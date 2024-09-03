Tick Downloader

A simple script which will trigger a download of your broker's tick data for a specific trading instrument.



Simply add to your chart and it will start the process. You may add the script to multiple charts, enabling you to download tick data for more than one instrument at a time

After a short period, the script will stop running and remove itself from your chart. Following this, it may take a few more minutes to finish downloading the tick data.



The Tick Data folder can be found via MetaTrader:



File->Open Data Folder -> bases



You will then see Custom or your Broker's name folder. Your tick data for each instrument will be in one of those.