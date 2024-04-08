Global Parabolic MT4

Global Parabolic MT4


Indicator for scalping on M1-M5.

A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone

trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro

The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data.


Settings:

Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries.


Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or

In telegram


İncelemeler 2
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5269
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.10.09 20:07 
 

helps to assess the situation

jabautista
4016
jabautista 2024.06.21 20:05 
 

Good indicator!

