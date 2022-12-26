Bheurekso Pattern with Alert

The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this version I solve all problem and add option to choose what pattern should show.

Version 2.0:

+ add dashboard for multi timeframe

+ add confirm signal by Donchian channel

This indicator is especially effective on large frames (h4-img1-xauusd, D1-img2-xauusd)

Setup Strategy

Time frame 15 min or higher. Best time frame H4 daily and weekly. The indicator has been shown to perform better at high time frames

Currency pairs:any.

Metatrader 5 indicators:

Candle time

Support an resistance indicator

Bheurekso Pattern

Moving average

Trend line

Stochastic Oscillator MTF (10,3,3)

Pallada Assistant

Currency Strength

Trading rules Trades only in the direction of the trend.

Buy

Bheurekso Pattern buy signal.

Price above MA green color.

Stochastic oscillator MTF a time frame more higher crosses upward.

Pallada Assistant must agree.

Tren line below the candles (optional).

Price above level of support (optional).

Sell

Bheurekso Pattern sell signal.

Price below MA red color.

Stochastic oscillator MTF a time frame more higher crosses upward.

Pallada Assistant must agree.

Tren line above the candles (optional).

Price below level of resistance (optional).

If there is a buy or sell pattern signal but the average has not yet crossed, or the average is expected to change direction, or if the stochastic has already crossed, you can enter a position.

Exit position

Place initial stop loss below/above the previous swing high/low..

Profit target ratio stop loss minimum 1:1 before level of support or resistance.