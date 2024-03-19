EA Angle
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The concept implemented by this EA is very genuine, and give consistent result across many pairs, although I should find unique parameters which is suitable for every pair
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The concept implemented by this EA is very genuine, and give consistent result across many pairs, although I should find unique parameters which is suitable for every pair