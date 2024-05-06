Manual guide: Click here

The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles. The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents the primary direction of the market trend.

Within the Elliott Wave Impulse pattern, there are 3 Waves that move in the direction of the overall trend. These waves are labeled as Waves 1, 3, and 5. They represent the primary directional movement of the market, whether it's an uptrend or a downtrend.

Now, the key idea behind our strategy is to enter a trade at the start of the Wave 3 because it's the longest and strongest wave within the Elliott Wave Impulse pattern. Wave 3 tends to offer significant risk to reward profit because it shows the most momentum and conviction from traders.

Elliot Wave Impulse never lags and never repaints

Visual appearance of Waves 1 & 2.

Entry price signal at beginning of Wave 3. Sometimes, you will place a buy/sell stop limit if the entry price is not reached.



Buy/Sell Arrows at entry points.



Automatic take profit levels with stop loss.

Alerts & Push Notifications.

Customizable colors design.

Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.

Works on any timeframe.

Recommended Timeframes



For Scalpers: M1 timeframe.

For Intraday traders: M15 timeframe.

For Day traders: M30 timeframe.



*That doesn't mean that you can't test the strategy on other timeframes! Strategy works on any timeframe as long as you're using trading confluence.





