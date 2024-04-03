VATS, short for Volatility-Adjusted Trailing Stop, is a dynamic trailing stop loss system for Manual Traders, engineered to adapt to price movements and market volatility. Its primary objective is to optimize risk management intelligently, setting and adjusting stops as price moves favorably while also recalibrating during periods of changing volatility. This feature allows traders to stay focused on their trading strategies without the need for constant manual intervention.

In essence, VATS serves as a rapid and automated stop loss tool tailored specifically for manual order execution.

While trailing stop losses offer automated profit protection, they lack adaptability to changing market conditions. VATS, unlike traditional trailing stops, incorporates volatility analysis into its strategy. By dynamically adjusting stop levels based on both price movements and volatility, VATS provides more precise risk management, ensuring effective protection against sudden market reversals and offering traders a superior approach to safeguarding their investments.



Features:



Automatic Stop Placement:

VATS will automatically place a stop, based on current market dynamics, within seconds of order execution, ensuring that positions are promptly protected.



Automatic Trailing Stop Adjustment

VATS features automatic trailing stop adjustment, ensuring that stop levels are continuously updated in response to evolving market conditions and price movements.



Compatibility with Account Types:

VATS supports both Netting Accounts and Hedged Accounts.



Easy set up

Once two simple parameters are set to your preference, VATS is ready to use. There's no need for complex configurations or extensive setup steps.



Stable and Unidirectional Stop Movement:

Stops, once placed by VATS, will never be adjusted unfavorably (widened), regardless of market volatility, providing traders with a stable and reliable risk management tool.



Stop Deletion Functionality:

Traders have the flexibility to delete stops after 5 seconds of creation by VATS without the tool assigning a new stop, allowing for quick adjustments to trading strategies should the need arise.



Manual Stop Modification Support:

If traders manually adjust the stop to be tighter, VATS will seamlessly resume trailing as before, enabling traders to maintain control in the short term whilst leaving their positions to be effectively risk managed in the longer term



Support for Multiple Instruments:

VATS is capable of supporting multiple instruments, allowing traders to apply its trailing stop functionality across various assets simultaneously - use one VATS EA per chart per instrument.



Support for both Market and Limit Orders

VATS offers seamless integration with market and limit orders by applying a trailing stop loss as these orders are executed.







