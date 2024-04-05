A 'Seconds Period' chart, offering enhanced precision for charting and analysis. Especially beneficial during volatile market conditions and intraday trading.

This indicator addresses the limitations of MT5's predefined timeframes, allowing for finer granularity down to second intervals.



Since only one EA can run per chart, being an Indicator allows for the additional advantage of running an EA alongside the Seconds Timeframe Candles Indicator on the same chart.

Compatible with any intraday timeframe (excluding H4, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly), providing the flexibility to select from various second intervals or input custom timeframes.

Automatically resets if the timeframe is changed or after approximately 3 hours of continuous operation.









