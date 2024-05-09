Higher Timeframe Candle

Wyckoff sweep and order block detector I got tired of marking the same structure by hand every morning, so I wrote this. It looks for one thing only: the Wyckoff sequence that ends with a liquidity sweep and a pullback into the order block that started the move. When all the pieces line up, it draws them and tells you. That's the whole job. It doesn't predict, it doesn't score setups out of ten, and it won't tell you how much to risk. It marks structure that's already there and saves you the ey