Brilliant Reversals Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Brilliant Reversals Indicator is designed to identify high-probability trend reversal points in real-time, providing alerts for optimal entry or exit moments. By analyzing price action, it helps traders capitalize on potential market reversals. This tool is essential for traders looking to enhance their timing and decision-making in volatile markets.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders seeking to improve their entry and exit strategies.

Main Benefit: Gain timely alerts for potential trend reversals, allowing for informed trading decisions and increased profitability.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Indicator products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: Alert Settings (popup alert, push notification, email alert) and Display Settings (arrow size, colors). For full details refer to the Common General Input Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

Settings

This section covers the parameters that control the behavior and display of the Brilliant Reversals Indicator.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Small Bar Count int 36 Defines the number of small bars to analyze for potential reversals, affecting sensitivity to price changes. 30 - Use this when focusing on short-term price movements. Medium Bar Count int 60 Sets the number of medium bars for analysis, balancing between sensitivity and noise in price action. 50 - Ideal for traders looking for moderate trend signals. Big Bar Count int 156 Indicates the number of large bars to consider, useful for identifying longer-term trends. 150 - Best for traders focusing on long-term market movements. Show Copyright Info bool true Controls the visibility of copyright information on the chart, ensuring proper attribution to the developer. false - Disable if you prefer a cleaner chart without copyright details.

Alert Settings

This section includes settings that determine how alerts are generated and delivered to the trader.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Allow High Alert bool true Enables alerts for high-probability signals, crucial for traders looking to capture significant market movements. true - Recommended for active traders seeking major trends. Allow Medium Alert bool false Controls alerts for medium-probability signals, useful for traders who prefer less frequent notifications. true - Use if you want to broaden your alert criteria. Allow Low Alert bool false Determines if low-probability alerts are generated, which may be useful for cautious traders. true - Activate if you want to capture all potential signals.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The Brilliant Reversal Indicator analyzes price action to identify potential trend reversal points by evaluating bar sizes and formations. It uses a combination of small, medium, and large bars to determine market conditions and predict reversals.

This indicator operates on the principle that significant changes in price bars often signal shifts in market sentiment, allowing traders to capitalize on these high-probability reversal points.

BUY and SELL Signal Conditions

BUY Signal — When does it appear? A buy signal is generated when a small bar is followed by a larger bar indicating upward momentum, suggesting a potential trend reversal to the upside.

SELL Signal — When does it appear? A sell signal occurs when a small bar is succeeded by a larger bar pointing downwards, indicating a potential trend reversal to the downside.

Signal Confirmation: Traders will see colored arrows on the chart representing buy (green) and sell (red) signals, along with real-time alerts for immediate action.

Recommended Action: It is advisable to confirm signals with higher time frame analysis and place stop-loss orders to manage risk effectively.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Setup the Indicator Install the Brilliant Reversal Indicator on your trading platform and apply it to your desired chart.

Step 2: Configure Settings Adjust the input parameters according to your trading strategy and market conditions.

Step 3: Monitor Signals Keep an eye on the arrows and alerts generated by the indicator for potential trading opportunities.

Step 4: Execute Trades Enter buy or sell positions based on the signals and confirm with additional analysis.

Step 5: Manage Positions Use stop-loss and take-profit orders to manage risk and secure profits.

4. USAGE TIPS & BEST PRACTICES

Utilizing the Brilliant Reversal Indicator effectively can enhance your trading decisions.

Feature Description Small Bar Count Defines the number of small bars to analyze for potential reversals. Adjusting this can help fine-tune sensitivity to market movements. Medium Bar Count Sets the threshold for medium-sized bars, providing a balance between noise and significant price action for better signal accuracy. Big Bar Count Determines the count of large bars to consider, allowing traders to capture major trend changes in the market. Show Copyright Info Enables the display of copyright information on the chart, ensuring proper attribution to the indicator's creators. Allow High Alert Activates alerts for high-probability signals, helping traders react promptly to significant market movements.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the Indicator: Obtain the Brilliant Reversal Indicator from the marketplace. Install on Platform: Load the indicator onto your MT4 or MT5 trading platform. Apply to Chart: Select the desired currency pair and timeframe for analysis. Adjust Settings: Modify the input parameters to suit your trading style. Observe Signals: Watch for buy and sell arrows indicating potential trade entries. Set Alerts: Enable alerts to receive notifications for important signals. Execute Trades: Enter positions based on confirmed signals and manage risk.

You may also be interested in these related products:

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide

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