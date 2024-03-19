EA Angle

5

Introducing an Incredible EA!
Witness its outstanding performance, particularly on XAUUSD with the H4 timeframe.
This EA excels at identifying market trend angles.
When it spots a significant angle, it swiftly enters a trade, maximizing profit potential.
Rest assured, the default settings have been meticulously optimized for XAUUSD, ensuring optimal results.
Get ready to elevate your trading experience and unlock new possibilities with this remarkable tool!


<EA parameter input manual>


1.   Comment  : This is the text used for order comments.
   
2.   MAGIC number  : The MAGIC number can be manually inputted or generated automatically.

3.   Show Display  : When set to true, various useful information will be displayed.

    -   MaxPosition  : Determines the maximum number of orders that can be placed simultaneously.
   
    -   BaseLots  : Specifies the initial lot size for orders.
   
    -   TakeProfit (pips)  : Sets the take profit level in pips.
   
    -   Stoploss (Pips)  : Sets the stop loss level in pips.
   
    -   OppositeSignal  : If an opposite signal is generated, the order will be closed.
   
    -   Close When Profit  : If an opposite signal is generated, the order will be closed only if it's in profit.
   
    -   Basket Profit  : Allows for closing orders based on profit. If TP=0, orders will be closed when a certain profit in dollars is reached. If based on lot size, 0.01 lot is equivalent to $1 for closing.
   
    -   Type of basket close  : Specifies whether to close all orders with the same magic number for the entire account or only for the same currency pair.
   
4.   Grid Order  : Used to place additional orders at fixed intervals.

    -   Martin_Lotsize  : Choose between Linear, Multiple, or Fibonacci logic for lot size calculation.
   
    -   If Multiple is selected  : Lot size is determined by the Lot Size Multi input value.
   
    -   Max Grid  : Sets the maximum number of grid orders.
   
    -   Grid Start Pips  : Specifies the distance for the first grid order.
   
    -   Grid Distance Pips  : Determines the distance between subsequent grid orders.
   
    -   Distance Pips Multi  : Used when the grid distance needs to be multiplied.


Reviews 1
Wan Suryolaksono
2002
Wan Suryolaksono 2024.03.22 16:44 
 

The concept implemented by this EA is very genuine, and give consistent result across many pairs, although I should find unique parameters which is suitable for every pair

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Wan Suryolaksono
2002
Wan Suryolaksono 2024.03.22 16:44 
 

The concept implemented by this EA is very genuine, and give consistent result across many pairs, although I should find unique parameters which is suitable for every pair

Hong Ling Mu
27507
Reply from developer Hong Ling Mu 2024.03.26 12:23
Thanks you very much.
I run EA and shows stable profit.
Reply to review