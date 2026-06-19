OrderBlock SMC

Order Block ICT — SMC

An Order Block indicator based on the ICT / Smart Money Concepts methodology. It automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order block zones on your chart, tracks their mitigation, and removes zones once they are spent. See the areas where smart money stepped into the market — without marking up the chart by hand.

What the indicator does

Scans price history and detects order blocks through several scenarios at once: a classic candle sequence, an impulsive move, an ATR context (volatility spike), and volume confirmation.

Draws bullish (green) and bearish (red) zones as rectangles directly in the chart window.

Tracks mitigation: as soon as price returns into a zone and works it off, the order block is removed from the chart and you receive an alert.

Manages history: only the configured number of the most recent, still-valid blocks stays on the chart, so it never gets cluttered.

Key features

Four detection mechanisms — classic, impulsive, ATR-based, and volume-based order blocks are identified in a single pass.

— classic, impulsive, ATR-based, and volume-based order blocks are identified in a single pass. Automatic mitigation and alerts — no need to track manually whether a zone has been worked off.

— no need to track manually whether a zone has been worked off. Clean chart — a configurable maximum number of historical blocks on display.

— a configurable maximum number of historical blocks on display. Flexible styling — colors for bullish and bearish zones, border width, fill, and background drawing.

— colors for bullish and bearish zones, border width, fill, and background drawing. No Market Watch panel and no external dependencies — the indicator works with price, ATR, and tick volume.

— the indicator works with price, ATR, and tick volume. Tester-friendly — behaves correctly in the visual backtest and adds no unnecessary load on ticks.

How to use it

Attach the indicator to any symbol and timeframe. Bullish order blocks (demand zones) act as potential support; bearish ones (supply zones) act as potential resistance. Treat a return of price into an unmitigated zone as an area of interest for entries in the direction of market structure. Use the mitigation alert as confirmation that a zone has been worked off.

The indicator is built for market-structure mapping and analysis. It does not place orders and is not a complete trading system — the final decision is always yours.

Input parameters

Search_Range_Bars — search range (minimum 40).

— search range (minimum 40). Order_Block_Line_Width — zone border width.

— zone border width. Historical_Depth — history depth for the first scan.

— history depth for the first scan. Max_History_Blocks — maximum number of historical blocks on display.

— maximum number of historical blocks on display. Draw_In_Background — draw zones in the background.

— draw zones in the background. Fill_Order_Blocks — fill the zone rectangles.

— fill the zone rectangles. Bearish_Order_Block_Color — color of bearish zones.

— color of bearish zones. Bullish_Order_Block_Color — color of bullish zones.

Recommendations

Works on any instrument: Forex, metals, indices, and crypto.

Higher timeframes (M30, H1, H4, D1) produce more significant and reliable zones.

Combine it with market-structure, liquidity, and higher-timeframe analysis for better context.

Author: Evgeniy Koshtenko. If you have questions about the settings or suggestions for improvements, get in touch — I reply and support my products.