Vero Grid

Vero Grid is an advanced grid system that has been working on real accounts for many months. The system is designed to detect market inefficiencies and find the best entry points to close trades in the positive.

The system supports many pairs but it is recommended to use it on pre-posted pairs:

Supported currency pairs: AUDNZD;NZDCAD;EURCHF WITH TIMEFRAME M15

Supported currency pairs: AUDUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD WITH TIMEFRAME H1

Features:
Only one chart for setup: You can use EA only on one pair to trade all other pairs
Supports multiple pairs at a time
Backtests executed in a wide timeframe
No need to set the GMT
No .set file is needed because all settings are set as default values.

How to install it
EA must be connected to ONLY one M15 chart, AUDNZD is recommended
If your broker uses suffixes in the name of the pairs (e.g. AUDNZD.a) you need to update the appropriate parameter with the list of symbols you are trading on.

If you decide to use the second strategy then in the symbols parameter enter AUDUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD and connect EA to the AUDUSD chart with 1H timeframe, among the settings you should also change the RSI Period parameter and set it to the value 14.

Requirements

This EA is not sensitive to spread and slippage. However, the use of a good ECN broker is recommended.
This EA must run continuously on a VPS or a PC 24 hours a day
With only 1:30 leverage the system works, but it takes longer to recover positions. The system is optimized to work with a leverage of at least 1:100.


Risk setting
Trading type: Auto lot or Fix lot. Select Fixed Lots to use the same amount of money. In this case you have to specify the parameter 'Fixed volume'. Use this strategy if you want to withdraw your gains after every month. It is recommended to use at least 0.01 lots per 1000 EUR/USD capital.
Auto Lot can calculate the best lot size for you based on your account balance.
Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades


Strategy
Symbols - symbols separated by dot comma
Bollinger Bands Period - period of BB used to calculate the upper/lower levels
RSI Period - period of RSI used to filter out trades with small potential.
Maximum RSI Value - value for the RSI filter


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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