Ai 3D Bars Reversal

1
3D Bars Oscillator - Market Trend Visualization Indicator

Brief Description

3D Bars Oscillator is an innovative MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides a unique three-dimensional view of market trend dynamics using advanced Renko and smoothing algorithms.

Key Features

  • Visualization Technology: Three-dimensional representation of market trend
  • Adaptive Algorithm: Trend calculation based on Renko blocks
  • Flexible Configuration: Full control over indicator parameters

Technical Specifications

  • Version: 1.00
  • Indicator Type: Separate window
  • Compatibility: MetaTrader 5

Input Parameters

  1. TrendPeriod (400): Basic trend calculation period
  2. SmoothPeriod (3): Cluster smoothing period
  3. RenkoBoxSize (500): Renko block size
  4. ShowAlerts (False): Enable/disable alerts

Indicator Buffers

  • Main Buffer: Current trend
  • Upper Buffer: Overbought boundary
  • Lower Buffer: Oversold boundary

Functionality

  • Dynamic trend calculation using Renko technology
  • Automatic value smoothing
  • Optional overbought/oversold alerts

Working Algorithm

  1. Trend calculation based on price movement
  2. Trend direction determination (upward/downward)
  3. Value smoothing to reduce market noise
  4. Trend visualization in a separate window

Advantages

  • Reduction of short-term market fluctuations impact
  • Quick trend change detection
  • Customizable parameters for individual trading strategy

Signals

  • Overbought: Value >= 800
  • Oversold: Value <= -800

Usage Recommendations

  • Use in conjunction with other indicators and analysis methods
  • Adjust parameters for specific financial instruments
  • Apply with caution and understanding of market risks

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum terminal version: 5.0
  • Compatible with all financial instruments

License and Support

Article source: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/16555 © Copyright 2024. All rights reserved.

Attention: The indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Trading in financial markets involves risks.


Hendry Haryanto
137
Hendry Haryanto 2025.07.05 13:29 
 

very bad support no explaination how to use this indicator at all. and also the input panel in Russian language , really bad support and indicator

Reply to review