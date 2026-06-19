SMC Proximity RSI + Time Blocks — an RSI oscillator supercharged by smart money zones

A standard RSI shows overbought and oversold conditions. But it has no idea WHERE price sits relative to key institutional zones. SMC Proximity RSI fixes that.

This oscillator combines the classic RSI with Smart Money Concepts analysis: it measures how close price is to Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Time Blocks and Support/Resistance levels, and amplifies the RSI signal exactly when price enters a meaningful zone. Oversold at a bullish Order Block matters more than oversold in empty space — and this indicator shows it.

What you see in the separate window

Main SMC Proximity RSI line — a modified RSI, strengthened by proximity to smart money structures. Overbought/oversold signals become more expressive in zones where a reaction is actually worth expecting.

Four proximity lines (toggle on/off with a single setting): — Order Block Proximity — closeness to bullish and bearish order blocks — FVG Proximity — closeness to unfilled imbalances — Time Block Proximity — closeness to price/time imbalance zones — S/R Proximity — closeness to support and resistance levels with confirmed touches

Levels 30 / 50 / 70 — the familiar RSI markup for reading signals.

How proximity is calculated

Each structure is detected by strict rules: — Order Block — a candle with a body of at least the set percentage of its range, a minimum size in points and a confirmed subsequent break. — Fair Value Gap — a three-candle imbalance with a minimum-size filter. — Time Block — zones where price lingered minimally while volume and range stayed low (hidden imbalance levels). — Support/Resistance — extremes with a minimum number of touches within a defined tolerance.

The distance to each zone is normalized by ATR, so the indicator works equally well in calm and volatile markets. Proximity is further weighted by the strength of the block, and Order Blocks carry the highest weight in the final signal.

Key features

— A single oscillator instead of several scattered tools — Dynamic ATR-based distance normalization — no manual tuning per instrument — Signal weighting by zone type and strength (OB > FVG > Time Block > S/R) — A full set of settings for each module: sizes, thresholds, periods, tolerances — Component lines can be hidden, leaving only the combined line — Customizable colors for all lines

Who it is for

— Smart Money / ICT traders who want an objective oscillator instead of manual markup — Those who trade reversals from order blocks, imbalances and levels — Scalpers and intraday traders — for confirming entries inside zones — Swing traders — for judging the strength of a zone before a trade

Markets and timeframes Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks, commodities. Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN.

SMC Proximity RSI is an analytical tool, not a ready-made trading signal. It shows where RSI signals line up with smart money zones of interest, but it does not guarantee profit. All trading involves risk. It is recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live one.