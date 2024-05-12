Shtenco Neural Link EA

We present to you ShtencoNeuralLink - a revolutionary trading advisor with a unique idea that has been under development since 2022.

ShtencoNeuralLink is based on a neural network, fully written in the MQL5 language. Its idea is absolutely new and has no analogues on the market, operating in completely different price and time coordinate systems, going beyond the classical Japanese candlesticks or bars.

The heart of the advisor is a trainable neural network, whose weights are automatically selected using the gradient descent algorithm for maximum forecast accuracy.

Characteristics on historical data from 2020:

Correlation with LR: 0.94

Sharpe Ratio: 4.00

Recovery Factor: >13

Profit Factor: ~1.5

73% Profitable Trades

Max Drawdown: <9%

Expected Annual Return: 600%

ShtencoNeuralLink has shown stable operation during the crises of 2020 and 2022, going through them without major drawdowns.

The advisor has not yet been tested on real accounts, so it is being published for free for general testing by the trading community.

Don't miss the opportunity to be the first to try out this potentially breakthrough product! Add to favorites and stay tuned for updates.

Attention! The advisor has NOT been tested on a real account. Verified solutions are provided for a fee. Today it was put to the test on a demo account. Let's test it together! We will be very eager to receive your feedback, results of your trading. It is advisable to test the advisor on demo accounts.



