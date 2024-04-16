Tick Flow Meter

  • Utilities
  • James Andrew Flannery
    James Andrew Flannery

    James Andrew Flannery

    4.2 (5)
    A former UK Listed Investment Trust Market Maker and Closed-End Fund Arbitrage Hedge Fund Trader and Analyst (Financial Conduct Authority Reference: JAF01175).
    Extensive equity, fixed income, FX and derivatives trading, hedging, execution and market-making within blue-chip financial institutions.
    7 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 16 April 2024
The Tick Flow Meter, also known as Tick Density Meter or Tick Counter, is an innovative indicator designed to provide deep insights into market dynamics down to the second.

It is a cutting-edge indicator crafted to measure the intensity and frequency of ticks within specific time intervals. By focusing on tick flow, this indicator offers traders a unique perspective on market liquidity, momentum, and volatility, empowering them to make informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  1. Granular Time Interval Selection: Choose from a wide range of predefined time intervals, including 1-second, 5-second, or 30-second periods, or customize your own timeframe to suit your trading strategy.

  2. Dynamic Tick Density Analysis: Gain deep insights into market activity with real-time tick density analysis. The indicator visually represents tick flow using a histogram, allowing traders to identify periods of high or low market activity effortlessly.

  3. Recommended Integration: Works well with the free Seconds Timeframe Candles indicator. By combining these two powerful intraday tools, traders can enhance their analysis and gain a comprehensive view of market volatility and activity.

  4. Identify Trading Opportunities: Use the insights gained from the "Seconds Tick Flow Meter" to identify potential trading opportunities. Look for trends, momentum shifts, and patterns in tick flow to inform your trading decisions.

  5. Compatible with intraday timeframes: The indicator supports intraday chart timeframes of H1 and below.

*Automatically resets if the timeframe is changed or after approximately 3 hours of continuous operation


The Tick Flow Meter is a powerful tool for traders seeking to gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced markets. With its advanced tick density analysis and seamless integration with the 'Seconds Timeframe Candles' indicator, this tool empowers traders to make informed decisions and navigate the markets.


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