Smart Market structure concept MT4 version

All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ...

"Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action. The indicator includes alerts for the presence of swing structures and many other relevant conditions. User can choose notification method include: MT terminal, MT mobile app, Telegram channel.

Update version 4.0 by add more function and perfomace increase.

New version SMC_3 is released with enhanced performance; smart OB scan, add volume of 1st, 2nd candle in OB; Alert when price inside previous OB, swing S/R level or internal S/R level

*** For customer who already puchased this indicator, I upgrade to version 2.0 because of adding new feature include:

 Add Order block. Setting for display in default is false.

 Add Fair value gap. Setting for display in default is false.

Settings:

//--------Genneral Settings---------

Max bars back for calculate: Bar number should calculate when init indicator. Default is 1000


//--------Internal Structure---------

Internal Break of structure will show as horizontal dotted line from HH (or LL) point to breakout point. There are some config of iBOS as follow:

+Show Internal BOS: Config to show internal BOS (iBOS) or not

+Show Internal BOS text: Config to show text of iBOS or not

+Internal BOS bearish color: Config color of brearish iBOS color

+Internal BOS bullish color: Config color of bullish iBOS color

+Internal BOS font size: Config text "iBOS" size (color as line color)

+Alert when Internal BOS found: Config notificate when iBOS found


Internal Change of character (iCHoCH) will show as horizontal dotted line from HL (or LH) point to breakout point. There are some config of iCHoCH as follow:

+Show Internal CHoCH

+Show Internal CHoCH text

+Internal CHoCH bearish color

+Internal CHoCH bullish color

+Internal CHoCH font size

+Alert when Internal CHoCh found 


//--------Swing Structure---------

Swing Break of structure will show as horizontal dotted line from HH (or LL) point to breakout point. Swing mode will longer than Internal mode. It depend on pivot point length (can config at pivot point config section). There are some config of sBOS as follow:

+Show Swing BOS

+Show Swing BOS text

+Swing BOS bearish color

+Swing BOS bullish color

+Swing BOS font size

+Alert when Swing BOS found      


Swing Change of character (iCHoCH) will show as horizontal dotted line from HL (or LH) point to breakout point. There are some config of sCHoCH as follow:

+Show Swing CHoCH

+Show Swing CHoCH text

+Swing CHoCH bearish color

+Swing CHoCH bullish color

+Swing CHoCH font size

+Alert when Swing CHoCh found 


//--------Order block---------

Order block is to composite candle. This indicator support 3 type of OB as follow:

 + Ob should close after BOS, CHoCH (1)

 + Ob should close before BOS, CHoCH (2)

 + Ob should close after Pivot point (3)

 + None above (4)

For (1),(2),(3): The "Distance from pivot BOS, CHoCH to OB" config will determine the maximum distance between OB and confirm condition point

Other config are:

+Show Internal Order block (iOB)

+OB type

+OB buy have to close valley, sell have to close peak: if OB type in (1),(2),(3) and this option = true, valid OB buy have to close to valley, valid OB sell have to close to peak

+Number of iOB to display on chart: limit the number of OBs displayed on the chart

+iOB up color

+iOB down color

+iOB font size

+Alert when Order Blocks appear

+Alert when after price inside ob: when turn on, iOB appear affter price go inside iOB, indicator will notificate.


--------Equal High,Low---------

Equal high or low is 2 close candle have equal high or low. This will display on chart as solid line connect to equal point. There are some config as follow:

+Show EQ or not

+Bar Confirmation Length (min value 1): limit the maximum distance of 2 equal candles

+Equal font size

+Equal high font color

+Equal low font color

+Alert when equal high or low


//--------Fair Value Gap---------

Fair Value Gaps are created within a three-candle sequence and are commonly visualized on the chart as a large candle whose neighboring candles’ upper and lower wicks do not fully overlap the large candle.

The area between neighboring candles’ upper and lower is imbalance area. The indicator will display imbalance area as filled small rectangle close to main candle.

We have a new concept "Balanced price range" - BPR: when FVG created and after that filled, the imbalance area become support or resistance level. This indicator display BPR as rectangle with no fill from imbalance to next 10 bar (config at "Balanced price range length in bar")

Consequent encroachment is when a fair value gap is filled by 50%, this is what is referred to as the mean threshold of fvg. Traders should keep in mind that price might not completely fill the fvg. therefore targeting the mean threshold is ideal not to miss trades.

Some config of FVG are:

+Show Fair value gap

+Color of FairValueGap created due to large buying pressure

+Color of FairValueGap created due to large selling pressure

+Show Consequent encroachment: indicator will show consequent encroachment as small line inside imbalance area at level=50%

+Consequent encroachment line color

+Show Balanced price range

+Max bar BPR should fill gap: max distance imbalance should be filled

+Balanced price range length in bar: BPR rectangle length

+Balanced price range length color

+Alert when Fair Value Gap Detection

+Alert when BPR detection


//--------Swing, internal high, low---------

The swing, internal high or low level should display as rectangle with no fill and extend to right edge of chart. For ease of viewing, the chart should be set to mode "Shift end of chart from right border". Inside the rectangle have some note about time, and price.

The config are:

+Swing Maxbar: this is number of bar from current that find highest or lowest level for swing period.

+Internal Maxbar: this is number of bar from current that find highest or lowest level for internal period.

+Show Previous Highs & Lows

+Alert if Highs & Lows appear

+Alert if price inside Previous Highs & Lows: when turn on, Level appear affter price go inside level, indicator will notificate.

