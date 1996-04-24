Currency Strength Pullback Panel

Currency Strength & Pullback Panel — currency strength and pullback entry points

The Currency Strength & Pullback Panel is an analytical panel that solves two trader tasks at once: it shows which currency pairs are in a strong move right now, and it points out where an opportunity has opened to join that move at a favorable price on a pullback.

Unlike classic currency strength indicators that stop at a colored scale, this panel works across multiple timeframes. For each pair it computes the percentage change on four horizons at once — M15, H1, H4, and D1 — and the resulting trend strength is formed as a weighted sum in which the higher timeframes carry more weight than the lower ones. This approach filters out market noise and highlights exactly those pairs where the move is confirmed across several scales at once, rather than a random spike on a single candle.

The core idea of the panel is finding pullbacks against a strong trend. The logic is simple and proven in practice: when D1, H4, and H1 all show a strong move in the same direction while the lower M15 turns against it, the market is giving a correction within the trend — the very spot where experienced traders prefer to enter with the trend rather than chase price at its peak. The panel catches these moments automatically and brings them out into a separate section as "PULLBACK BUY (M15)" and "PULLBACK SELL (M15)" signals, highlighting them in a contrasting orange so they don't get lost among the other data.

The interface is built as a clean two-column panel. On the left are the strongest pairs to buy, on the right the strongest to sell, sorted by descending strength, with each row breaking down the changes across all four timeframes. The row color tells the situation at a glance: an ordinary trend, a yellow counter-trend, or an orange pullback. Below the separator sits a dedicated section devoted entirely to pullback signals, and to the right of it a statistics block that shows the total number of working pairs, how many pairs are in a strong uptrend and downtrend, and how many pullbacks and counter-trends are present on the market right now.

Particular attention has been paid to compatibility with any broker. The panel can work with arbitrary symbol suffixes: you can set the suffix manually in the settings — absolutely any format will do, be it ".ecn", "m", ".pro", or a non-standard ".stp" — or you can rely on auto-detection, which first runs through a list of common suffixes and, failing that, scans Market Watch and reads the actual symbol format of the server. The current suffix and the mode in which it was resolved are always shown in the statistics block, so you can see what the indicator is actually working with.

All the key thresholds are exposed as input parameters. The strong trend level, the depth of the M15 pullback, the counter-trend level, the panel update interval, and the color scheme are tuned to a specific trading style and to the character of the instruments. Counter-trend and pullback signals can be turned on and off independently.

The panel runs on a timer rather than on every tick, so it doesn't load the terminal and feels equally comfortable on a single chart or with many windows open. This is deliberately not a trading robot and not an arrow generator for entries — it is a situational awareness tool that gathers the scattered picture across dozens of pairs into one clear window and highlights the moments when a strong trend offers an entry on a correction. The trader makes the decision, relying on a clear and structured picture of the market.


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The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
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Dmitrii Dolbnev
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Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
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Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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