Trader Protector Risk Manager

Trader Protector: Professional Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5

Safeguard your trading account and optimize profits with Trader Protector - an advanced risk management tool for MetaTrader 5.

Key Features:

Multi-level Risk Control: Daily risk limit

Monthly risk limit

Risk per trade

Trailing stop for daily profit Flexible Settings: Customizable risk percentages

Choice of order execution modes

Maximum lot size restriction Excessive Loss Prevention: Limits on losing positions (daily, weekly, monthly)

Automatic closure of all positions when risk limits are reached Smart Capital Management: Daily and monthly balance recalculation

Dynamic risk adjustment Informative Comments: Display of current account status

Notifications of important events and actions

Benefits of Using Trader Protector:

Long-term capital preservation

Enhanced trading discipline

Automation of risk management process

Adaptation to changing market conditions

Improvement of your trading strategy's effectiveness

Ease of Use:

Trader Protector is easy to install and configure. Simply add it to your chart, set your desired risk parameters, and it will start protecting your account 24/7.

Compatibility:

Works on all currency pairs and financial instruments in MetaTrader 5.

Protect your investments and trade with confidence. Try Trader Protector today and take your risk management to the next level!



