Ai Moving Average Trend
- Utilities
- Yevgeniy Koshtenko
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Brief Description
An innovative trend indicator utilizing neural network technology for adaptive price movement analysis, perfect for medium and long-term traders working across various timeframes.
Full Description
Operating Principle
The indicator employs a single-layer neural network to analyze price movements and construct an adaptive trend line. The algorithm combines classical moving average with machine learning for precise trend determination.
Calculation Algorithm:
- Price data normalization relative to moving average
- Neural network training on historical data
- Implementation of tanh activation function for trend strength determination
- Adaptive line adjustment relative to current price
- Result smoothing for noise reduction
Customizable Parameters:
- Period (14): Base moving average calculation period
- Number of neuron inputs (5): Neural network input quantity
- Learning rate (0.1): Neural network learning speed
- Training bars (1000): Number of bars for training
- Price deviation (0.01): Price deviation value
Trading Signals:
- Line above price: Potential sell signal
- Line below price: Potential buy signal
- Price-line crossover: Trend change confirmation
Recommended Timeframes:
- H1 and above for medium-term trading
- H4, D1 for long-term trading
Optimal Settings:
- Volatile market: Period = 21, Deviation = 0.015
- Calm market: Period = 14, Deviation = 0.008
- Sideways trend: Period = 7, Deviation = 0.005
Technical Specifications
- Platform version: MetaTrader 5
- Supported timeframes: All
- Supported symbols: All trading instruments
- Minimum history required: 1000 bars
- Recommended resources: 2GB RAM, modern processor
Advantages
- Self-learning algorithm adapting to market changes
- Minimal false signals through neural filtering
- Built-in smoothing for market noise reduction
- Universal application across various instruments and timeframes
Unique Features:
- Automatic volatility adaptation
- Dynamic trend-based adjustment
- Intelligent signal smoothing
Additional Information
Usage Recommendations:
- Use in combination with volume analysis
- Confirm signals with additional indicators
- Consider overall market trend
Risk Warning:
Trading in financial markets carries high risk. The indicator should be used as part of a comprehensive trading system, not as a sole decision-making tool.
Technical Support:
For all inquiries, please contact through private messages on MQL5.community or via the "Comments" tab on the product page.