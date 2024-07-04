Trader Protector Risk Manager

Trader Protector: Professional Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5

Safeguard your trading account and optimize profits with Trader Protector - an advanced risk management tool for MetaTrader 5.

Key Features:

  1. Multi-level Risk Control:
    • Daily risk limit
    • Monthly risk limit
    • Risk per trade
    • Trailing stop for daily profit
  2. Flexible Settings:
    • Customizable risk percentages
    • Choice of order execution modes
    • Maximum lot size restriction
  3. Excessive Loss Prevention:
    • Limits on losing positions (daily, weekly, monthly)
    • Automatic closure of all positions when risk limits are reached
  4. Smart Capital Management:
    • Daily and monthly balance recalculation
    • Dynamic risk adjustment
  5. Informative Comments:
    • Display of current account status
    • Notifications of important events and actions

Benefits of Using Trader Protector:

  • Long-term capital preservation
  • Enhanced trading discipline
  • Automation of risk management process
  • Adaptation to changing market conditions
  • Improvement of your trading strategy's effectiveness

Ease of Use:

Trader Protector is easy to install and configure. Simply add it to your chart, set your desired risk parameters, and it will start protecting your account 24/7.

Compatibility:

Works on all currency pairs and financial instruments in MetaTrader 5.

Protect your investments and trade with confidence. Try Trader Protector today and take your risk management to the next level!


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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Xuntao Su
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Xuntao Su 2026.02.08 14:56 
 

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