Tick Downloader

  • Utilities
  • James Andrew Flannery
    James Andrew Flannery

    James Andrew Flannery

    4.2 (5)
    A former UK Listed Investment Trust Market Maker and Closed-End Fund Arbitrage Hedge Fund Trader and Analyst (Financial Conduct Authority Reference: JAF01175).
    Extensive equity, fixed income, FX and derivatives trading, hedging, execution and market-making within blue-chip financial institutions.
    7 products
  • Version: 1.0

A simple script which will trigger a download of your broker's tick data for a specific trading instrument.

Simply add to your chart and it will start the process.  You may add the script to multiple charts, enabling you to download tick data for more than one instrument at a time

After a short period, the script will stop running and remove itself from your chart. Following this, it may take a few more minutes to finish downloading the tick data.

The Tick Data folder can be found via MetaTrader:

File->Open Data Folder -> bases

You will then see Custom or your Broker's name folder.  Your tick data for each instrument will be in one of those.  

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Introducing the "Automated Stop Loss Placement" Script for MetaTrader 5 The "Automated Stop Loss Placement" script is a powerful tool designed to streamline your trading experience within the MetaTrader 5 platform. By automating the placement of stop loss orders, this script offers efficiency and convenience for traders of all levels. Key Features: Seamless Automation: Stop loss orders are placed automatically, moments after trade execution, saving you time and effort while ensuring consistent r
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A 'Seconds Period' chart, offering enhanced precision for charting and analysis. Especially beneficial during volatile market conditions and intraday trading. This indicator addresses the limitations of MT5's predefined timeframes, allowing for finer granularity down to second intervals. Since only one EA can run per chart, being an Indicator allows for the additional advantage of running an EA alongside the Seconds Timeframe Candles Indicator on the same chart. Compatible with any intraday tim
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Tick Flow Meter
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The Tick Flow Meter, also known as Tick Density Meter or Tick Counter, is an innovative indicator designed to provide deep insights into market dynamics down to the second. It is a cutting-edge indicator crafted to measure the intensity and frequency of ticks within specific time intervals. By focusing on tick flow, this indicator offers traders a unique perspective on market liquidity, momentum, and volatility, empowering them to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Granular Time In
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Percentage Average True Range
James Andrew Flannery
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The Percentage Average True Range (ATR) indicator measures market volatility by calculating the ATR of a selected asset and expressing it in one of three customizable formats: Percentage (%) relative to the current price, enabling easy comparison across assets with different price ranges. Basis Points (bps), where 1 bps equals 0.01%. Real ATR values, representing the raw ATR in price terms. By normalizing ATR values using percentage or basis points, this indicator allows for direct comparison of
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Volatility Adjusted Trailing Stop
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VATS, short for Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stop, is a dynamic trailing stop loss system for Manual Traders, engineered to adapt to price movements and market volatility. Its primary objective is to optimize risk management intelligently, setting and adjusting stops as price moves favorably while also recalibrating during periods of changing volatility.   This feature allows traders to stay focused on their trading strategies without the need for constant manual intervention. In essence, VATS s
TrendWave Bands
James Andrew Flannery
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TrendWave Bands Indicator This is a trend-tracking tool, originally by BigBeluga on TradingView, designed to adjust automatically to current market movements using upper and lower dynamic bands. It uses primary waves to view the strength and persistence of a trend, and includes secondary wave bands to assist with deeper analysis. Main Features: Smart Adaptive Bands In uptrends, a dynamic lower band is displayed, while in downtrends, an upper band appears. These serve as moving zones of support o
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