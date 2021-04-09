Brief Description

AI Moving Average Trend

An innovative trend indicator utilizing neural network technology for adaptive price movement analysis, perfect for medium and long-term traders working across various timeframes.

Full Description

Operating Principle

The indicator employs a single-layer neural network to analyze price movements and construct an adaptive trend line. The algorithm combines classical moving average with machine learning for precise trend determination.

Calculation Algorithm:

Price data normalization relative to moving average Neural network training on historical data Implementation of tanh activation function for trend strength determination Adaptive line adjustment relative to current price Result smoothing for noise reduction

Customizable Parameters:

Period (14): Base moving average calculation period

Number of neuron inputs (5): Neural network input quantity

Learning rate (0.1): Neural network learning speed

Training bars (1000): Number of bars for training

Price deviation (0.01): Price deviation value

Trading Signals:

Line above price: Potential sell signal

Line below price: Potential buy signal

Price-line crossover: Trend change confirmation

Recommended Timeframes:

H1 and above for medium-term trading

H4, D1 for long-term trading

Optimal Settings:

Volatile market: Period = 21, Deviation = 0.015

Calm market: Period = 14, Deviation = 0.008

Sideways trend: Period = 7, Deviation = 0.005

Technical Specifications

Platform version: MetaTrader 5

Supported timeframes: All

Supported symbols: All trading instruments

Minimum history required: 1000 bars

Recommended resources: 2GB RAM, modern processor

Advantages

Self-learning algorithm adapting to market changes Minimal false signals through neural filtering Built-in smoothing for market noise reduction Universal application across various instruments and timeframes

Unique Features:

Automatic volatility adaptation

Dynamic trend-based adjustment

Intelligent signal smoothing

Additional Information

Usage Recommendations:

Use in combination with volume analysis

Confirm signals with additional indicators

Consider overall market trend

Risk Warning:

Trading in financial markets carries high risk. The indicator should be used as part of a comprehensive trading system, not as a sole decision-making tool.

Technical Support:

For all inquiries, please contact through private messages on MQL5.community or via the "Comments" tab on the product page.



