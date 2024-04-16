Tick Flow Meter
- Utilities
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James Andrew FlanneryA former UK Listed Investment Trust Market Maker and Closed-End Fund Arbitrage Hedge Fund Trader and Analyst (Financial Conduct Authority Reference: JAF01175).
Extensive equity, fixed income, FX and derivatives trading, hedging, execution and market-making within blue-chip financial institutions.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 April 2024
It is a cutting-edge indicator crafted to measure the intensity and frequency of ticks within specific time intervals. By focusing on tick flow, this indicator offers traders a unique perspective on market liquidity, momentum, and volatility, empowering them to make informed trading decisions.
Key Features:
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Granular Time Interval Selection: Choose from a wide range of predefined time intervals, including 1-second, 5-second, or 30-second periods, or customize your own timeframe to suit your trading strategy.
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Dynamic Tick Density Analysis: Gain deep insights into market activity with real-time tick density analysis. The indicator visually represents tick flow using a histogram, allowing traders to identify periods of high or low market activity effortlessly.
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Recommended Integration: Works well with the free Seconds Timeframe Candles indicator. By combining these two powerful intraday tools, traders can enhance their analysis and gain a comprehensive view of market volatility and activity.
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Identify Trading Opportunities: Use the insights gained from the "Seconds Tick Flow Meter" to identify potential trading opportunities. Look for trends, momentum shifts, and patterns in tick flow to inform your trading decisions.
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Compatible with intraday timeframes: The indicator supports intraday chart timeframes of H1 and below.
*Automatically resets if the timeframe is changed or after approximately 3 hours of continuous operation
The Tick Flow Meter is a powerful tool for traders seeking to gain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced markets. With its advanced tick density analysis and seamless integration with the 'Seconds Timeframe Candles' indicator, this tool empowers traders to make informed decisions and navigate the markets.