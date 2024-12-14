Ai 3D Bars Reversal
- Yevgeniy Koshtenko
- Version: 1.0
3D Bars Oscillator - Market Trend Visualization Indicator
Brief Description
3D Bars Oscillator is an innovative MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides a unique three-dimensional view of market trend dynamics using advanced Renko and smoothing algorithms.
Key Features
- Visualization Technology: Three-dimensional representation of market trend
- Adaptive Algorithm: Trend calculation based on Renko blocks
- Flexible Configuration: Full control over indicator parameters
Technical Specifications
- Version: 1.00
- Indicator Type: Separate window
- Compatibility: MetaTrader 5
Input Parameters
- TrendPeriod (400): Basic trend calculation period
- SmoothPeriod (3): Cluster smoothing period
- RenkoBoxSize (500): Renko block size
- ShowAlerts (False): Enable/disable alerts
Indicator Buffers
- Main Buffer: Current trend
- Upper Buffer: Overbought boundary
- Lower Buffer: Oversold boundary
Functionality
- Dynamic trend calculation using Renko technology
- Automatic value smoothing
- Optional overbought/oversold alerts
Working Algorithm
- Trend calculation based on price movement
- Trend direction determination (upward/downward)
- Value smoothing to reduce market noise
- Trend visualization in a separate window
Advantages
- Reduction of short-term market fluctuations impact
- Quick trend change detection
- Customizable parameters for individual trading strategy
Signals
- Overbought: Value >= 800
- Oversold: Value <= -800
Usage Recommendations
- Use in conjunction with other indicators and analysis methods
- Adjust parameters for specific financial instruments
- Apply with caution and understanding of market risks
System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Minimum terminal version: 5.0
- Compatible with all financial instruments
License and Support
Attention: The indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades. Trading in financial markets involves risks.
very bad support no explaination how to use this indicator at all. and also the input panel in Russian language , really bad support and indicator