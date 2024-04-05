Seconds Timeframe Candles

5
  • Utilities
  • James Andrew Flannery
    James Andrew Flannery

    James Andrew Flannery

    4.2 (5)
    A former UK Listed Investment Trust Market Maker and Closed-End Fund Arbitrage Hedge Fund Trader and Analyst (Financial Conduct Authority Reference: JAF01175).
    Extensive equity, fixed income, FX and derivatives trading, hedging, execution and market-making within blue-chip financial institutions.
    7 products
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 24 February 2026

A 'Seconds Period' chart, offering enhanced precision for charting and analysis. Especially beneficial during volatile market conditions and intraday trading.

This indicator addresses the limitations of MT5's predefined timeframes, allowing for finer granularity down to second intervals.

Since only one EA can run per chart, being an Indicator allows for the additional advantage of running an EA alongside the Seconds Timeframe Candles Indicator on the same chart.

Compatible with any intraday timeframe (excluding H4, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly), providing the flexibility to select from various second intervals or input custom timeframes.

Automatically resets if the timeframe is changed or after approximately 3 hours of continuous operation.




Reviews 2
Sandeep Das
83
Sandeep Das 2024.08.27 11:37 
 

The utility functions as intended. However, it could be better if you could include the price scale. It helps to know at what second what price.

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enasp
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enasp 2026.07.16 14:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

James Andrew Flannery
4503
Reply from developer James Andrew Flannery 2026.07.16 19:34
Many thanks for your review. Really glad you are finding it useful for your trading
Sandeep Das
83
Sandeep Das 2024.08.27 11:37 
 

The utility functions as intended. However, it could be better if you could include the price scale. It helps to know at what second what price.

James Andrew Flannery
4503
Reply from developer James Andrew Flannery 2024.09.02 14:22
Hi Sandeep, Thank you for your 5* review - really appreciated.
You should see a horizontal guideline which shows the current price on the y-axis which should help a little. Unfortunately, the sub window can't be coded to provide a full scale - what you should see is the maximum price and minimum price acting as the highest and lowest values of the scale.
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