+Swing support color

+Swing resistance color

+Internal support color

+Internal resistance color


//--------Level: PMH, PWH, PML, PWL...---------

This indicator show many type of level on chart:

-PMH, PML: Previous month high, low

-PWH, PML: Previous week high, low

-PDH, PDL: Previous day high, low

-HOD, HOL: High, low of day

There are some config as follow:

+Show Previous Month High, Low

+Previous Month High color

+Previous Month Low color

+Alert when price breakout Previous Month

//---

+Show Previous Week High, Low

+Previous Week High color

+Previous Week Low color

+Alert when price breakout Previous Week

//---

+Show Previous Day High, Low

+Previous Day High color

+Previous Day Low color

+Alert when price breakout Previous Day

//---

+Show High Of Day, Low of Day

+High Of Day color

+Low Of Day color

+Alert when price breakout High, low of day


//--------BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL)

BuySell Stops Liquidity can be understood simply as the situation false to breakout. This is when price go higher than resistance and quickly go down to lower than resistance (opposite with support).

This indicator 

+ Level is PMH, PML, PWH, PML, PDH, PDL, HOD, HOL (type1)

+ Level is pivot point: when pivot_5 = pivot_3 and pivot_1>pivot_3 (for resistance), current price < pivot_3 (type2)

//-------- type1---------

+Show BSL for Previous Month High

+Previous Month BSL bar: max distance of false breakout

//--

+Show BSL for Previous Week High

+Previous Week BSL bar

//--

+Show BSL for Previous Day High

+Previous Day BSL bar

//--

+Show BSL for High Of Day

+High Of Day BSL bar

//--

+Alert when BSL appear

+BSL line color

//--

+BSL font size

//--

+Show SSL for Previous Month Low

+Previous Month BSL bar

//--

+Show SSL for Previous Week Low

+Previous Week BSL bar

//--

+Show SSL for Previous Day Low

+Previous Day BSL bar

//--

+Show SSL for High Of Day

+Low Of Day BSL bar

//-- display and alert

+Alert when SSL appear

+SSL line color

+SSL font size

//--------BSL, SSL by pivot point - type2---------

+BSL by pivot point

+BSL Equal level threshold: tolence of pivot_3 and pivot_5

+BSL by pivot point line color

+BSL by pivot point font size

//--

+SSL by pivot point

+SSL Equal level threshold

+SSL by pivot point line color

+SSL by pivot point font size


//--------Liquidity Void--------

Liquidity voids occur when price moves sharply in one direction. This is portrayed by large candles that have little trading activity as price moves in one direction. Eventually, the price will return to close the liquidity void later.

Liquidity voids will display as small filled rectangle

There are some config as:

+Display Liquidity Voids

+Alert when Liquidity Voids detection

+Liquidity Voids color

+Liquidity Void when filled

+Alert when Liquidity Void filled


//--------Long Wicks--------

Long wick candles are type of candlestick that have a long wick attached to the candle body. The candle body can be positive or negative, making the long wick appropriate for any type of candlestick.

Long wick will display as "V" symbol at candle

Config are:

+Display long wicks candle pattern

+Alert when long wicks found

+Wick/Body rate

+Long wick buy color

+Long wick sell color

+Long wick font size


//--------Premium and Discount--------

Premium and Discount is best used in trading ranges where price is consolidating because this helps us avoid taking low probability trades in the middle of the range where price is likely to take us out as liquidity

Indicator show Premium and Discount as Equilibrium at 50% level of swing or internal range. A small line will display at right border of chart with note.

Config:

+Show Premium and Discount as Equilibrium

+Equilibrium line color

+Equilibrium internal or swing


//--------Candle pattern--------

This indicator add Japanese candle pattern into chart as small line upper (or lower) three-candle create pattern.

Config are:

+Show candle pattern

+Bull pattern line color

+Bear pattern line color

+Candle line weight

+Show candle text

+Candle text size

+Distance from price to text (point)

+Alert when candle pattern found


//--------Pivot Point Settings--------

Internal length

Internal diviation

Internal backstep


Swing length

Swing diviation

Swing backstep


Object prefix

//--------Notifications--------

Notification type: Alert, MT mobile app, Telegram channel or group

file.txt write msg(diffirent with other symbol): Should valid when alert to telegram channel or group

Telegram channel id: Should valid when alert to telegram channel or group

Telegram bot token: Should valid when alert to telegram channel or group

This is not repaint indicator. At first load, it shoul run throug all bar to scan signal. The display change correctly when change timeframe.

About image:

1: overview

2: Description of BOS

3: Example of BOS

4: Example of CHoCH

5: Example of CHoCH up

6: Example of Equal high (low is vice versal)

8: Example of Fail value gap

9: Example of Swing high, low

9: Example of Order block

10: Setting

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Indicators
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
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Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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4.8 (104)
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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
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Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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5 (11)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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5 (15)
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
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This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
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Liquidity Swings for MT5
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
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The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Liquidity Swings
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
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An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
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Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
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This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
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Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
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The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
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Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Quasimodo QM Pattern for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
MOST is applied on this RSI moving average with an extra default option added VAR/VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Moving Average) MOST added on RSI has a Moving Average of RSI and a trailing percent stop level of the Moving Average that can be adjusted by changing the length of the MA and %percent of the stop level. BUY SIGNAL when the Moving Average Line crosses above the MOST Line LONG CONDITION when the Moving Average is above the MOST SELL SIGNAL when Moving Average Line crosses below MOS
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