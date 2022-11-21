Big Bang EA5

2.29

Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so.

Premise

Big Bang relies on many tools, many of which have been specifically developed alongside the algorithm. Its major strategy is SAR which essentially is a trend trading strategy. One of the golden rules of Forex is  "never trade against the trend" so using that logic you may as well call this Expert Advisor a scalper that follows a trend and tries to monetize on it. It has been doing so successfully and you can see its past results here:

BIG BANG EA LIVE RESULTS

How to run it

You need to place the expert on CHFJPY H1 chart and the other symbols will be traded automatically

Inputs

Even though you are able to customize many of the inputs, I highly recommend to leave them as they are. I've spent quite a few, very long months on tests and the default settings are the best

MT4 or MT5

They are identical so it's up to you which version you'll go for. I do however recommend you to use ECN account from a reliable broker with min 1:100 leverage

Reviews 8
Kyle Lee Fox
357
Kyle Lee Fox 2023.02.03 03:51 
 

Profitable after 2 months. Will update in future.

Xu Wu Peng
1635
Xu Wu Peng 2022.11.23 06:50 
 

From backtesting, it seems to be good, but not enough customizability, I hope to open more parameters, especially entry and exit parameters, to facilitate free customization, I like to do cold currency pairs. One star deducted due to lack of customizability.

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Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
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Lee Munday
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Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so. Prem
Liberty M4
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Liberty is a very advanced, multicurrency EA which for now is perfectly capable of trading up to 9 different currency symbols: NZDJPY, EURNZD, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, EURCHF, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD. All of these symbols have been carefully chosen after months of months of back and forward testing. It is fully automated and once attached to NZDJPY H1 chart it can run on it's own. There is no need for additional set file because the default settings. Just like my previous EA - Big Bang - this o
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Liberty is a very advanced, multicurrency EA which for now is perfectly capable of trading up to 9 different currency symbols: NZDJPY, EURNZD, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, EURCHF, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD. All of these symbols have been carefully chosen after months of months of back and forward testing. It is fully automated and once attached to NZDJPY H1 chart it can run on it's own. There is no need for additional set file because the default settings. Just like my previous EA - Big Bang - this o
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jeanpablojp
198
jeanpablojp 2023.03.31 19:21 
 

I don't recommend. Backtests does not show real life.

Kyle Lee Fox
357
Kyle Lee Fox 2023.02.03 03:51 
 

Profitable after 2 months. Will update in future.

Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2023.02.02 15:44 
 

After switching to trailing based on currency profit this keeps closing all my accounts trades even my manual ones. It does it at random hours always at 00 minute. Contacted author but i got no response. If this gets fixed i update the review.

HenryRoss52
251
HenryRoss52 2023.01.11 02:18 
 

Bang goes your money.

Dang Zhang
279
Dang Zhang 2022.12.15 22:52 
 

bad，Give up as soon as possible...

Make less and lose more, Buying programs costs money, investing in losses, Only the author makes money

Benjamin Sanchez Parra
1304
Benjamin Sanchez Parra 2022.12.10 11:06 
 

ESTE ASESOR EXPERTO ESTA MUERTO

Tijani Abass
95
Tijani Abass 2022.11.30 06:56 
 

Hello. I Purchased and installed the robot. Today is the third day without is a single trade, is that normal. I hope I installed correctly. I await your comment and support. Thanks

Lee Munday
740
Reply from developer Lee Munday 2022.11.30 08:48
There has been one trade this week so far
Xu Wu Peng
1635
Xu Wu Peng 2022.11.23 06:50 
 

From backtesting, it seems to be good, but not enough customizability, I hope to open more parameters, especially entry and exit parameters, to facilitate free customization, I like to do cold currency pairs. One star deducted due to lack of customizability.

Lee Munday
740
Reply from developer Lee Munday 2022.11.23 19:08
I you let me know what is it exactly that you would like to be able to customize, I can definitely look into it
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