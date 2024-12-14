Ai 3D Bars Reversal

Brief Description

3D Bars Oscillator - Market Trend Visualization Indicator

3D Bars Oscillator is an innovative MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides a unique three-dimensional view of market trend dynamics using advanced Renko and smoothing algorithms.

Key Features

Visualization Technology : Three-dimensional representation of market trend

: Three-dimensional representation of market trend Adaptive Algorithm : Trend calculation based on Renko blocks

: Trend calculation based on Renko blocks Flexible Configuration: Full control over indicator parameters

Technical Specifications

Version : 1.00

: 1.00 Indicator Type : Separate window

: Separate window Compatibility: MetaTrader 5

Input Parameters

TrendPeriod (400): Basic trend calculation period SmoothPeriod (3): Cluster smoothing period RenkoBoxSize (500): Renko block size ShowAlerts (False): Enable/disable alerts

Indicator Buffers

Main Buffer : Current trend

: Current trend Upper Buffer : Overbought boundary

: Overbought boundary Lower Buffer: Oversold boundary

Functionality

Dynamic trend calculation using Renko technology

Automatic value smoothing

Optional overbought/oversold alerts

Working Algorithm

Trend calculation based on price movement Trend direction determination (upward/downward) Value smoothing to reduce market noise Trend visualization in a separate window

Advantages

Reduction of short-term market fluctuations impact

Quick trend change detection

Customizable parameters for individual trading strategy

Signals

Overbought : Value >= 800

: Value >= 800 Oversold: Value <= -800

Usage Recommendations

Use in conjunction with other indicators and analysis methods

Adjust parameters for specific financial instruments

Apply with caution and understanding of market risks

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Minimum terminal version: 5.0

Compatible with all financial instruments

License and Support

Article source: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/16555 © Copyright 2024. All rights reserved.

Attention: The indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Trading in financial markets involves risks.



