Quantitative Analysis Indicator
- Indicators
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Yevgeniy KoshtenkoQualified Investor of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
Trading since 2016, algorithmic trading since 2019, machine learning and programming since 2021.
- Version: 3.10
- Updated: 14 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Here is a quantitative analysis indicator for any market. Its essence is simple - it calculates the magnitude of the waves of price movement from top to bottom, and gives the median value of the magnitude of the non-recoil trend. If the current value of the movement has exceeded this threshold by more than 10% (110% of the indicator indicator), you can enter a trade against the trend and work with a large margin of action based on ATR. Transactions are obtained with a high risk-reward ratio and great reliability!