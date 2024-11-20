The Percentage Average True Range (ATR) indicator measures market volatility by calculating the ATR of a selected asset and expressing it in one of three customizable formats:

Percentage (%) relative to the current price, enabling easy comparison across assets with different price ranges.

Basis Points (bps), where 1 bps equals 0.01%.

Real ATR values, representing the raw ATR in price terms.

By normalizing ATR values using percentage or basis points, this indicator allows for direct comparison of volatility between different assets, which is not possible with a basic ATR that only shows absolute values.

The indicator also provides an optional moving average (Simple or Weighted) for comparing ATR trends over time. It features two plots:

ATR Histogram: Displays the scaled ATR values based on the selected format. MA Line: Shows the moving average for comparison against the ATR.

This tool is essential for traders who want to analyze and compare volatility across diverse instruments in a standardized and meaningful way.



