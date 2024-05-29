Swift Bull

Achieve over 3000% profit in 3 months or 100% profit every month. with only 1-2 percent risk per trade.

Details:

This EA works on proprietary settings of Hull moving average for trend detection on 5m timeframe, Fibonacci and Fair value Gaps for target and sentiment, along with few other supporting indicator to perform solid scalping strategy that gives 100 percent or more returns month on month, on a low risk of 2 percent of account balance per trade.

It has been back-tested on 8 months of tick data, last 4 months of GBPUSD and EURUSD respectively, and it has generated profit over 100 percent every month. The best month displayed an amazing growth of around 900 percent .

!!! To achieve best result follow these Important Guidelines:

MOST IMPORTANT: This EA has to be used on Exness ZERO demo or real account on 5 Minutes Time-Frame for getting claimed result, use a trade copier to copy its trades to your other broker accounts as this strategy works best only with Exness Zero account price feed.

Recommended trade copier is FxBlue Trade Copier.

Use this EA only on GBPUSD and EURUSD pairs. Use this EA only on 5 Minutes Time-Frame.

Only use this EA on accounts that have leverage above or equal to 1:1000. Higher leverage is better.

Spread must be lower than 0.5 Pips. Lowest spreads are recommended. Profits are high enough to cover reasonable broker commissions easily.

Use this EA on a VPS Server, as 5 min trades need quick management and stable connectivity.

In case EA crashes at any point and trades are active, please restart the EA immediately.

BEAWARE: The EA is designed to close all active trades running on the subjected currency pair. (This is to reduce any chance of crashes or unwanted actions during high speed trading)

Recommended EA Settings:

Risk of trade on Balance: 1 Percent to 2 Percent.

Spread Protection: 0.5 or Max 1.

Magic Number: 123456 or any doesn't matter.

EA Special Features:

Auto lot size management

High spread protection

Low market volume protection

Great returns on low risk


End. Thanks.

