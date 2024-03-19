EA Angle

5

Introducing an Incredible EA!
Witness its outstanding performance, particularly on XAUUSD with the H4 timeframe.
This EA excels at identifying market trend angles.
When it spots a significant angle, it swiftly enters a trade, maximizing profit potential.
Rest assured, the default settings have been meticulously optimized for XAUUSD, ensuring optimal results.
Get ready to elevate your trading experience and unlock new possibilities with this remarkable tool!


<EA parameter input manual>


1.   Comment  : This is the text used for order comments.
   
2.   MAGIC number  : The MAGIC number can be manually inputted or generated automatically.

3.   Show Display  : When set to true, various useful information will be displayed.

    -   MaxPosition  : Determines the maximum number of orders that can be placed simultaneously.
   
    -   BaseLots  : Specifies the initial lot size for orders.
   
    -   TakeProfit (pips)  : Sets the take profit level in pips.
   
    -   Stoploss (Pips)  : Sets the stop loss level in pips.
   
    -   OppositeSignal  : If an opposite signal is generated, the order will be closed.
   
    -   Close When Profit  : If an opposite signal is generated, the order will be closed only if it's in profit.
   
    -   Basket Profit  : Allows for closing orders based on profit. If TP=0, orders will be closed when a certain profit in dollars is reached. If based on lot size, 0.01 lot is equivalent to $1 for closing.
   
    -   Type of basket close  : Specifies whether to close all orders with the same magic number for the entire account or only for the same currency pair.
   
4.   Grid Order  : Used to place additional orders at fixed intervals.

    -   Martin_Lotsize  : Choose between Linear, Multiple, or Fibonacci logic for lot size calculation.
   
    -   If Multiple is selected  : Lot size is determined by the Lot Size Multi input value.
   
    -   Max Grid  : Sets the maximum number of grid orders.
   
    -   Grid Start Pips  : Specifies the distance for the first grid order.
   
    -   Grid Distance Pips  : Determines the distance between subsequent grid orders.
   
    -   Distance Pips Multi  : Used when the grid distance needs to be multiplied.


İncelemeler 1
Wan Suryolaksono
1791
Wan Suryolaksono 2024.03.22 16:44 
 

The concept implemented by this EA is very genuine, and give consistent result across many pairs, although I should find unique parameters which is suitable for every pair

Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Balance Hedge Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
<Amazing Low DD Forex robot> Balance Hedge EA is designed for Low Draw-down. The EA robot always make long and short order to monitor the each profit. For this reason . DD is always low even the market changes drastically. <Input parameter> Main input parameter is lot size. Main lot size is 0.01 Recovery lot size is 0.03. This lot is placed when long and short profit balance is somehow different. After placed recovery order, all order are closed together with profit target. Profit target is mad
FREE
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Gold Bloom
Hong Ling Mu
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to Gold Bloom World! This forex robot, "Gold Bloom," is made for gold lovers around the world. The entry logic is sophisticated for the XAUUSD forex pair. The robot monitors the previous day's candle pattern and places a pending order in one direction. Take profit is determined by a trailing stop, while the stop loss is placed automatically based on the previous candle's price. Simple input Just enter initial lot size and set trailing stop.(points) For XAUUSD , please input points val
FREE
Forex Robot Dude
Hong Ling Mu
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Entry Logic The EA (Expert Advisor) will monitor price movements (M5, M15, H1, H4) during the specified input period. If these price movements exceed the input parameters, an entry will be executed. Take Profit (TP) = 50 pips Stop Loss (SL) = 50 pips Maximum Order Quantity = 1 To facilitate profit loss recovery, the robot offers the option to increase the lot size in the next entry (True/False choice). The best pair GBPUSD  / EURUSD TF M5 Set file (default)
FREE
Miracle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week. Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price. The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match. With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries. Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value. As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so pl
FREE
Quick Gold EA
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA was created based on a certain phenomenon incorporating my ideas. The logic was inspired by observing the XAUUSD chart. When the candlestick size is very large, it tends to indicate a trend. This EA enters a trade when the candlestick size exceeds a predefined input value. It conditions the entry such that if it's a BUY entry, the previous candlestick must be bearish, and for a SELL entry, the previous candlestick must be bullish. Additionally, the EA comes equipped with a Trend Followi
FREE
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Forex Super Robot AIB
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Forex Super Robot AIB is a free robot that anyone can easily trade with. By simply attaching it to the EURUSD H1 chart, your life will be rosy from today on. This robot was created to fulfill your dreams. Please enjoy. The robot will make multiple entries, with a default of 20 orders. These orders will be closed together. The initial settings are TP=50 and SL=50, so please find the best settings for yourself."
FREE
Muscle ZigZag
Hong Ling Mu
3.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I had never come up with such a logic before. One time, in a dream, a muscular man said to me, "Well, why don't you try using the ZigZag indicator along with the moving average line? By doing so, you will be able to contribute to world peace." I immediately started working on creating an Expert Advisor (EA). In just about 30 minutes, I had created an ideal EA. I was aware of using moving average lines before, but the idea of combining it with ZigZag was truly divine. I couldn't help but laugh
FREE
Rosoku Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has a very unique logic, meaning it does not use any indicators at all. It relies solely on monitoring the movement of candlesticks to determine entries. Specifically, it enters trades when certain conditions are met, such as the relationship between the previous candlestick and the current candlestick, or the timing of new highs or lows being reached. The number of entries is not significant, but it consistently generates profits by increasing the lot size when a loss occurs. Please Tr
FREE
Nogi Nogi Robot
Hong Ling Mu
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA (Expert Advisor) is based on the logic of the ADX and utilizes the strength of trends as entry signals. The most crucial factor here is the success rate of these entries. By increasing the success rate, even with smaller profits for each individual trade, it becomes possible to accumulate substantial gains when trading across numerous currency pairs. This EA primarily operates on longer timeframes because it makes it easier to determine whether the trend is upward or downward. Addi
FREE
Candle Pattern Master
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<EA main logic> 1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL. 2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order. 3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day. 4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss. <INPUT parameters> Slippage 3 pips MaxPosition 1 BaseLots 0,01 takeprofit 10pips stoploss 20pips Martingale True/False Max martingale 2 (times) Multiplier (lot size) 2,5 <Best pair & time frame>
FREE
Range Robot
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This forex robot was specially designed for XAUUSD Gold. The best time frame is H1 and the logid is base on Moving average. If the price touch the range of 2 moving average, the EA will make an entry. Stoploss is made based on the outer band of the moving average. The trade time is already ptmized and you can use the time filter to make a good profit. You can change these parameters. tp and stoploss and time trade time and lot size.
FREE
Forex OJP Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
I like a simple Robot and I will share with you. I can provide some information about using Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a trading strategy in Forex. SMA is a commonly used technical analysis tool in Forex trading. It calculates the average price of a currency pair over a specified period of time, and the resulting line can be used to identify trends in the market. Traders often use the crossover of different time period SMAs (e.g. 50-day and 200-day) to identify potential buy or sell signals.
FREE
Hedge Obasan EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I have designed a logic based on the widely used RSI indicator in Forex trading. Normally, it is well known that entering trades when the RSI value is overbought or oversold is effective, but it is not very effective when the trend reverses. Therefore, as a countermeasure, this EA (Expert Advisor) enters counter-trend trades after entering based on the RSI value. In other words, it uses a grid order strategy, but instead of placing orders at fixed intervals, it places additional sell orders when
FREE
Mystic Swing
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been designed to achieve stable trades regardless of market fluctuations. The optimal time frame for this EA is M5. It calculates the price changes in higher time frames, such as H1 and H4, and looks for entry points after a significant trend has occurred and the price starts to retrace. It is recommended to set wider take profit and stop loss levels. This setup works well for one trade per day. If a trade ends in a loss, the EA waits for an opportunity to re-enter with double the l
FREE
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Zcandle Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The logic of this robot is simple, but very powerful. It monitors the current trend using long-term candlesticks, using multiple candlesticks to increase reliability. The EA first monitors the current trend and then places orders in line with the trend. The timing of the orders is based on an internal RCI indicator. The entry value for RCI can be freely adjusted. A value closer to 1 will increase accuracy, but decrease the frequency of entries. It trades with a TP of 50 and an SL of 50, but if
FREE
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
Break The BOX NOW
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Entry logic The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry. It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA. The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower pri
FREE
BUMAN Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA BUMAN may not have a high frequency of entries, but it can provide stable profits. The entry logic is quite simple. It only uses one moving average line. It enters trades when the candlestick crosses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line. If the closing price of the candlestick is above the moving average line, a BUY entry is executed. If it is below the moving average line, a SELL entry is executed. To increase the profit-taking win rate, it is important to effectively use the Break Ev
FREE
BOBOB Forex Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Robot BOBOB This EA forex robot concept is based on Market range value. EA check the certain range (highest and lowest price) price  and if the price break that level, then EA will place the order in reversal. Also the entry is judged based on Market trend directions. EA can be run in any pairs but most of time, the major pair is desired. Time frame is longer is better but short time frame such as M15 is possible. EA default set is already optimized ,  so you can just run EA with
FREE
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Golden Attacker Super
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<Basic logic > The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend. The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed. However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down. Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend. There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal. <The best pair and time frame> XAUUSD M5 <Myfxbool> Check here <Setfile> Set fi
Forex Robot VIX
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator. The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index (SPX ) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator. After entry is made with VIX index v
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
ATR Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> The EA entry based on ATR indicator. The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical indicator that measures the volatility of an asset’s price. If market move with big volatility, then ATR value will increase. The EA reads a certain period of the ATR value and make an order with ATR input value. Also once EA made an order, it will be closed with a profit or it will be closed when the market volatility decreased. <Best parameter> After some FT result I shared the best set file. Please see t
OBONdesuyo
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Obondesu forex robot is amazing low DD EA. The best pair is GBPUSD and EURUSD TF H1. <LOGIC> The EA makes entry based on candlestick pattern and price movement. <Take profit  and stoploss> Take profit is profit dollars. The robot make Grid entry with stoploss 100pips. The main order and each grid order are closed with total profit $1 with lot size 0,01. These parameters can be changed. <Recommend equity> $1000, lot size 0,01
Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
EA Matsuwa
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
Filtrele:
İncelemeye yanıt