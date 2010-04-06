SniperSP

Greetings to all Forex trading enthusiasts! Today I want to share the story of how our unique trading advisor was created, which combined two time-tested strategies – Sniper and Spider. This project was the result of many years of experience and close cooperation with a talented programmer.
The idea was born from the desire to create something truly effective and universal. We took our favorite strategies as a basis and decided to combine them in one trading advisor. The task was not an easy one, but the result was worth it!
The development process was quite complex. It was necessary to take into account many factors: from market data analysis to code optimization. But each step brought us closer to the goal. We constantly tested various combinations of parameters to achieve maximum efficiency.
And here it is, our final product – a trading advisor that really deserves your attention! It combines the accuracy of the Sniper and the flexibility of the Spider, allowing you to trade confidently and profitably.

Main trading strategy:

Before the SniperSP robot opens its buy or sell trade, the bot will determine the trend direction - either ascending or descending. The trend is determined from higher time frames. Also, the bot clearly records flat areas. The bot simply will not trade on a flat. Then, as soon as the trend is confirmed, the SniperSP advisor automatically switches to a lower time frame and opens a trade with the accuracy of a sniper. The main feature of my advisor from many others is that the SniperSP bot sets stop-loss and take-profit levels for each order. The ratio to the stop is 2 to 1, 3 to 1. Also, after the start of the trade opening, the bot also monitors its order, and in the case of a reverse signal, when the price is in the plus zone, the trade is automatically closed with a plus. The bot also moves each order to breakeven, which reduces the risk of losing the deposit to a minimum.

Trading mode:

The SniperSP Advisor is very flexible in its settings, but even a beginner in trading can figure them out. If you have any questions, I will personally help you disassemble the bot and get it running. The Advisor has a standard trading type, in which the bot can earn from 15-30% monthly!

Technical requirements for starting up:

  • The SniperSP Advisor works on absolutely all currency pairs. I have always been convinced that if a bot works on one pair, it should work on the rest. The only difference in the instruments is their volatility. Therefore, for my recommendations - these are GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD. Simultaneously install the Advisor on these currency pairs and start it up.
  • The Advisor is installed on the M1 chart - it is on this time frame that the bot determines the entry point into the transaction. And from the H1 chart, the bot determines whether the market is trending or flat.
  • Deposit for trading: $250-300 I recommend
  • Leverage for the robot is 1:500 and higher. Your earnings depend on the leverage. With minimal drawdowns, you can earn a really good annual profit!
  • Technical support:

Our team and I personally will provide constant support at all stages, and for all users of the SniperSP bot there is a separate chat channel in Telegram, where all traders share their experience and we trade together. For access to the chat or for any questions, write to me in private messages, and you can also watch the trading of the online SniperSP advisor either using an investment password or on the Telegram channel.

