Percentage Average True Range

The Percentage Average True Range (ATR) indicator measures market volatility by calculating the ATR of a selected asset and expressing it in one of three customizable formats:

  • Percentage (%) relative to the current price, enabling easy comparison across assets with different price ranges.
  • Basis Points (bps), where 1 bps equals 0.01%.
  • Real ATR values, representing the raw ATR in price terms.

By normalizing ATR values using percentage or basis points, this indicator allows for direct comparison of volatility between different assets, which is not possible with a basic ATR that only shows absolute values.

The indicator also provides an optional moving average (Simple or Weighted) for comparing ATR trends over time. It features two plots:

  1. ATR Histogram: Displays the scaled ATR values based on the selected format.
  2. MA Line: Shows the moving average for comparison against the ATR.

This tool is essential for traders who want to analyze and compare volatility across diverse instruments in a standardized and meaningful way.


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Axiom Matrix
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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