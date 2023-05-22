Real SMC same with Lux method for MT5

5

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category.

"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

//------------------------------------//

Version 1.x has missing functions

+ PDArray tracking (created, mitigated, filled)

+ Information about Premium, Discount PDArray

+ Setting for notifications and different notification methods

So I updated version 2.x adding these functions:

1. Add option to extend recent top to last bar

2. Extend valid OB to curent; Style and display name of OB (in settings); Seperate Premium/Discount OB by swing length

3. Extend valid FVG to curent; Style and display name of FVG (in settings); Seperate Premium/Discount FVG by swing length

4. Extend PMhl, PWhl, PDhl to curent;

5. Add alert settings

//------------------------------------//

The indicator includes alerts for the presence of swing structures and many other relevant conditions.

Features

This indicator includes many features relevant to SMC, these are highlighted below:
  • Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
  • Break of Structure (BOS)
  • Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Order Blocks (bullish & bearish)
  • Equal Highs & Lows
  • Fair Value Gap Detection
  • Previous Highs & Lows
  • Premium & Discount Zones as a range
  • Options to style the indicator to more easily display these concepts
Settings
  • Mode: Allows the user to select Historical (default) or Present, which displays only recent data on the chart.
  • Style: Allows the user to select different styling for the entire indicator between Colored (default) and Monochrome.
  • Internal Structure: Displays the internal structure labels & dashed lines to represent them. (BOS & CHoCH).
  • Confluence Filter: Filter non-significant internal structure breakouts.
  • Swing Structure: Displays the swing structure labels & solid lines on the chart (larger BOS & CHoCH labels).
  • Swing Points: Displays swing points labels on chart such as HH, HL, LH, LL.
  • Internal Order Blocks: Enables Internal Order Blocks & allows the user to select how many most recent Internal Order Blocks appear on the chart.
  • Swing Order Blocks: Enables Swing Order Blocks & allows the user to select how many most recent Swing Order Blocks appear on the chart.
  • Equal Highs & Lows: Displays EQH/EQL labels on chart for detecting equal highs & lows.
  • Bars Confirmation: Allows the user to select how many bars are needed to confirm an EQH/EQL symbol on chart.
  • Fair Value Gaps: Displays boxes to highlight imbalance areas on the chart.
  • Auto Threshold: Filter out non-significant fair value gaps.
  • Timeframe: Allows the user to select the timeframe for the Fair Value Gap detection.
  • Extend FVG: Allows the user to choose how many bars to extend the Fair Value Gap boxes on the chart.
  • Highs & Lows MTF: Allows the user to display previous highs & lows from daily, weekly, & monthly timeframes as significant levels.
  • Premium/Discount Zones: Allows the user to display Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium zones on the chart

Usage (See images)

Conclusion

This indicator highlights all relevant components of Smart Money Concepts which can be a very useful interpretation of market structure, liquidity, & more simply put, price action. The term was coined & popularized primarily within the forex community & by ICT while making its way to become a part of many traders' analysis. These concepts, with or without this indicator do not guarantee a trader to be trading within the presence of institutional or "bank-level" liquidity, there is no supporting data regarding the validity of these teachings.


Reviews 3
Vns Oktora
228
Vns Oktora 2024.04.26 05:28 
 

It helps me trade better, I like it.

Juan Almeida
89
Juan Almeida 2024.04.23 21:16 
 

excelente

jumah55
79
jumah55 2023.09.11 17:10 
 

Great indicator. It offers a comprehensive overview of key concepts of SMC.

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The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
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The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
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The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
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Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
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Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
Quasimodo QM Pattern for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
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Introduction One of the patterns in "RTM" is the "QM" pattern, also known as "Quasimodo". Its name is derived from the appearance of "Hunchback of Notre-Dame" from Victor Hugo's novel. It is a type of "Head and Shoulders" pattern.   Formation Method   Upward Trend In an upward trend, the left shoulder is formed, and the price creates a new peak higher than the left shoulder peak . After a decline, it manages to break the previous low and move upward again. We expect the price to
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Vns Oktora
228
Vns Oktora 2024.04.26 05:28 
 

It helps me trade better, I like it.

Juan Almeida
89
Juan Almeida 2024.04.23 21:16 
 

excelente

Minh Truong Pham
20520
Reply from developer Minh Truong Pham 2024.04.24 03:21
Thank you
jumah55
79
jumah55 2023.09.11 17:10 
 

Great indicator. It offers a comprehensive overview of key concepts of SMC.

Reply to review