA (Expert Advisor) developers looking to integrate SMC logic into automated systems.

Complete Feature List

Market Structure & Key Levels

Break of Structure (BOS) - Bullish and Bearish

Change of Character (CHoCH) - Bullish and Bearish

Swing High and Swing Low labels (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Previous Day High and Low (PDH / PDL)

Previous Week High and Low (PWH / PWL)

Order Blocks & Imbalances

Order Blocks: Auto-detected and auto-invalidated

Order Block Hit Rate Statistics: Total Detected, Hit Rate, and Success Rate

Volumized Order Blocks (VOB): Volume-confirmed institutional zones

Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Auto-mitigated

Liquidity & Volume Analysis

Inducement (IDM): Detection and sweep confirmation

Liquidity Sweeps: Visual markers

Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) detection

Volume Profile with POC, VAH, and VAL

Volume Spike Candle Highlight: Colored background for Medium and Extreme volume

Dashboard Panel, Alerts & Settings

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis (4 configurable timeframes)

Multi-Timeframe Alignment indicator

Trading Session Boxes: Tokyo, London, and New York sessions

Comprehensive Smart Dashboard Panel with toggle-able sections

Signal Bias with actionable suggestion text

Push Notifications, Screen Alerts, and Log Alerts with configurable cooldown

Fully customizable colors for every element on the chart

Version History

v3.7 : Visual Stability Update - eliminated all flickering on OB, FVG, EQH/EQL, BOS, CHoCH, and IDM drawings. Clearer panel text. Zero visual regressions.

: Visual Stability Update - eliminated all flickering on OB, FVG, EQH/EQL, BOS, CHoCH, and IDM drawings. Clearer panel text. Zero visual regressions. v3.6 : Bug Fix Release - OB 2-pass scan, instant color refresh, VOB border fix, MTF alignment fix, historical OB validation.

: Bug Fix Release - OB 2-pass scan, instant color refresh, VOB border fix, MTF alignment fix, historical OB validation. v3.5 : Added Order Block Hit Rate Statistics (Detected, Hit Rate, Success Rate).

: Added Order Block Hit Rate Statistics (Detected, Hit Rate, Success Rate). v3.4 : Added Multi-Timeframe Overview panel (4 configurable TF slots).

: Added Multi-Timeframe Overview panel (4 configurable TF slots). v3.3 : Added Volumized Order Blocks (volume-confirmed OBs).

: Added Volumized Order Blocks (volume-confirmed OBs). v3.2 : Added Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL) and Trading Session Boxes.

: Added Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL) and Trading Session Boxes. v3.1 : Added Key Levels (PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL) and Push Alerts.

: Added Key Levels (PDH/PDL/PWH/PWL) and Push Alerts. v3.0: Initial release featuring Volume Profile, Swing Points, FVG, and Premium/Discount Zone.

Customer Support

For technical inquiries, parameter configuration support, or optimization assistance, please utilize the native product Comments section or initiate an internal private message via the platform.