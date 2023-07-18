Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
- Indicators
-
Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 July 2023
- Activations: 5
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one.
Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend).
An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows.
Some features:
+ Trend detech
+ Reversal signal
+ Alert teminar / mobile app