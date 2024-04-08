Global Parabolic MT4
- Indicators
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!
Global Parabolic MT4
Indicator for scalping on M1-M5.
A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone
trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro
The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data.
Settings:
Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries.
Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or
In telegram
helps to assess the situation