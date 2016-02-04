This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynamics.

Trading recommendations

Coincidence of two signals (arrow and cross) is a strong entry signal. The signal is formed on the opening of a new bar (zero candle) and accompanied by sound. Trading weak signals is also possible if the market is less volatile or when a symbol is in flat. Note: a signal is considered to be weak if only an arrow or only a cross is shown.

Recommended timeframe - M15.

Recommended symbol - EURUSD.





Parameters

Distabce_from_arow - manage signal indent.

manage signal indent. History - show historic entry points on the chart for visual assessment.

show historic entry points on the chart for visual assessment. Historysize - number of bars for calculation. The default is 100.

number of bars for calculation. The default is 100. Flat - manage the market volatility. Suitable values are 0.0005-0.0009.





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