Quantitative Analysis Indicator

Here is a quantitative analysis indicator for any market. Its essence is simple - it calculates the magnitude of the waves of price movement from top to bottom, and gives the median value of the magnitude of the non-recoil trend. If the current value of the movement has exceeded this threshold by more than 10% (110% of the indicator indicator), you can enter a trade against the trend and work with a large margin of action based on ATR. Transactions are obtained with a high risk-reward ratio and great reliability!

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Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Experts
We present to you ShtencoNeuralLink - a revolutionary trading advisor with a unique idea that has been under development since 2022. ShtencoNeuralLink is based on a neural network, fully written in the MQL5 language. Its idea is absolutely new and has no analogues on the market, operating in completely different price and time coordinate systems, going beyond the classical Japanese candlesticks or bars. The heart of the advisor is a trainable neural network, whose weights are automatically selec
Trader Protector Risk Manager
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Utilities
Trader Protector: Professional Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5 Safeguard your trading account and optimize profits with Trader Protector - an advanced risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. Key Features: Multi-level Risk Control: Daily risk limit Monthly risk limit Risk per trade Trailing stop for daily profit Flexible Settings: Customizable risk percentages Choice of order execution modes Maximum lot size restriction Excessive Loss Prevention: Limits on losing positions (daily, weekly, monthly) A
Ai 3D Bars Reversal
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
3D Bars Oscillator - Market Trend Visualization Indicator Brief Description 3D Bars Oscillator is an innovative MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides a unique three-dimensional view of market trend dynamics using advanced Renko and smoothing algorithms. Key Features Visualization Technology : Three-dimensional representation of market trend Adaptive Algorithm : Trend calculation based on Renko blocks Flexible Configuration : Full control over indicator parameters Technical Specifications Version
Ai Moving Average Trend
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Utilities
AI Moving Average Trend Brief Description An innovative trend indicator utilizing neural network technology for adaptive price movement analysis, perfect for medium and long-term traders working across various timeframes. Full Description Operating Principle The indicator employs a single-layer neural network to analyze price movements and construct an adaptive trend line. The algorithm combines classical moving average with machine learning for precise trend determination. Calculation Algorithm
ARIMA Neural Link
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
ARIMA Neural Link - Trading Revolution When Mathematics Meets Artificial Intelligence Tired of unpredictable losses? Fed up with guessing market movements like reading tea leaves? While you're losing money on emotional decisions, professional traders are already using tomorrow's technology. Introducing ARIMA Neural Link The world's first hybrid indicator combining the power of classical ARIMA modeling with cutting-edge neural network algorithms. This isn't just another indicator — it's a quantum
FVG Block SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
FVG Analysis — Fair Value Gap detection and tracking FVG Analysis is an indicator that automatically finds price inefficiency zones on the chart — known in Smart Money Concepts as Fair Value Gaps — and tracks their life cycle from formation to mitigation. These zones appear where the market moved so impulsively that it left behind a price gap not filled by the neighboring candles, and it is precisely to such areas that price often returns later to restore equilibrium. At the core of the indicato
OrderBlock SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
Order Block ICT — SMC An Order Block indicator based on the ICT / Smart Money Concepts methodology. It automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order block zones on your chart, tracks their mitigation, and removes zones once they are spent. See the areas where smart money stepped into the market — without marking up the chart by hand. What the indicator does Scans price history and detects order blocks through several scenarios at once: a classic candle sequence, an impulsive move, an
TimeGap Block SMC MultiTF
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
TimeGap Block SMC v3.00 Professional Time Gap Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TimeGap Block SMC is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and analyze Time Gap zones within market structure. It automatically detects price areas where the market moved too quickly, spending very little time inside a particular price range. These areas often become significant support and resistance zones and can provide valuable trading opportunities when price revisits them. The indicator i
Shtenco SMC Market Structure
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
SMC Market Structure PRO — Order Blocks, FVG, Liquidity & Confluence Zones Stop guessing. Start reading the market the way the big players see it. SMC Market Structure PRO automatically detects smart money zones of interest on your chart — Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and time-based imbalances — and highlights Confluence Zones where all three types of structure overlap. That is exactly where price reacts most often. This is a complete market structure analysis tool based on the Smart Mone
SMC Proximity RSI
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
SMC Proximity RSI + Time Blocks — an RSI oscillator supercharged by smart money zones A standard RSI shows overbought and oversold conditions. But it has no idea WHERE price sits relative to key institutional zones. SMC Proximity RSI fixes that. This oscillator combines the classic RSI with Smart Money Concepts analysis: it measures how close price is to Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Time Blocks and Support/Resistance levels, and amplifies the RSI signal exactly when price enters a meaningful z
Currency Strength Pullback Panel
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicators
Currency Strength & Pullback Panel — currency strength and pullback entry points The Currency Strength & Pullback Panel is an analytical panel that solves two trader tasks at once: it shows which currency pairs are in a strong move right now, and it points out where an opportunity has opened to join that move at a favorable price on a pullback. Unlike classic currency strength indicators that stop at a colored scale, this panel works across multiple timeframes. For each pair it computes the perc
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